ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Donald Trump is back on Twitter, but he can’t tweet — here’s why

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vaz4P_0jIxx4BT00

Former President Donald Trump could stand to lose millions of dollars if he succumbs to temptation and resumes communicating with the masses through Twitter now that new boss Elon Musk reinstated his account.

Despite Musk’s apparent attempts to goad Trump into tweeting again, Trump has insisted that he is content to stay put at his own social media platform , Truth Social, which he founded after he was banned by mainstream tech platforms last year.

The reinstatement of Trump’s Twitter account comes at a pivotal juncture for the 45th president, who recently announced his intention to run again for the White House.

Truth Social is a privately held property of Trump Media & Technology Group, which is owned by the former president.

TMTG is locked into an agreement with Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which was created to take Trump’s company public.

If Trump’s company were to go public only for him to devalue Truth Social by resuming his Twitter activities — and thus giving his tens of millions of followers a reason to abandon the fledgling social media platform and return to Musk’s outfit — shareholders could sue him, a legal expert told Semafor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NFHpR_0jIxx4BT00
Elon Musk followed through on his pledge to reinstate Trump’s account after acquiring Twitter for $44 billion.
Twitter / @elonmusk

“If it’s going to look, later on, that he never had that intention [of remaining off Twitter] but he just wanted to convince people that they should go ahead and close [the SPAC deal] that’s kind of a textbook securities fraud lawsuit,” Columbia Law School professor Eric Talley told Semafor.

Trump could conceivably return to Twitter without facing any legal repercussions — but only if he gives priority to his own app.

According to an SEC filing by TMTG, Trump “is generally obligated to make any social media post on TruthSocial and may not make the same post on another social media site for 6 hours.”

The deal with the SPAC also allows Trump to use “a personal account” to make posts “related to political messaging, political fundraising or get-out-the-vote efforts on any social media site at any time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GWh6e_0jIxx4BT00
Trump was banned from Twitter following the events at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
AFP via Getty Images

During a video speech to a Republican Jewish group meeting in Las Vegas on Saturday, Trump said he was aware of Musk’s poll but that he saw “a lot of problems at Twitter.”

“I hear we’re getting a big vote to also go back on Twitter. I don’t see it because I don’t see any reason for it,” Trump said.

“It may make it, it may not make it,” he added, apparently referring to Twitter’s recent internal upheavals.

Despite Trump’s bravado, Truth Social may collapse for reasons unrelated to the former president’s Twitter habits.

Federal regulators are investigating whether Trump’s company and DWAC misled investors by improperly negotiating with each other about a merger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X2muf_0jIxx4BT00
Trump founded his own social media app, Truth Social.
REUTERS

Last week, The Post reported that Patrick Orlando, the CEO of Digital World Acquisition Corp., has personally been canvassing small retail investors in a desperate bid to keep the deal alive.

Orlando has been picking up the phone and calling investors with as few as 20 shares each to urge them to vote for the deal, according to sources close to the situation.

Orlando — who has been forced to reschedule the vote six times — now believes he has the votes to consummate the merger, these people add. Orlando reportedly has scheduled a live interview with the IPO Edge media service for Nov. 22 — the day of the shareholder vote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b9MQv_0jIxx4BT00
Trump’s media company is in the process of going public, which could complicate any plans he might have of using Twitter, according to experts.
AFP via Getty Images

Orlando previously put $3 million into the deal in September to keep DWAC from liquidating after failing to get a vote approving the extension. If he doesn’t win the Nov. 22 vote, Orlando could deposit another $3 million by Dec. 8 to keep DWAC operating another three months as it waits for SEC approval to buy Truth Social.

Additional Reporting by Lydia Moynihan and Josh Kosman

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship

In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
FLORIDA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump's Latest Legal Maneuver May Be a Sign That She's Trying to ‘Distance Herself’ From Her Father's Legacy

Ivanka Trump managed to get herself out of campaigning for Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, but she cannot excuse herself from New York Attorney General Letitia James’s ongoing $250 million lawsuit against her, her dad, and brothers Donald Jr. and Eric Trump — but she sure tried.  The four family members are currently required to have a court-appointed retired federal judge watch over their finances because the prosecution team is reportedly concerned that they “may quietly try to relocate assets in anticipation of law enforcement action,” according to a Daily Beast source. Ivanka believed this restriction should not apply to her...
TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Law & Crime

Hillary Clinton Renews Calls for RICO Lawsuit Sanctions, Calls Donald Trump a ‘Serial Litigant’ Who Files Dubious Cases Against ‘His Perceived Foes’

In a reply brief filed Monday, attorneys for Hillary Clinton and a collection of other defendants renewed calls for sanctions against Donald Trump’s attorneys over a thus-far-failed racketeering case in the Southern District of Florida. The other defendants who filed the joint sanctions brief also include Clinton’s campaign, John...
FLORIDA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Cancels Another Top Show

Cable news outlet CNN has announced that another top show on the network has been canceled, according to the Los Angeles Times. The documentary series "This is Life with Lisa Ling" will officially end by the end of the year. According to the LA Times, the show is a "casualty of the news channel's recently announced budget reductions."
NBC News

There is a growing shadow campaign to defend Joe Biden from House Republicans

WASHINGTON — As Republicans prepare to use their new House majority to probe the Biden administration and the business dealings of the president's son Hunter, Democrats are assembling a constellation of groups to respond. President Joe Biden hasn’t said if he’s running for re-election, but the groups are designed...
The Hollywood Reporter

Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Grant “Amnesty” to Banned Accounts Next Week

Elon Musk says Twitter will enact a general amnesty for suspended accounts next week. The billionaire continued his ad hoc strategy of making policy by Twitter poll, asking users on Wednesday, “Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?” He did not specify which laws.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Oliver Slams Elon Musk: "He's Decimated His Staff and Degraded His Product"CBS News "Resuming Its Posting" on Twitter After Pause Over Security ConcernsElon Musk Restores Donald Trump's Twitter Account After Online Poll A majority (72 percent) of the 3.1...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

EXPLAINER: How could allies help Netanyahu beat charges?

TEL AVIV, Israel — (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to return to office, from where he could try to make his yearslong legal troubles disappear through new legislation advanced by his far-right and ultra-Orthodox allies. Critics say such a legal crusade is an assault on Israel's democracy.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy