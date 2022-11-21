Suspect in 2010 Yolo County death extradited from Mexico, sheriff says

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The suspect in a 2010 stabbing death in Yolo County is being held by sheriff’s officials after being extradited from Mexico, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Guillermo Perez Avina, 37, was escorted by FBI agents to the Sacramento International Airport on Friday.

Perez Avina is currently being held at the Yolo County Sheriff’s Detention Facility and is waiting to be arraigned by a judge.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a vehicle accident on County Road 99 West in Dunnigan on July 7, 2010. When they arrived on scene, deputies found a man with multiple stab wounds.

Yolo County detectives discovered that the stabbing followed a “road rage incident where the suspect got out of his vehicle and violently attacked the victim,” the sheriff’s office said.

During their investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Avina, a Dunnigan native, and later learned that he had fled to Mexico, the sheriff’s office said.

The FBI obtained a warrant for Avina’s arrest on Nov. 12, 2010 for “unlawful flight to avoid prosecution,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Avina was arrested in January 2016 by Mexican authorities for unrelated charges in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Avina was transported back to the United States after completing his sentence in Mexico, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Avina’s return was funded by the federal government’s “Project Welcome Home,” which provides funding “to assist in the transportation of federal fugitives to the United States.”

Avina is scheduled to be arraigned in a Yolo County Superior Court on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

