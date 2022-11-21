Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Adam Thielen Spits Out Postgame Turkey After Vikings' Thanksgiving Win Over Patriots
Thielen thought the postgame turkey the Vikings got was a little too dry.
Chargers at Cardinals Betting Odds: Week 12 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
The Chargers find themselves coming off back-to-back losses in which each game came down to the final seconds in regulation. Now sitting with a 5-5 record, the Chargers must respond accordingly in Week 12 against the Cardinals to prevent the team's winning percentage from dropping below .500. The Cardinals have...
Week 12 Rankings: Kickers
Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Exits Thanksgiving Tilt With Shoulder Injury
The New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings are off to a fast start on Thanksgiving night. While each team found the end zone on their respective opening drives, the Patriots first-possession score may have come at a price. New England’s top wide receiver, Jakobi Meyers, suffered a shoulder injury...
Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson Carve Up Patriots as Vikings Bounce Back With 33-26 Win
Four days ago, the Vikings were embarrassed on their home field, scoring a season-low 3 points in a 37-point drubbing at the hands of the Cowboys. They talked about putting that game behind them and being ready to bounce back on a short week against another great defense. They talked about wanting to prove to the country, in a primetime holiday game, that they're so much better than they showed against Dallas. They talked about handling adversity the right way after their seven-game winning streak was ripped to shreds.
OBJ to Cowboys? ESPN ‘Analyst’ Explains Why Dallas Should NOT Sign WR
FRISCO - Here is what we've come to know about Chris "Mad Dog" Russo and his often awkward on ESPN: His accomplishments, his following and his salary notwithstanding, he is proving to be "The Worldwide Leader's'' least knowledgeable personality when it comes to Dallas sports. And that is saying something.
Patriots, Vikings Turkey Trotting Early: Mac Jones TD Pass Helps 10-7 Lead: WATCH
The New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings are wasting no time in turning up the heat on Thanksgiving night. For two offenses which were maligned for being ‘sleepy’ last Sunday, the Pats and Vikings found the end zone on their first offensive drives. In the process, they have tied their Week 12 prime time matchup from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis at 7-7.
Turnovers on Menu for Eagles vs. Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers entered this Thanksgiving week thinking about turkey. The Philadelphia Eagles are thinking about turnovers. The Eagles, with an NFL-best 9-1 record headed into Sunday night’s game against the Packers, lead the league with a plus-12 turnover margin. That’s powered by a defense that is tied for No. 1 with 13 interceptions and is No. 1 overall with 21 takeaways.
Jaguars vs. Ravens: 5 Pressing Questions On Week 12 Battle
The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to have a big week on their hands. After a much-needed Week 11 bye, the 3-7 Jaguars are now set to host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12. “The bye week is kind of two-fold. One, it’s a chance to get away, get healthy and recharge. The second part of that is to kind of reflect and go back and either rewatch or go back through your performance as a player, as a coach, and evaluate," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said.
Patriots at Vikings: Mac Jones Finds DeVante Parker For 40 Yards: WATCH
Aside from the gratuitous ‘Draft Day’ reference, the New England Patriots offense has come to play on Thanksgiving night. Though the Patriots and Minnesota Vikings are locked in a tight prime time battle at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is taking advantage of a strong performance from his offensive line to resurrect his relationship with his receivers — particularly DeVante Parker.
Tight (End) Squeeze: Cowboys Gobble Giants; Top 10 Whitty Observations
Despite 13 penalties and two turnovers, the Dallas Cowboys awakened in the second half to feast on the New York Giants in an easy 28-20 Thanksgiving victory at AT&T Stadium. 10. Perfection, Poof - It was just four days ago that the Cowboys played a "perfect" game ... a 40-3 blowout over the Minnesota Vikings. Didn't take long for them to screw this one up, as Ezekiel Elliott was stopped on 4th-and-2 from the 40-yard line on their first possession.
Steelers Biggest Draft Needs: Time to Try Again at Some Positions
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting 3-7 heading into Week 12 and currently hold the 8th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Realistically, it won't end that way. This is the Pittsburgh Steelers, chances are they're going to win some more games - and at no point will they give up on a season.
Vikings Kicker Greg Joseph Misses League-Leading Fifth Extra Point
Vikings kicker Greg Joseph missed an extra point in the first half against the Patriots on Thursday night, resulting in the game being tied 16-16 at halftime instead of Minnesota having a one-point lead. That would be excusable if it was a rare thing and Joseph was having a strong...
Justin Jefferson Breaks Randy Moss’s NFL Record for Receiving Yards in First 3 Seasons
No one in NFL history has ever had more receiving yards in their first three seasons than Justin Jefferson. The Vikings' 23-year-old superstar receiver broke former Viking Randy Moss's record of 4,163 yards on Thursday night against the Patriots. Moss did it in 43 starts; Jefferson did it in his 42nd career start. Jefferson, Moss, and Odell Beckham Jr. are the only three players to ever reach 4,000 receiving yards in their first three seasons.
Broncos’ Top HC Candidates to Replace Nathaniel Hackett in 2023
The Denver Broncos will likely be looking for a new coach come January 9, 2023. While GM George Paton hired Nathaniel Hackett earlier this year, the team has drastically underperformed. It will be hard to stick with Hackett, as Denver sits 0-3 in the division with two games left against the Kansas City Chiefs and one against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Browns Sign Veteran Center, Make Other Roster Moves
With the unfortunate injury to center Ethan Pocic, the Cleveland Browns have opted to place him on the injured reserve. Additionally, Cleveland has signed veteran center Greg Mancz to the active roster. Pocic will now have to miss at least four games, the earliest he can return is against the...
‘We Hit A Lull’: Stefon Diggs on Josh Allen Fix in Bills’ Thrilling Win Over Lions
Stefon Diggs thinks it's a simple formula. "We have the best quarterback in the league,'' the Buffalo Bills receiver said after the Thanksgiving thriller in Detroit, a last-second 28-25 win over the Lions. "Anytime we hit a lull, it's like, his eyes are locked in, he's focused. I try to...
5 Takeaways from Lions’ 28-25 Loss to Bills
The Detroit Lions were seeking to record their first 4-0 month of November since 1962 against a talented Buffalo Bills squad. Winners of three straight games, Detroit had plans to showcase their young roster to a nationally televised audience. Facing a team many have tabbed to be in the mix...
Cincinnati Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo For Road Matchup With Tennessee Titans
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear white jerseys, white pants and black socks on Sunday against the Titans. Cincinnati has won six of their last eight games after starting 0-2 on the year. The Titans have won seven of their last eight after an 0-2 start. The Bengals are...
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons ‘Secretly’ Playing RB? Here’s the Truth
FRISCO - Micah Parsons gets bored. This is an age-old problem for prodigies and geniuses, whether they are mathematicians or pianists or football players. one of the most dynamic athletes in the NFL. With that knowledge tucked away, let's address the Dallas Cowboys defensive superstar's recent remarks regarding "taking snaps''...
