Growing up on a farm in South Carolina with 10 siblings meant that other than school or church, Shirley Dominick of Haymarket didn’t have many opportunities to get away from home. But, when she was in the fifth grade, her mom asked her to accompany her on a trip to the supermarket. For Dominick, this was a special treat, and one that would change the course of her life.

