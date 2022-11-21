Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Penn State Wrestling: Can the Nittany Lions do anything surprising anymore?
The Penn State Wrestling Team throttled all comers in their recent action in the Black Knight Open and the NWCA All-Star Classic. Penn State Wrestling had a busy week of action, leading to plenty of headlines and stories to cover. Various Nittany Lion wrestlers were on the road recently as...
nittanysportsnow.com
Prugar’s 3-and-Out: Plenty to be Thankful for this (Penn State Football) Season
On Saturday afternoon, the regular season will come to a close in a battle for what is the most beautifully assembled trophy in all of creation: The Land-Grant Trophy. A thing of beauty indeed. While there is some jest involved, winning the Land-Grant Trophy back from Michigan State would be...
nittanysportsnow.com
‘The Prettiest Block of Wood’: PSU Captains, Franklin Weigh in on Land Grant Trophy
On paper, this year’s Penn State-Michigan State game is a mismatch. Neither team is playing for a Big Ten East championship like Ohio State and Michigan will be Saturday. It won’t have any impact on the College Football Playoff picture like Ohio State-Michigan will and Notre Dame-USC could.
fox8tv.com
PSU / Michigan State
Head Coach James Franklin confirmed the rumors that had been spreading. Wide Receiver Parker Washington did not travel this past week to Rutgers, Today Franklin announced that Washington is out for the remainder of the season. Number 3 was a vital piece to the Nittany Lions offense. Washington lead the...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Daily Notebook- November 22
Update (10:24 AM)- **A big day for 2024 athlete Jah Jah Boyd (Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia) as he receives his first D-1 offer. Boyd received the news from Terry Smith. Update (9:50 AM)- **Penn State football has extended an offer to 2025 offensive lineman Avery Gach from Groves...
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU WR Parker Washington out for Season
Penn State receiver Parker Washington is out for the rest of the 2022 season, coach James Franklin announced in his weekly press conference. Washington didn’t play this past Saturday against Rutgers and wasn’t seen at the team’s weekly media viewing window the previous Wednesday. Franklin said after...
nittanysportsnow.com
Tuesdays With James: Being at Peace, Young Receivers, More
No. 11 Penn State improved to 9-2 with its 55-10 win over Rutgers this past Saturday. As the team tunes up for its final regular-season game this comingSaturday, coach James Franklin embarks on his next opportunity to go “1-0” this Saturday against Michigan State. Penn State has been...
Trio of Penn State wrestlers have a perfect night in the NWCA All-Star Classic
Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks and Greg Kerkvliet took on familiar foes, and all three came away with a win.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Class of 2023 OL Commit J’ven Williams No. 1 OL, No. 6 Player in Latest On300
Penn State Class of 2023 OL commit J’ven Williams is the No. 1 offensive lineman and the No. 6 overall player in his class according to On3Sports’ latest On300 rankings. Williams (6-foot-4, 285 pounds) is a five-star according to On3. He’s a product of Wyomissing High School near...
Top Pennsylvania Prospect Making Late-Season Visit to Penn State
Rodney Gallagher, a West Virginia commit and Pennsylvania's top-ranked receiver, will attend Saturday's Penn State-Michigan State game.
nittanysportsnow.com
Smeltzer: Penn State is NCAA Tournament Material
Penn State fans are used to watching 68 teams that they don’t root for play in the NCAA Tournament. In the tournament’s history that dates back to 1939, Penn State has played in it just nine times. Five of those appearances happened before we put a man on...
What are the chances of a white Christmas in PA this year? See what forecasters say
How likely is it central Pennsylvania residents will have a snowy Christmas this year? Here’s what local forecasters say, plus the Farmers’ Almanac’s prediction.
Farm and Dairy
First-generation farmer takes reins of Pennsylvania Farm Bureau
Chris Hoffman had a whirlwind week last week. The first-generation farmer was elected as the ninth President of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau Nov. 16, during the group’s 72nd annual meeting in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The rise to head up the state’s largest agricultural advocacy organization was one Hoffman never planned....
Tractor trailer crashes into Giant building in Cumberland County
A vehicle hit the rear of a Giant grocery store in Camp Hill, requiring a response from police, fire and EMTs. The building sustained little damage, according to borough fire chief Mark Simpson. “There’s an overhead canopy above a door, that looks like it might have been struck,” Simpson said....
Lycoming Mall redevelopment project gets funding
Muncy, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall now has a developer and a funding boost to start redevelopment. FAMvest, a developer based in State College, plans to repurpose the 135-acre property into a mix of commercial and residential spaces. The project to revitalize the Lycoming Mall has received $5 million in funding from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), according to Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) and Rep. Joe Hamm (R-84), who...
