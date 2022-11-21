ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Your guide to 25 holiday concerts in Nashville: Lauren Daigle, Amy Grant and Vince Gill + more

By Matthew Leimkuehler and Dave Paulson, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hX72u_0jIxxWZK00

In Nashville, holiday tradition starts in the concert hall.

A night doesn't pass in Music City each year-end season without at least one chance to take in a sought-after holiday show from Christian music crooners, headbanging bands, bluegrass pickers, country hitmakers and artists in-between. Clubs, halls and theaters overflow this year with local favorites (who doesn't look forward to Amy Grant and Vince Gill at the Ryman?), touring treats (like Middle Tennessee's own Zach Williams) and only-in-Nashville nights (such as Drew and Ellie Holcomb's return for a "neighborly" show at Schermerhorn Symphony Center).

From Ryman Auditorium residencies to blowouts at Bridgestone Arena, read on for a look at 25 holiday shows coming to Nashville in 2022.

Nov. 21: Christmas 4 Kids at the Ryman

"Famous Friends" singer Chris Young, 2000 country hitmaker Phil Vassar, upcoming British group Essex County and more perform at this annual fundraiser for underserved families in Nashville. Tickets start at $38.50 before fees. More information at ryman.com.

Nov. 21: Riley Clemmons at Franklin Theatre

This upcoming Christian music singer and Nashville-area native plays the downtown Franklin room one a one-night show billed as "A Christmas Evening." Proceeds benefit the non-profit Ryan Seacrest Foundation. Ticket prices vary. More information at franklintheatre.com.

Nov. 23-Dec. 25 (except for Tuesdays): Oak Ridge Boys' "Christmas in Tennessee" at Gaylord Opryland

A growing holiday tradition, the Country Music Hall of Fame vocal group returns to Gaylord Opryland for 32 dinnertime performances. Tickets start at $49.99 before fees. More information at gaylordopryland.com.

Nov. 25-27: Brett Eldredge at the Ryman

Brett Eldredge - AKA country music's "Mr. Christmas" - returns to his proverbial North Pole for three shows inside downtown's Ryman Auditorium. Tickets start at $35 before fees. More information at ryman.com.

Nov. 27: A Drag Queen Christmas at James K. Polk Theater

Kick off the holiday season with a dash of drag queen entertainment, hosted by entertainer Nina West. Tickets start at $37.50 before fees. More information at tpac.org.

Nov. 28: Natalie Grant & Danny Gokey at the Ryman

Since 2016, the two Christian music stars have united for annual holiday tours, and their latest trek brings the Grammy-nominated artists back to the Ryman stage. Tickets start at $35 before fees. More information at ryman.com

Dec. 2-4: "Home Alone" with the Nashville Symphony at Schermerhorn Symphony Center

The only thing better than "Home Alone" in December might be seeing the holiday film backed by a live symphony. Experience John Williams' familiar score at during this three-day concert. Tickets start at $63 before fees. More information at nashvillesymphony.org.

Dec. 6-8: Lauren Daigle at the Ryman

The best-selling "You Say" singer Lauren Daigle brings to life songs from her holiday collection "Behold" during a trio of intimate Nashville shows. Tickets start at $35 before fees. More information at ryman.com.

Dec. 7: Daily and Vincent at Franklin Theatre

Bluegrass favorites and Opry members Dailey and Vincent covered everything from "Mary Did You Know" to "Mr. Grinch" on their 2018 album "The Sounds of Christmas." Tickets start at $60 before fees. More information at franklintheatre.com

Dec. 8: Josh Turner at the Fisher Center

"Me and God" baritone Josh Turner brings songs from his 2021 holiday album "King Size Manger" to Belmont University campus. Tickets start at $45.50 before fees. More information at thefishercenter.com.

Dec. 9-24: Nashville's Nutcracker at Andrew Jackson Hall (TPAC)

Nashville Ballet's perennial favorite returns to the TPAC stage for a two-week run, promising "stunning choreography by Paul Vasterling, dreamy costumes, and glittering sets." Tickets start at $38 before fees. More information at tpac.org

Dec. 10: LeAnn Rimes at the Ryman

In her return to the Ryman stage, Rimes promises a mix of holiday material, greatest hits and cuts from her just-released, collaboration-heavy "god's work." Tickets start at $45 before fees. More information at ryman.com

Dec. 11: Pentatonix at Bridgestone Arena

A cappella Christmas, anyone? Popular vocal outfit Pentatonix returns to Nashville for a holiday show inside Bridgestone Arena. Tickets start at $24.60 before fees. More information at bridgestonearena.com.

