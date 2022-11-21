Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFDA
Lady Raiders overcome adversity, go on to win the UIL 4A State Championship
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) -The Randall Lady Raiders, the newly crowned UIL 4A volleyball State Champions. This is every high school team’s dream. Working hard for it starting in the off season. The Lady Raiders off season took a turn though when they lost half of their team in a school split to West Plains.
KFDA
Clarendon faces New Home in the Third Round
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -We are two days away from the third round of the high school football playoffs and we have nine teams in the area that are still in the running for a state title. The Clarendon Broncos being one of those teams. The Broncos dominated the first two...
Canyon, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Wellington High School football team will have a game with Vega High School on November 25, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
kgncnewsnow.com
West Texas A&M University Fires Head Football Coach
West Texas A&M University Director of Athletics announced Monday that would be relieving head coach Hunter Hughes. The decision comes after WT was ranked 14th in the nation in Division 2 after week 3 of the season as well as the losses from the program over the past two seasons that did not meet WT’s standards.
blackchronicle.com
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
'Freak Storm' Could Dump An Entire Season Of Snow On Texas Overnight
Parts of Texas are in for a cold, cold Thanksgiving.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Texas
Amarillo is the county seat of Potter County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is the largest city in the Texas Panhandle and the 14th-most populated city in the state of Texas. As of April 1, 2020, the estimated population of Amarillo was 200,393.
Texas Panhandle Wins Big With 3 Best Counties In Texas For 2022
You may be scratching your head wondering if you read the headline right. You did. Apparently, we're living in the Lone Star land of milk and honey. The science is in, and if you're looking to make a move in Texas, the panhandle is apparently the place to be. The...
abc7amarillo.com
Major snowstorm to cripple holiday traveling conditions in the South Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The potential for significant travel impacts is increasing heading into Thursday night & Friday for the Southwest Texas Panhandle and Eastern New Mexico as a powerful low pressure system will bring heavy snow, cold temperatures and windy conditions to the Southern Plains. The combination of high...
Fore! Borger Man Goes on Golf Club-Snatching Crime Spree Through Permian Basin
A Borger man has been arrested on a litany of felony charges (including theft) after an alleged week-long crime spree in the cities of Lubbock, Odessa, and Midland. On November 17, Golf Headquarters of Midland made a post on social media asking the public for help in identifying a "dirtbag that just robbed us of a bunch of golf clubs."
inforney.com
Longtime Dumas barber retires
“It has been a while,” said longtime barber Jack Jameson as he stood next to the chair in the Demon Barber Shop where he has been cutting hair for decades. Jameson has been in the barbering business in Dumas for more than 60 years. On Saturday, friends, family, and former customers packed the small shop across the street from the Moore County Courthouse to wish him well. Jameson is hanging up his shears and retiring.
TxDOT preps road for potential snowfall in the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the National Weather Service (NWS) announced that the chance of snow in the Amarillo area on Thursday and across the Panhandle is declining but the area could still see snowfall. According to a TxDOT press release, as of now, the Panhandle is at risk for […]
Man pleads guilty to violating ‘illegal gambling business’ statute in Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Oklahoma resident recently pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to one count of violating the statute surrounding “Illegal Gambling Business(es).” According to documents filed Tuesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Bluford Lewis Clary pleaded guilty to the count of operating an […]
abc7amarillo.com
Significant snowfall could impact holiday travel in the Southern Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The chance for an impactful winter storm is looking more likely to wrap up the work week for a portion of the Southern Plains just after Thanksgiving. This system is something that will need to be closely monitored as it could cause some travel impacts for any holiday travelers.
More Encounters with the Yellowstone Cast in Amarillo
When I first saw my friend, Tyler, post about sitting at a bar and having a conversation that is not a surprise. I think that is how I met Tyler myself. He is the kind of guy who has never met a stranger. He can strike a conversation up with just about anyone.
Wait….. Amarillo Could Have Had a Passenger Train?
Having never been on a train ride in my life, the idea to pay a fee and be able to hop on a train to wherever that train leads is such as a foreign one. I mean seriously the trains we have in Amarillo you can’t even get near. In the early 2000s however, having a commercial railway became a vague possibility for Amarillo.
77th US Army Band to host free holiday concert at Amarillo Civic Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the 77th US Army Band from Fort Sill, Oklahoma will come to Amarillo early next month for a free holiday concert. According to a news release, the 77th US Army Band from Fort Sill, Oklahoma will host a holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the Amarillo […]
Gas Prices Have Finally Gotten Below $3.00 in time for Thanksgiving, But There’s a Catch
There's no better feeling than filling your gas tank for a reasonable price. And for the past year, we've seen gas prices hitting some extreme highs, making any sort of vehicular travel difficult. But thankfully to kick off the holidays, gas prices have dropped to prices as low as 2.73 at some locations in Amarillo, and are around the same price level in nearby regions in the midwest.
Top 6 Names To Call Massive Metro If Amarillo And Canyon Combine
Many of us from Amarillo joke about it. I'm sure plenty of people from Canyon do too. One day, the few remaining empty plots of land will be gone, and Amarillo will merge with Canyon to become one massive metro on the high plains. Joking aside, what are we going...
The Time a Warhead Nearly Exploded Near Amarillo at Pantex
Have you ever entertained the hypothetical question " What would happen if Pantex were to explode?" It's a scary thought, right. Giant balls of fire in the distance, mushroom clouds, radiation spread throughout miles. The effects would be devastating for the Texas Panhandle if this were to happen. Well, according to reports by The United States Department of Energy and The Project on Government Oversight (POGO) done in 2006, this could of happened.
Comments / 1