Cardinals vs. 49ers ‘Monday Night Football’ player prop picks and predictions

We’ve been on a roll with our player prop picks in prime time, and we’re feeling great about the value on the board ahead of Monday’s key divisional clash between the 49ers and Cardinals in Mexico City.

Here are three of our favorite player prop picks to target on BetMGM ahead of “Monday Night Football.”

I’m surprised that oddsmakers are dealing this high of a number for Conner, who’s averaging 44.9 yards per game and faces arguably his toughest test of the season on Monday.

Yes, the longtime veteran set a new season high with 69 rushing yards last week, but it marked just the third time he’s surpassed this betting total in seven starts this year. Two of those came in Cardinals wins, with Conner seeing 15-plus carries for the only times all season to help him reach the 50-yard mark in those victories.

Arizona’s James Conner dives into the end zone against the Rams on Nov. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. Getty Images

I’m highly skeptical of Arizona’s chances of securing and maintaining a lead in this one, and if that steady volume isn’t there for Conner, he’ll need to post perhaps his most efficient outing of the year just to cash the over. Good luck with that: the 49ers are allowing the NFL’s fewest yards per carry (3.4) and second-fewest rushing yards per game (82.7).

This feels like borderline malpractice to deal such a low mark for one of the best receiving backs in the league, and all signs point to him continuing his prolific pace as a receiver.

McCaffrey has finished with at least 36 receiving yards in five of his last six games and totaled 50 or more yards in four of them. The only time in that stretch that he didn’t clear this low bar was in his first week with the 49ers, when he still finished with 24 receiving yards on 23 snaps — by far his lowest snap share of the season — just days after being traded.

He’s since found his groove in San Francisco and faces a strong matchup against a Cardinals defense allowing the ninth-most receiving yards (382) to opposing running backs this season. McCaffrey is clearly a focal point of this passing game regardless of the matchup and should clear this total with ease.

Aiyuk got off to a slow start this year after an offseason full of hype and intrigue. He’s finally converted that into production over the last month and change, and I see no reason to bet against him this week.

The third-year receiver has led the 49ers in receiving yards in four of the last five weeks, tallying at least 58 yards in each one. In fact, he’s finished with at least six catches for 80 yards in each of the last four weeks and established himself as the most consistent receiving option in an offense full of stars.

Arizona’s defense ranks among the worst in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (261.9), and it couldn’t contain Aiyuk in last year’s matchup, when the dynamic wideout posted six catches for 89 yards and a score. That’s almost exactly what he’s averaged over the last month, which makes this prop an easy over play.