Dec. 12-15; 17-18; 20-21: Amy Grant and Vince Gill at the Ryman

It's simply not Christmas without a sprawling residency at the Ryman by Grant and Gill. Their eight-night run at country music's mother church begins December 12. Tickets start at $40 before fees. More information at ryman.com

Dec. 12-15: Music City Christmas at Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Nashville Symphony celebrates the season with four nights of Music City Christmas, a holiday tradition worth fighting a downtown crowd to experience. Tickets start at $67 before fees. More information at nashvillesymphony.org.

Dec. 14: Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Bridgestone Arena

Headbang into the holidays with Trans-Siberian Orchestra, a guitar-shredding holiday show that continues to fill arenas after two-plus decades on the road. A portion of ticket proceeds benefit Nashville Humane Society. Tickets start at $49.50 before fees. More information at bridgestonearena.com.

Dec. 15: Christmas with Michael W. Smith at Fisher Center

The CCM titan has been celebrating Christmas on record for decades, but his latest holiday project might be the most special: the "Christmas at Home" EP features contributions from his entire family. He'll be joined in Nashville by Michael Tait (D.C. Talk/Newsboys). Tickets start at $35.75 before fees. More information at thefishercenter.com

Dec. 16: Gabe Dixon at City Winery

Among Music City's most prominent piano men, Dixon will celebrate the season at City Winery with a wintry mix of covers and originals (see his wistful standout, "Don't Wanna Let Christmas Go." Tickets start at $22 before fees. More information at citywinery.com/nashville.

Dec. 17: J. Roddy Walston at Basement East

The rowdy Tennessee-bred rocker aims to "ring the bells of yuletide hell yeahs" (per his Instagram) with his second annual "Christmas to the Bone" tour, promising new holiday tunes and "classic Christmas songs done at full volume." Tickets start at $20 before fees. More information at thebasementnashville.com

Dec. 17: Zach Williams at Fisher Center

Christian music's soulful southern rocker just released an ambitious new album, but he's back in holiday mode for his "I Don’t Want Christmas to End." He'll play his 2021 album of the same name in full, as well as other favorites. Tickets start at $29.75 before fees. More information at thefishercenter.com

Dec. 18-19: For King & Country at the Opry House

Grammy Award-winning brotherly duo For King & Country reprise its incendiary "A Drummer Boy" show for a third consecutive year at the Grand Ole Opry House. Tickets start at $39 before fees. More information at opry.com.

Dec. 22: Drew & Ellie Holcomb's Neighborly Christmas at Schermerhorn Symphony Center

The Music City power couple — he leads the folk-rock group Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, she's an award-winning Christian artist — come together to celebrate the season at Schermerhorn. Tickets start at $46 before fees. More information at nashvillesymphony.org

Dec. 23: Home Free at the Ryman

Pentatonix isn't the only a cappella game in down this Christmas. Country group Home Free hosts a "family Christmas" concert at the Ryman with a handful of upcoming Nashville acts: Texas Hill, Abby Anderson, Brooke Eden and Caroline Jones. Tickets start at $39.50 before fees. More information at ryman.com.

Dec. 23: Sing! An Irish Christmas with Keith and Kristyn Getty at Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Sing along with a night of traditional carols and new holiday songs from popular Christian music couple Keith and Kristyn Getty. Tickets start at $65 before fees. More information at nashvillesymphony.org.

Dec. 30: Mannheim Steamroller at Andrew Jackson Hall (TPAC)

You've seen performers on this list have songs named "I Don't Want Christmas to End" and "Don't Wanna Let Christmas Go." Well, Mannheim Steamroller has heard their call. Five full days after Dec. 25, the seasonal synthesizer greats will perform at TPAC's Jackson Hall. Tickets start at $45 before fees. More information at tpac.org

The Tennessean

The Tennessean

