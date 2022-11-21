A red spruce from North Carolina will be the Capitol Christmas Tree this year in Washington. Watch the event in the player above. “This year, we’re honored to have this red spruce nicknamed Ruby from the Pisgah National Forest in Western North Carolina’s Appalachian Mountains,” said the Director at the Capitol Grounds and Arboretum, James Kaufman. “We’ll set the tree into the West Front Lawn. Our Capitol Grounds and Arboretum team will spend the next several days decorating the tree with thousands of LED bulbs handy and hand-crafted ornaments from North Carolina communities.”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 6 DAYS AGO