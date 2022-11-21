Read full article on original website
Related
England vs USA prediction: How will World Cup game play out?
England and the USA battle it out in another compelling Group B fixture in the Qatar World Cup.The Three Lions know another win here, after thrashing Iran in the opener, will guarantee their progression to the knock-out stages.While the United States will hope to improve after allowing Wales back into their opener, meaning they had to settle for a point.Gareth Southgate has Harry Kane fully fit after an ankle scare with a win here in this second game enough to secure a place in the last-16.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.When is England vs USA?The Group B...
England vs USA referee: Who is World Cup 2022 official Jesus Valenzuela?
Jesus Valenzuela is the referee of England’s match against the USA at the World Cup tonight.The Venezuelan is taking charge of his first match at the World Cup after being selected as one of 36 referees at the tournament in Qatar.The 39-year-old is considered to be one of the top referees in South America - taking charge of matches in the Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and South American World Cup qualifiers.He referees professional in Venezuela’s top flight, where he took charge of nine matches before the league paused for the World Cup.In those matches, however, Valenzuela showed...
Neymar upbeat on social media after injury at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil star Neymar sounded upbeat early Friday, despite injuring his right ankle in the team’s World Cup opener, with the player celebrating victory over Serbia and looking forward to the remaining matches in Qatar. Neymar sprained his ankle in the second half of Brazil’s...
What TV channel is England vs USA on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup game
England know a second straight victory at the World Cup will see them qualified from Group B, following their clinical showing in the win over Iran.Opponents this time are United States, who themselves drew with Wales - though Gregg Berhalter’s side will no doubt be ruing the fact they were so dominant in that game early on and failed to make their superiority count sufficiently to take all three points.USA know that although a defeat would make matters difficult, they still have Iran to face in their final game - seemingly the weakest of the quartet, with four points...
Kenya faces threat of athletics ban for doping ‘crisis’
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Kenya faces the prospect of being banned from international athletics because of doping problems that have now reached “crisis” levels, according to authorities in the country. The threat of an imminent ban by track and field governing body World Athletics, which would likely...
Comments / 0