Edgartown Council on Aging: December 2022
The Anchors, 10 Daggett St. Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register in advance by calling 508-627-4368. Dec. 2: 12 pm – Lunch and Lecture with Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard. Come and learn more about this...
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise Guest
You're invited to a pawsome festive fundraiser!Photo by(Photo by RODNAE Productions) (MARSHFIELD, MA) Calling all pet parents! You're invited to an afternoon of festive fun for a great cause! The Friends of the Marshfield Dog Park have teamed up with Stellwagen Beer Company to host the annual event, Picture & Pint 2022.
Expect to make changes in your Black Friday traditions this year
WRENTHAM - Once Thanksgiving is done, many turn their sights to Black Friday.However, Black Friday may look a little different this year. All of the big box stores are closed for Thanksgiving, and the midnight rush to the mall is off. Many retailers open at 6 a.m. Friday.Experts say the late start is good news for shoppers and stores."They don't have to overstaff their retail operations with hard-to-find labor at the right prices, and at the same time, shoppers are not necessarily waiting for this opportunity to go in and buy," said Dr. Venky Shankar, a marketing professor at Texas...
Budget cuts prompt OBA to fundraise for Christmas
Members of the Oak Bluffs Business Association (OBA) have created a fundraising campaign in order to cover the costs of erecting the Sunset Lake Christmas tree for the upcoming holiday season. Due to budget constraints, the town had decided to opt out of decorating the town as it has in...
New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays
The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
Unusual Brockton Basement You Have To See To Believe
What may look like a typical suburban home on the outside has a storybook village sprawling through the basement that words cannot describe. I'm sure telling you that this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 115 West Street in Brockton has a mini village in it's basement brings a lot of things to mind, I'm also pretty sure nothing you imagine is quite what you get in reality.
New Bedford Chef: Defrost Your Thanksgiving Turkey This Way
Thanksgiving is just days away, and if you are a rookie at cooking Thanksgiving dinner, you may have already made a terrible mistake. A lot of first-time Thanksgiving cooks don’t have an understanding of the length of time it takes to thaw out a good-sized turkey. It is a process that can take several days if done correctly.
Edgartown approves ownership transfers, holiday road race
At its Monday meeting, the Edgartown select board officially approved the transfer of a liquor license for Rockfish restaurant from manager William Coogan of Two Brothers and a Sister Inc. to Michael Santoro and Jennifer Toppin, of Santoro Hospitality IV Inc. Santoro, who owns a handful of other Island restaurants,...
Chilmark receives grant for Mill Brook restoration
A $100,000 grant to Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation for Mill Brook restoration has been awarded by the state, according to a press release issued by the Baker-Polito administration Friday. “This award will support construction for the Mill Brook restoration project, which aims to implement one of the first culvert replacement...
Man nearly drowns in Yarmouth hotel pool
YARMOUTH – A man was pulled from a pool at a Yarmouth hotel Thursday afternoon. Rescuers rushed to the Colonial Acres Resort on Standish Way shortly before 4 PM. Bystanders were performing CPR on the victim who was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Oak Bluffs Council on Aging: December 2022
Rose M. Cogliano, administrator 508-693-4509, ext. 3. Kristine Kokoszka, outreach coordinator 508-693-4509, ext. 4. 9 am, group exercise Zoom with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller. Zoom: bit.ly/OBExercise. Thursday. 9 am, Zoom exercise with Bill White. Zoom: bit.ly/OBExerciseWhite. Friday. 9 am, Zoom exercise with Floyd Lifton. Please be ready with your...
Second Apple Store survivor speaks out and new barriers go up outside the storefront
HALIFAX - Sharon Nasser arrived at the Hingham Apple Store just minutes before a black SUV plowed through the large glass windows on Monday Morning. “It was 10:32 because I was late I had an Apple lesson for my new watch,” Sharon Nasser told Boston 25 News. Sharon remembers...
Former committee member weighs in
At the Nov. 16 meeting of the West Tisbury select board, it was noted that a Nov. 4 letter from South Mountain to Island Housing Trust stated that one reason they withdrew from participating in the 401 State Road affordable housing project was to “bring attention to the problems with the West Tisbury affordable housing committee,” which it claimed was successful.
Chilmark School HVAC project may generate issues
The up-Island school committee will need to consider whether to borrow more funds from the towns for the Chilmark School heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system project. Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools business administrator Mark Friedman shared with the committee during the Monday evening meeting that work is ongoing to...
Town of Plymouth (Mass.) seeks consultant
The Town of Plymouth Contributory Retirement Board is seeking investment consulting service proposals for the Town of Plymouth Contributory Retirement System . . . Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of our premium content and daily, weekly and monthly newsletters, with a convenient pay-as-you-go monthly subscription. Annual subscriptions...
Bail set at $300,000 for robbery suspect
Miquel A. Jones was arraigned Monday morning in Edgartown District Court on a charge of being an accessory after the fact in connection with Thursday’s armed bank robbery of the Rockland Trust in Vineyard Haven. Jones, 30, is a former Jamaican pro soccer player, according to attorney Casey Dobel...
Pull that plug
Winter is coming, and fuel prices are expected to rise during the colder months. Representatives of Cape Light Compact shared with The Times what led to these conditions, and how Islanders can prepare for the upcoming season. Cape Light Compact also shared its information during a West Tisbury select board...
Police in southeastern Massachusetts allegedly catch two spray-painting businesses
Police in southeastern Massachusetts reportedly caught two in the act when spray-painting businesses this week. Officers Kevin Ciavarra and Dana Reissfelder interrupted two adult men spray-painting their “tags” on downtown businesses in Plymouth. PD stated that this has been a big problem recently that has cost family-owned businesses time and money.
Pre-Thanksgiving flight to Boston makes emergency landing due to smoky odor
BOSTON — A flight that was bound for Boston Logan International Airport the morning before Thanksgiving had to return to its airport of origin and make an emergency landing. The Federal Aviation Administration said Delta Airlines Flight 2726, an Airbus A319, returned to Rochester International Airport in New York after declaring an emergency due to an odor in the flight deck.
Crash causes delays on Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A traffic crash was causing delays on Route 6 in Harwich Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 3 PM westbound past Exit 82 (Route 124). No injuries were reported but firefighters had to mitigate a fluid spill from the vehicles. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
