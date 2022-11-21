The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to have a big week on their hands. After a much-needed Week 11 bye, the 3-7 Jaguars are now set to host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12. “The bye week is kind of two-fold. One, it’s a chance to get away, get healthy and recharge. The second part of that is to kind of reflect and go back and either rewatch or go back through your performance as a player, as a coach, and evaluate," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO