Effingham Radio
Alan Pike, 60
Alan Pike, 60, of Charleston, formerly of Effingham, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to the time of service, Thursday at the funeral home.
Effingham Radio
Local Sports Results For Wednesday November 23rd
CHAMPIONSHIP- 2 SEED SIGEL ST. MICHAEL’S DEFEATD 1 SEED PANA 40-29 CHAMPIONSHIP- 3 SEED ALBION DEFEATED 4 SEED OBLONG 42-20 CHAMPIONSHIP- 1 SEED ALTAMONT DEFEATED 2 SEED STEW-STRAS 32-22 CLASS 4A. MT. ZION REGIONAL. CHAMPIONSHIP- 1 SEED MT. ZION DEFEATED 3 SEED EFFINGHAM 35-15.
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Board to Meet Tuesday
The Effingham County Board is set to meet on Tuesday, November 29th at 4:00pm for a Special Board Meeting. The meeting is set to take place in the Effingham County Building.
Effingham Radio
Harold “Gene” Koester, 76
Harold “Gene” Koester, 76, of Effingham, IL, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery in Effingham with military rites. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
WAND TV
Where to find free Thanksgiving meals in Central Illinois
(WAND)- Looking for a Thanksgiving meal? Below is a list of restaurants and establishments offering Thanksgiving day deals. The Decatur Club will be hosting a Thanksgiving Brunch at Club, on Thanksgiving, Thursday November 24th from 11am-130pm. The event is open to Members and Non-Members with advanced reservations. Please call 217-429-4200...
WAND TV
Decatur Club to host annual Thanksgiving Day brunch
DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – When the doors open at 11am Thursday it will be the 139th time the Decatur Club has hosted its annual Thanksgiving brunch. “We’ve been doing this for 140 years as of next year. I think we’ve missed three Thanksgiving brunches in that time,” Decatur Club GM Jeff Ingle told WAND News. He is expecting a large crowd at the downtown venue for the already sold out event. “Usually around 200 to 225. So, a nice crowd.”
Effingham Radio
Robert Paul “Bob” McGowan, 78
Robert Paul “Bob” McGowan, 78, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at the Marion VA Medical Center in Marion, IL. He was admitted to the Marion VA Medical Center on August 18, 2021. A Celebration of Life service will be held in the Spring...
Effingham Radio
Details On Upcoming Christmas Events With Jodi Thoele Of Effingham Tourism Bureau
The Cromwell News Team hosted Jodi Thoele of the Effingham Tourism Bureau today, and Jodi gave more information on upcoming Christmas events in Effingham for the holiday season. The first event starts tomorrow with the “Walkthrough in Lights.”. She then gave details on the annual Wonderland in Lights going...
Effingham Radio
Joni M. Goeckner, 62
Joni M. Goeckner, 62 of Teutopolis, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony Memorial Hospital in Effingham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am Monday, November 28, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Teutopolis with burial in St. Francis Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to the time of mass, Monday at the church, in St. Clare Hall. Memorial donations may be given to the charity of the donor’s choice. Arrangements are in the care of Bauer Funeral Home in Teutopolis.
Effingham Radio
Anna M. Sparling, 86
Anna M. Sparling, 86, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at her home in Effingham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Effingham with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, November 29th at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham.
‘They should have to pay us’: More exotic dancers join lawsuit against Tuscola gentleman’s club
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — An increasing number of exotic dancers have spoken up against the working conditions at a gentleman’s club in Tuscola. Four more dancers in October and November joined a class action lawsuit filed in September against a company called Dirt Cheap, Inc., which runs The Hideout Club, and at least two more […]
Effingham Radio
Grace Nelson Breaks School Record; Wins Game Against Newton 50-49
In what was a wild and historic night Altamont defeated Newton 50-49, without ever leading the game. Newton was in control from the beginning as they led after the first quarter 9-5. Altamont got the offense going in the second quarter to trim the lead to 22-20 at the half. Altamont was out rebounded in the first half 25-7. Altamont also only shot 7/25 from the field and 2/11 from three. Peyton Osteen led the team in scoring at the half with 8 points. Grace Nelson only had 2 points at the half, leaving her 17 points away from breaking the girls’ basketball all time point record.
Effingham Radio
City Of Effingham Announces Road Closure For Next Week
The City of Effingham announced the following on their Facebook Page:. On Monday, November 28th through Wednesday, November 30th, Wabash Ave will be closed from Third St. to Fourth St.
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
At 7:32 A.M. at the intersection of Mulberry and Franklin a vehicle driven by Richard P. Beatt, 73, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Jessica P. Mezo, 27, Marion. No injuries and no citations. November 14, 2022. At 7:24 A.M. at the intersection of Outer Belt West and Evergreen a...
Central Illinois Memorial Hospitals enforces visitor restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One group of central Illinois hospitals has announced they are implementing visitor restrictions. Memorial Health announced Tuesday they are limiting two visitors per patient at their hospitals. Those visitors must be 18 years or older and show no signs of illness. “”For the safety of patients and their families as well […]
WAND TV
Macon Speedway officials announce ownership change for 2023 season
MACON, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon Speedway will be under new ownership in 2023. It has been under the leadership of Bob Sargent as owner/promoter since 1985, when he took over from original owner Wayne Webb. In 2007, Ken Schrader, Tony Stewart, and Kenny Wallace joined Sargent as speedway co-owners.
Decatur battles bill payment issues, asks for patience
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur is asking residents for patience as they may experience longer-than-normal wait times to pay bills and receive related customer service. The city implemented a computer software upgrade on Nov. 14. Despite successful tests of the new system beforehand, they said they are currently experiencing certain processing issues […]
Effingham Radio
Altamont Falls To Morton In Season Opener 64-53
On Tuesday night Altamont made the 2.5 hour, 288 mile round trip to Morton for the season opener. The Indians saw the season start our well but ended up in the loss column 64-53. Altamont started out the game and the season great, on an 11-0 run to begin the...
nowdecatur.com
Temporary Visitor Restrictions in Effect for Visitors to Decatur Memorial Hospital
November 22, 2022 – Memorial Health is implementing temporary visitor restrictions at its five hospitals to curb the spread of respiratory illnesses. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) recommended temporary visitor restrictions due to a statewide increase in respiratory illness including COVID-19, influenza and RSV. The restrictions will apply at all five Memorial Health hospitals: Decatur Memorial Hospital, Jacksonville Memorial Hospital, Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Springfield Memorial Hospital and Taylorville Memorial Hospital. The restrictions will not apply to outpatient Memorial Care locations, including urgent or primary care and laboratory or imaging appointments.
Macon Speedway’s owner sells track after 37 years
MACON, Ill. (WCIA)– The Macon speedway is being sold, but fans can still expect to head there for races. Bob Sargent bought the racetrack in 1985. In 2007 he partnered with some Nascar drivers to revamp it. Sargent says he has been working on some other opportunities and long-time race official Chris Kearns offered […]
