ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yolo County, CA

Suspect in 2010 Yolo County death extradited from Mexico, sheriff says

By Jeremiah Martinez
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yIa00_0jIxyYMz00

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The suspect in a 2010 stabbing death in Yolo County is being held by sheriff’s officials after being extradited from Mexico, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Guillermo Perez Avina, 37, was escorted by FBI agents to the Sacramento International Airport on Friday.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

FOX 40 Breaking News Alerts

Perez Avina is currently being held at the Yolo County Sheriff’s Detention Facility and is waiting to be arraigned by a judge.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a vehicle accident on County Road 99 West in Dunnigan on July 7, 2010. When they arrived on scene, deputies found a man with multiple stab wounds.

Yolo County detectives discovered that the stabbing followed a “road rage incident where the suspect got out of his vehicle and violently attacked the victim,” the sheriff’s office said.

During their investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Avina, a Dunnigan native, and later learned that he had fled to Mexico, the sheriff’s office said.

The FBI obtained a warrant for Avina’s arrest on Nov. 12, 2010 for “unlawful flight to avoid prosecution,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Yuba City cold case suspect arrested in Mexico 23 years later

Avina was arrested in January 2016  by Mexican authorities for unrelated charges in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Avina was transported back to the United States after completing his sentence in Mexico, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Avina’s return was funded by the federal government’s “Project Welcome Home,” which provides funding “to assist in the transportation of federal fugitives to the United States.”

Avina is scheduled to be arraigned in a Yolo County Superior Court on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 2

Related
kymkemp.com

Sacramento Police Release Information About the Arrest of a Homicide Suspect in Humboldt County Yesterday

Press release from the Sacramento Police Department:. On October 10, 2022 shortly before 1:30 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Olmstead Drive for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located a male adult with serious injuries from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital by the Sacramento Fire Department where he later succumbed to his injuries.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Placer county man sentenced in $2.2 million embezzlement scheme

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was sentenced to eight years and eight months in prison for embezzling over $2 million from a local business, the Placer County District attorney’s Office said. The DA’s office said Robert Barnack, 67, approached the business, an agricultural company based in Sutter County, offering to help them get higher […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Sacramento Police release new details on homicide suspect arrested in Eureka

EUREKA, Calif. — Police in Sacramento said the man arrested during a SWAT team operation Eureka yesterday was wanted for killing a man in October. On Tuesday, a heavy law enforcement presence was on hand to arrest Louis Vongphasouk, 40. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said Vongphasouk crashed his car while trying to flee from law enforcement.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man found dead in Sacramento County Main Jail cell

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was found dead in his cell at the Sacramento County Main Jail Tuesday morning during a medication call, according to officials. The 63-year-old man had been in custody since Oct. 13, 2021 for felony assault with a deadly weapon charge. Officials say he tested negative for COVID-19 and they do not suspect it being a factor in his death.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Suspect in deadly Sacramento shooting arrested in Humboldt County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The suspect in a deadly shooting along Olmstead Drive was arrested in Humboldt County Monday. The Sacramento Police Department said Louis Vongphasouk, 40, was arrested on a homicide warrant. Vongphasouk was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting along the 100 block of Olmstead Drive that...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Vice

Inside One of America’s Deadliest Police Departments

VALLEJO, CALIFORNIA — At just 22 years old, Sean Monterrosa was shot and killed with a silenced assault rifle, fired from the back of an unmarked police car. That made him the 33rd person killed by the Vallejo, California, police department since 2000. When police responded to reports of...
VALLEJO, CA
Fox40

Man arrested in Humboldt County for alleged Sacramento homicide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested in Humboldt County on Tuesday for an alleged homicide that occurred in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said that on Oct. 10, officers located a man who had serious injuries after being shot in the 100 block of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: Humboldt SWAT team arrests man wanted on homicide charge out of Sacramento

EUREKA, Calif. — A coordinated law enforcement effort involving the Humboldt County SWAT team arrested a man wanted for homicide out of the Sacramento area on Tuesday. Around 2:15 p.m., law enforcement could be heard over the police scanner following the suspect's vehicle on Myrtle Avenue. Shortly after, the suspect crashed the car on Mitchell Heights Drive.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Two stabbed, one dead in Fairfield domestic violence incident

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were stabbed and one person was killed in what the Fairfield Police Department is calling a domestic violence-related incident on Wednesday night. Police responded to the area of East Tabor Avenue and Cardinal Way at about 7:20 p.m. for the report of a female being stabbed. They arrived to […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Arson suspect arrested in Sacramento County, linked by Cal Fire to 74-acre grass fire

Cal Fire law enforcement last week arrested a suspect accused of igniting a July grass fire near the vacant Boys Ranch in Sacramento County. Assisted by Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office SWAT officers and the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, Cal Fire arrested 41-year-old Makcim Ivanov in Arden Arcade on suspicion of arson in connection with the Grant Fire, the agency’s Amador-El Dorado unit said in a Tuesday news release.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento County man suspected of starting wildland fire

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County man was arrested on Friday by CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers in connection to a fire in eastern Sacramento County this year. Makcim Ivanocv, 41, is believed by law enforcement to be responsible for the July 14 vegetation fire at the Sacramento County Boy’s Ranch Facility in […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Suspect arrested for DUI that killed pedestrian

A Sacramento man was arrested after the vehicle he was driving struck and killed a pedestrian Monday night in the city of Sacramento. 60-year-old Bobby Thomas was arrested nearby by Sacramento detectives. He is facing three felony counts including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. He is being held on $1 million bail.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Transient struck, killed on I-5 on-ramp in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A person was struck and killed on a Sacramento on-ramp to Interstate 5 early Wednesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after midnight, a car was on the on-ramp to the northbound side of the freeway when the driver spotted another vehicle in front of him swerve to the right. That's when the driver noticed a pedestrian tyring to run across the lanes. The driver tried to slow down and swerve, but the pedestrian was fatally struck. Officers say the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. He was not impaired at the time of the collision, CHP says. It appears that the person struck and killed was a transient, CHP says. He has not been identified and is being listed a John Doe by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office at the moment. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Placer County Sheriff’s K-9 detects thousands of fentanyl pills

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — A traffic stop near Rocklin by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the discovery of several pounds of fentanyl on Thursday. At around 2:44 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted at the Rocklin Road exit near Interstate 80 and the detaining deputy called for his K-9, Kruger, to help search […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two charged in killing of fellow Vallejo squatter

VACAVILLE, Calif. - Two suspects have been charged in the death of a fellow squatter who was shot and killed by an 80-year-old property owner in Vallejo. On Monday, the Solano County District Attorney's Office charged Suri Dao, 21, and Alexander Jeffrey Leatham, 27, with suspicion of murder in the killing of a woman only identified as E.B.
VALLEJO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy