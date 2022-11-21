ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennessey, OK

4 killed in suspected hostage situation at Oklahoma marijuana farm

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jzr2y_0jIxyD4y00

Four people were found shot dead and one wounded at a sprawling marijuana farm in northwest Oklahoma following a reported hostage situation, authorities said.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said in a statement that the agency was investigating what has been described as a quadruple homicide at the request of the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received a call around 7:45 p.m. Sunday about a suspected hostage situation unfolding on a 10-acre marijuana farm on North 2760 Road west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

Responding officers found four people dead from apparent gunshot wounds and one injured. The surviving victim was taken to a hospital in undisclosed condition, according to a statement from the OSBI.

Kingfisher County Sheriff Dennis Banther told the Kingfisher Times & Free Press that a warrant was issued late Monday morning for the arrest of a suspect in the quadruple homicide.

Banther said the suspect and the five victims — none of whom has been identified as of Monday — have ties to the farm, and that the deadly shooting stemmed from an internal dispute and was not a random act of violence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05EEJg_0jIxyD4y00
Five people were found shot, four fatally, at a 10-acre marijuana farm outside Hennessey, Oklahoma, Sunday night.
KOCO News 5 ABC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GNQiq_0jIxyD4y00
Deputies discovered the victims after receiving a call about a possible hostage situation at the grow facility.
Facebook/All About Hennessey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bfl0A_0jIxyD4y00
Authorities said the suspect and victims all have ties to the farm, and that the shooting came after a dispute.
KOCO News 5 ABC

The suspect remained at large as of Monday afternoon.

“We’ve begun the process of figuring out where he may have gone to,” Banther told the outlet.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy