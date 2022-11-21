ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

KFDA

Clarendon faces New Home in the Third Round

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -We are two days away from the third round of the high school football playoffs and we have nine teams in the area that are still in the running for a state title. The Clarendon Broncos being one of those teams. The Broncos dominated the first two...
CLARENDON, TX
High School Football PRO

Canyon, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Wellington High School football team will have a game with Vega High School on November 25, 2022, 13:00:00.
CANYON, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

West Texas A&M University Fires Head Football Coach

West Texas A&M University Director of Athletics announced Monday that would be relieving head coach Hunter Hughes. The decision comes after WT was ranked 14th in the nation in Division 2 after week 3 of the season as well as the losses from the program over the past two seasons that did not meet WT’s standards.
CANYON, TX
blackchronicle.com

Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight

A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
TEXAS STATE
Diana

This Is the Snowiest Town in Texas

Amarillo is the county seat of Potter County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is the largest city in the Texas Panhandle and the 14th-most populated city in the state of Texas. As of April 1, 2020, the estimated population of Amarillo was 200,393.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Major snowstorm to cripple holiday traveling conditions in the South Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The potential for significant travel impacts is increasing heading into Thursday night & Friday for the Southwest Texas Panhandle and Eastern New Mexico as a powerful low pressure system will bring heavy snow, cold temperatures and windy conditions to the Southern Plains. The combination of high...
AMARILLO, TX
inforney.com

Longtime Dumas barber retires

“It has been a while,” said longtime barber Jack Jameson as he stood next to the chair in the Demon Barber Shop where he has been cutting hair for decades. Jameson has been in the barbering business in Dumas for more than 60 years. On Saturday, friends, family, and former customers packed the small shop across the street from the Moore County Courthouse to wish him well. Jameson is hanging up his shears and retiring.
MOORE COUNTY, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Man pleads guilty to violating ‘illegal gambling business’ statute in Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Oklahoma resident recently pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to one count of violating the statute surrounding “Illegal Gambling Business(es).” According to documents filed Tuesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Bluford Lewis Clary pleaded guilty to the count of operating an […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Significant snowfall could impact holiday travel in the Southern Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The chance for an impactful winter storm is looking more likely to wrap up the work week for a portion of the Southern Plains just after Thanksgiving. This system is something that will need to be closely monitored as it could cause some travel impacts for any holiday travelers.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Wait….. Amarillo Could Have Had a Passenger Train?

Having never been on a train ride in my life, the idea to pay a fee and be able to hop on a train to wherever that train leads is such as a foreign one. I mean seriously the trains we have in Amarillo you can’t even get near. In the early 2000s however, having a commercial railway became a vague possibility for Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Gas Prices Have Finally Gotten Below $3.00 in time for Thanksgiving, But There’s a Catch

There's no better feeling than filling your gas tank for a reasonable price. And for the past year, we've seen gas prices hitting some extreme highs, making any sort of vehicular travel difficult. But thankfully to kick off the holidays, gas prices have dropped to prices as low as 2.73 at some locations in Amarillo, and are around the same price level in nearby regions in the midwest.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

The Time a Warhead Nearly Exploded Near Amarillo at Pantex

Have you ever entertained the hypothetical question " What would happen if Pantex were to explode?" It's a scary thought, right. Giant balls of fire in the distance, mushroom clouds, radiation spread throughout miles. The effects would be devastating for the Texas Panhandle if this were to happen. Well, according to reports by The United States Department of Energy and The Project on Government Oversight (POGO) done in 2006, this could of happened.
AMARILLO, TX

