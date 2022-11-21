ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WHIZ

Handling Holiday Leftovers Safely

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – For many, holidays are a time of family, festivity and food, which is a combination that can lead to excess. The extra food, often called leftovers, is usually re-served and consumed over the following days. Zanesville Muskingum County Health Department Environmental Health Specialist in training Dalton Kirkbride explains how the improper handling of leftovers can lead to contamination and illness.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Christ’s Table Provides Meals to Those in Need This Thanksgiving

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Many went home to their friends and families Thursday for their Thanksgiving feasts. However, some spent part of their day giving back to their community at Christ’s Table. Volunteers spent the holiday helping prepare and pass out meals to those in need this Thanksgiving. And...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Community Finds Ways to Give Thanks

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Today was a day to celebrate and give thanks. Many got together with their friends and families to share in the traditonal feast filled with plenty of turkey, stuffing, and all the Thanksgiving favorites. In a year with so much pain and turmoil, it may seem...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Race For Grace

ZANESVILLE, OH- Thanksgiving is all about being thankful and being with your friends and family but some people can’t enjoy Thanksgiving due to low income and food insecurity. Rotary International, Grace Church and Eastside Community Ministry partnered to host the annual Race For Grace. The Thanksgiving run was back...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places, which all serve tasty hot dogs (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this local staple is known for their delicious hot dogs, which are made to order with 100% Vienna beef. You can get a plain hot dog. If you visit the diner in the morning, check out their breakfast dog, which includes an all-beef hot dog covered in bacon and topped with egg and cheese. Patrons also love their diner dogs, which are topped with homemade coleslaw and chili.
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Adopt a One-of-a-Kind Named Hallie

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center works with a wide variety of unclaimed strays that have been brought in through no fault of their own. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid is always amazed at the trained characteristics that some of these dogs showcase as they are being handled and today’s Catahoula Leopard-Dog mix is no exception.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Longtime Volunteers Thinking Retirement

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Muskingum County is a place where local charities are needed and thanks to the selfless generosity from a handful of volunteers, many of these programs successfully benefit those in need. Kevin and Suzanne Dooley have supported the Catholic Social Services organization for over 20 years by...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Small Business Saturday

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – With all of the corporate retail chains advertising their Black Friday sales and Cyber Monday deals, it’s easy to overlook the local retailers that are invested in the community year-round. This Saturday, November 26, is Small Business Saturday, a day that encourages consumers to shop locally.
ZANESVILLE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Dublin store closing after 17 years, owner encourages community to shop local

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the season of giving, and one local shop in Dublin is encouraging people to shop locally for the holidays. Unfortunately, after nearly 17 years, Extravagifts is closing its doors. "Extravagifts is an all-occasion gift store," said owner of Extravagifts Michele Alvarez. The shop has...
DUBLIN, OH
cleveland19.com

‘Strong and spunky’: Ohio zoo welcomes birth of baby white rhinoceros

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced the birth of a baby white rhinoceros. Kali, the newborn rhino’s mother, delivered the male calf during the early morning hours on Nov. 17. The rhinoceros species is classified as near threatened by standards set by the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Travel Maven

The Kingdom of Lights in Ohio is a Magical Experience

There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Kingdom of Lights at this stunning castle located in the heart of Ohio's central Mohican Country. Keep reading to learn more.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

SGT. KOCHERAN: After six days in coma, he is awake with long recovery ahead

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County deputy sheriff who was shot in the line of duty is making progress while he remains in intensive care at a Columbus hospital. Sergeant Eric Kocheran woke up Wednesday morning, just a day before Thanksgiving. He had been in a medically-induced coma for nearly a week. Kocheran was shot once in the chest last week, with the bullet going through his lung, grazing his heart, and landing in his liver after being ambushed behind the Sheriff’s office.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
10TV

An inside look at Wexner Medical Center's new hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just like the famous line from the movie, “Field of Dreams,” goes, “If you build it, they will come.”. Co-leaders of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center inpatient hospital anticipate they will be able to meet the medical needs of Central Ohio and beyond: from the Ohio River all the way to Mansfield and as far west as Springfield.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter is Visiting Southern Ohio

Southern Ohio – Dozens of people have taken to social media over the past few days as Dog the Bounty Hunter has popped up in several locations in Southern Ohio. Dog the Bounty Hunter which aired on [email protected] and chronicled Duane “Dog” Chapman’s experiences as a bounty hunter. After eight seasons the show was canceled in 2013. After that Dog had a few seasons of other shows, including a special when his former wife Beth was fighting stage 4 cancer. In 2019 a spin-off of Dog the Bounty hunter called Dogs Most Wanted, and Dogs Unleashed premiered in 2022.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

EPA orders Ohio coal plant to stop dumping toxic sludge

COLUMBUS – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ordered Ohio’s largest coal-fired power plant to stop dumping a toxic byproduct into an unlined pond on site, one of the first significant crackdowns under a 2015 rule. In an order last week, the agency gave operators of the Gen. James...
CHESHIRE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Body found in Ohio creek on Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews are responding Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area in Columbus. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. […]
COLUMBUS, OH

