FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Shenandoah National Park names new deputy superintendentTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Valley Health Closes Luray GymTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Shenandoah National Park adds live camerasTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Inside Nova
Heat shelter delaying opening
Due to a lack of volunteers, the heat shelter located in Culpeper will no longer open on Nov. 27. The opening date for the Heat Shelter will now be Dec. 4. Without volunteers for meals and chaperones at the shelter, they may not be able to open at all this season.
Fairfax Times
Vienna animal haven will take in any animal in need
Vienna residents Rita and Barry Altman began their five-decade relationship in high school when they met through a youth group event. Their relationship has always included a third–an animal. “We’ve had situations where we had one dog… Mostly we’ve had two or three,” Rita said. “Or four,” Barry chimed...
Augusta Free Press
Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA kennels over capacity; adoption special this weekend
The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA has been at or near capacity since June, and with dog kennels currently over capacity, they are holding an adoption special to free up space. Intakes surpassed last year’s total in mid-October. On Nov. 25 and 26, adoption fees for all dogs are reduced by...
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving Cheer
LURAY, Va – On November 19, the Page County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) held its second annual turkey drive, benefiting members of the rural Shenandoah Valley area. The drive, a joint effort by the PCSO and two local donors, served the selfless purpose of delivering free frozen turkeys to homes in Luray, Stanley and Shenandoah just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Inside Nova
Total jobs still on uptick in N.Va. jurisdictions
The movement was all in the right direction – upward – but total employment across major Northern Virginia localities did not match the most recent national uptick. Year-over-year jobs nationally rose 4 percent to 149.9 million in figures reported Nov. 22 by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as the rebound from COVID continues.
WTOP
‘In dire need’: How a former World Bank staffer became a Fairfax Co. substitute teacher
A fifth-grade student at Bull Run Elementary School in Centreville, Virginia, approached Bunni Cooper late last week to ask if the two could have lunch together. The student inquired about the status of “Lunch Bunch,” a time for students at the Fairfax County school to eat and talk to Cooper, a longtime substitute teacher. Cooper said her lunch period for the day had already passed, but she told the girl that she’d make some time to chat a couple of days later.
Inside Nova
Arlington sheriff opts against re-election bid
Arlington County Sheriff Beth Arthur on Nov. 24 became the second Arlington elected official to announce she would not seek a new term in 2023. “After more than 22 years as sheriff, and 36 years with the Sheriff’s Office, I think it is time to hang up my spurs,” Arthur said in a statement announcing her decision. “It has been a privilege and honor to serve the citizens of Arlington.”
NBC 29 News
The Orange County Animal Shelter looking for holiday foster homes
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Orange County Animal Shelter is looking for foster homes to help its dogs and cats get out of the shelter for the holidays. “We’re looking for holiday Fosters for Thanksgiving and for Christmas,” Director Gina Jenkins said. “We still have a lot of animals, and they’re still coming in every single day.”
cohaitungchi.com
Things to Do in Strasburg, Virginia: Gateway to the Shenandoah
Strasburg, Virginia, is called the Gateway to the Shenandoah Valley, and this small town has been welcoming visitors for decades who come to enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. Founded in 1761, Strasburg is just 80 miles from Washington, D.C. and was a perfect stop on our Virginia road trip.
royalexaminer.com
Dedication ceremony to rename bridges over the Shenandoah River
On November 19, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution co-sponsored with the Shenandoah Christian Alliance a ceremony to dedicate the renaming of the bridges over the Shenandoah Rivers. The bridges were renamed to honor Major General D. Joseph Warren and Brigadier General Daniel Morgan.
cbs19news
Encouraging Orange County residents to shop local
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A campaign in Orange County aims to encourage people to shop local. The Orange County Office of Economic Development and Tourism will be kicking off its Shop Local Small Business Passport event this weekend. According to a release, it’s part of the Enjoy Orange...
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Burger on a small white platePhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love burgers and you also happen to live in Virginia, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Inside Nova
The Heart of a Warrior: Shirley Dominick’s mission is to serve her country and those who protect it
Growing up on a farm in South Carolina with 10 siblings meant that other than school or church, Shirley Dominick of Haymarket didn’t have many opportunities to get away from home. But, when she was in the fifth grade, her mom asked her to accompany her on a trip to the supermarket. For Dominick, this was a special treat, and one that would change the course of her life.
Loudoun County Public Schools employee charged in the assault of a student
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — An employee of Loudoun County Public Schools has been arrested and charged with the assault of a student. Police say the behavioral assistant with LCPS was charged Tuesday after detectives initiated an investigation into a report that she had assaulted a student inside a classroom on two occasions.
beckersasc.com
$15M malpractice suit brought against Virginia GI center alleging medical negligence
Fauquier County Public Schools Superintendent David Jeck is suing Fauquier (Va.) Medical Center, Advanced Digestive Care and Gastroenterology Associates for $15 million, alleging medical negligence that led to the death of his son, according to a Nov. 22 report from Fauquier Now. The lawsuit is taking place in a Fauquier...
royalexaminer.com
Town Talk: A conversation with Dr. Jeffrey Alban, Blue Ridge Singers, Christmas Concert Series 2022
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Dr. Jeffrey Alban, Director of the Blue Ridge Singers. The Blue Ridge Singers brings together musicians of all ages and backgrounds to create harmony, beauty, and unity through the performance of challenging, cutting-edge choral music. They are a passionate group committed to offering high-quality musical experiences that inspire, educate, and enrich their members and our community.
Fire at TGI Fridays in Fairfax causes $30k in damage
A fire at a restaurant in the Springfield area of Fairfax County resulted in a minor injury and caused $30,000 worth of damage.
WJLA
Club kicked out of Arlington bank parking lot finds new place to sell Christmas trees
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Reporter's Notebook: We've got a follow up to a story your saw first on 7News On Your Side earlier this year. For 75 years, the Optimist Club of Arlington raised millions of dollars for youth sports and scholarships by selling Christmas trees out of a parking lot in Arlington. But Wells Fargo, owner of lot where the trees were sold, didn’t welcome the Optimists back this year. The Knights of Columbus stepped in to help.
Virginia Residents Raise Over $8K To Pay For Dog’s Emergency Medical Bills Due to Car Accident
No one enjoys hearing sad stories, especially when they involve a dog getting hurt. But one community in Fairfax, Virginia, is turning a terrible tragedy into a tale of hope. That’s because a Facebook fundraiser has amassed over $8,000 to help pay for emergency medical bills for a dog struck down in a hit-and-run car […] The post Virginia Residents Raise Over $8K To Pay For Dog’s Emergency Medical Bills Due to Car Accident appeared first on DogTime.
WTOP
Prince William schools ombudsman: Parent complaints up, employee visits down
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Teacher visits to the Prince William County Schools ombudsman office were down in 2021-22 compared with the previous year, but the number of parents, guardians, and community members who brought issues to the ombudsman more than tripled.
