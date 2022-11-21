Read full article on original website
Georgia Supreme Court reinstates ban on abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Supreme Court Wednesday reinstated the state’s ban on abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy. In a one-page order, the high court put a lower court ruling overturning the ban on hold while it considers an appeal. Abortion providers who had resumed performing the procedure past six weeks after the lower court ruling will again have to stop.
Indiana doctor defends actions in 10-year-old rape victim’s abortion
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis doctor who provided abortion drugs to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio defended her actions before a judge Monday in an episode that drew national attention in the weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Dr. Caitlin Bernard testified during the...
In California, 10 percent of state legislature identifies as LGBTQ
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — While LGBTQ candidates and their supporters celebrated several milestone victories around the nation in this year’s midterm elections, California quietly reached its own: At least 10 percent of its state lawmakers identify publicly as LGBTQ, believed to be a first for any U.S. legislature.
Why slavery as a punishment for crime was just on the ballot in some states
Voters in five states this election season were tasked with deciding whether their state constitution should continue to allow slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime. Tennessee, Alabama, Oregon and Vermont chose during the Nov. 8 midterms to make changes, while Louisiana did not. What led up to...
After loss of Alaska House race, next moves for Sarah Palin
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Republican Sarah Palin re-emerged in Alaska politics over a decade after resigning as governor with hopes of winning the state’s U.S. House seat. She had a lot going for her: unbeatable name recognition, the backing of former President Donald Trump in a state he carried twice, an unrivaled ability to attract national media attention.
Appeals court hears arguments on special master appointment in Trump Mar-a-Lago case
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court is hearing arguments Tuesday on whether to shut down an independent arbiter’s review of documents seized in an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. The Justice Department has asked the Atlanta-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski wins reelection in Alaska
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski has won reelection, defeating Donald Trump-endorsed GOP rival Kelly Tshibaka. Murkowski beat Tshibaka in the Nov. 8 ranked choice election. The results were announced Wednesday, when elections officials tabulated the ranked choice results after neither candidate won more than 50 percent of first-choice votes.
GOP’s lackluster fundraising leading up to the 2022 election spurs infighting
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trailing badly in his Arizona Senate race as votes poured in, Republican Blake Masters went on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program and assigned blame to one person: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. “You know what else is incompetent, Tucker? The establishment. The people who control...
LGBTQ nightclub shooting suspect evaded Colorado’s ‘red flag’ gun law
DENVER (AP) — A year and a half before he was arrested in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five people dead, Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb, forcing neighbors in surrounding homes to evacuate while the bomb squad and crisis negotiators talked him into surrendering.
Democrat Adam Frisch concedes race against Lauren Boebert as it goes to recount
DENVER (AP) — Democrat Adam Frisch conceded Friday in his tight U.S. House race against Republican Lauren Boebert that is likely headed to a recount, but highlighted how his surprisingly strong showing revealed that Republican voters in the sprawling Colorado district are tiring of Boebert’s brash style. The...
WATCH: The Capitol Christmas tree arrives in Washington, D.C. to kickoff holiday season
A red spruce from North Carolina will be the Capitol Christmas Tree this year in Washington. Watch the event in the player above. “This year, we’re honored to have this red spruce nicknamed Ruby from the Pisgah National Forest in Western North Carolina’s Appalachian Mountains,” said the Director at the Capitol Grounds and Arboretum, James Kaufman. “We’ll set the tree into the West Front Lawn. Our Capitol Grounds and Arboretum team will spend the next several days decorating the tree with thousands of LED bulbs handy and hand-crafted ornaments from North Carolina communities.”
PHOTOS: Record snowstorm buries parts of upstate New York under 6 feet of snow
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Residents of northern New York state were digging out Saturday morning from a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm that had dropped more than 6 feet of snow in some areas and caused several deaths. The Buffalo metro area was hit particularly hard, with some areas south of...
As New York’s marijuana licenses loom, unauthorized shops bloom
NEW YORK (AP) — Eager, anxious and frustrated, Yuri Krupitsky is waiting to find out whether he’ll get to open one of the first legal recreational marijuana shops in New York state. He wrangled a lengthy application to become one of about 900 hopefuls for a first round...
