Sarasota, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Massachusetts woman arrested after DUI crash kills Charlotte County deputy

A woman from Massachusetts was arrested Tuesday night after a DUI crash that killed a 23-year-old Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the deputy pulled over a Honda in the northbound lanes of I-75, south of US-17, around 8:45 p.m. Both the Honda and the CCSO vehicle were off on the paved shoulder of the road, and the deputy’s lights were on. Both the deputy and the Honda driver were outside of their vehicles.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Florida DEP releases update on Piney Point

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has released another update on the phosphogypsum stacks at Piney Point. Piney Point made headlines in April 2021 when 215 million gallons of wastewater were pumped from the facility into Port Manatee. The polluted water, according to members of Suncoast Waterkeeper, played a major role in exacerbating the red tide bloom months later.
PALMETTO, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Forget something? Here are some stores open on Thanksgiving Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Although Publix is closed on Thanksgiving, if you need to grab a last minute item for your holiday preps, you have a few options. Both Whole Foods and Sprouts markets are open with modified hours for grocery specific items. Please check with your closest store for adjusted hours. But you still have some time to grab what you need.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee tax discount deadline approaching

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County reminds property owners they have until Dec. 1 to get a 4% discount on their property tax bills. Property owners who pay their bill by Dec. 1 will receive the 4% discount for 2022. Online payments may be made that day until 11:59 p.m., and mailed payments must be postmarked that day to receive the 4% discount.
BRADENTON, FL
fox13news.com

Florida deputy dies after being struck by vehicle on I-75; Massachusetts driver arrested for DUI

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. - Florida troopers arrested a Massachusetts woman for DUI manslaughter after a Charlotte County deputy was struck and killed late Tuesday night. According to Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell, Deputy Christopher Taylor was in the middle of a traffic stop on I-75 near the Duncan Road exit when he was struck by another vehicle. The driver was identified as 30-year-old Cassandra Smith of Lakeville, Massachusetts.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Pedestrian killed in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Punta Gorda woman was killed Tuesday evening when she stepped into the path of a vehicle on Jones Loop Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say an SUV driven by an 18-year-old man was traveling west on Jones Loop Road, west of Roberts Road at about 9:30 p.m.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

One person killed following crash in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Manatee County. The Florida Highway Patrol says that a 66-year-old man suffered a medical emergency that caused him to crash early Tuesday morning at 53rd Avenue West near Lockwood Ridge. The Chevy was directly behind...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Red tide still plaguing Sarasota and Manatee counties

Red tide is no longer drifting north along the Gulf Coast. Only background concentrations of the organism that causes red tide were found along Pinellas County beaches this week. State environmental officials say low concentrations reported last week at the mouth of Tampa Bay are no longer being found. That's...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Fishing in Bradenton: The Complete Guide

If you’re a passionate angler visiting Florida, then fishing in Bradenton has to be on your to-do list. Cozily nestled between Sarasota and Tampa, this Florida gem boasts superb fisheries. And no, this isn’t an overstatement – if anything, we’re selling it short! With prolific rivers, powerful bays, and the mighty Gulf of Mexico at its doorstep, fishing in Bradenton is nothing short of excellent.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port family welcomes home twins just after Thanksgiving

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port family has two extra blessings for Thanksgiving this year. After more than five years trying to add to their family, Mattheaw and Crystal Lintz are bringing their newborn twin girls home, just in time for their first Thanksgiving. Olive and Piper Lintz were born Monday at Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice. The family spent years trying to get pregnant naturally and they soon sought medical intervention. Their first embryo transfer in September of 2021 resulted in a miscarriage, but they decided to try again. Since opening in November of 2021, SMH-Venice has delivered more than 200 babies, but the Lintz girls were the first set of twins delivered at SMH-Venice.
NORTH PORT, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Sheriff: Florida man planned to burn down hospital out of revenge

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida detectives said they stopped a Florida man who was armed with explosives and planning to burn down a hospital. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it received information on Nov. 21 that a man, identified as Glenn Schaeffer, had left his home dressed in camouflage and was possibly armed with either pipe bombs or Molotov cocktails.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

