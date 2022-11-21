Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
Neighbors in Tierra Verde are concerned following a sewage leak issue.EddyEvonAnonymousTierra Verde, FL
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Law enforcement prepares for Blackout Wednesday
Blackout Wednesday is one of the busiest nights of the year for bars and law enforcement. Officials are working to keep people safe for the holiday.
Four Florida Men Arrested As Unlicensed Contractors During Undercover Operation
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people on multiple charges during Operation Recover, an undercover initiative to protect citizens from unlicensed contractors. After the devastating property damage caused by Hurricane Ian, the sheriff’s office planned an investigative effort to identify and arrest individuals engaging

Massachusetts woman arrested after DUI crash kills Charlotte County deputy
A woman from Massachusetts was arrested Tuesday night after a DUI crash that killed a 23-year-old Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the deputy pulled over a Honda in the northbound lanes of I-75, south of US-17, around 8:45 p.m. Both the Honda and the CCSO vehicle were off on the paved shoulder of the road, and the deputy’s lights were on. Both the deputy and the Honda driver were outside of their vehicles.
Red tide, dead fish continue impacting parts of Sarasota County as holiday weekend approaches
State and local officials have been keeping a close eye on red tide conditions throughout Florida's Gulf Coast. With the holiday weekend approaching, out-of-state visitors are starting to notice impacts in parts of Sarasota County.

Florida DEP releases update on Piney Point
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has released another update on the phosphogypsum stacks at Piney Point. Piney Point made headlines in April 2021 when 215 million gallons of wastewater were pumped from the facility into Port Manatee. The polluted water, according to members of Suncoast Waterkeeper, played a major role in exacerbating the red tide bloom months later.

Forget something? Here are some stores open on Thanksgiving Day
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Although Publix is closed on Thanksgiving, if you need to grab a last minute item for your holiday preps, you have a few options. Both Whole Foods and Sprouts markets are open with modified hours for grocery specific items. Please check with your closest store for adjusted hours. But you still have some time to grab what you need.
Manatee County woman can’t legally drive new Jeep because dealer hasn’t transferred title
Just months after Vroom settled an 87-count administrative complaint with state regulators, a Manatee County woman stepped forward to say the company has failed to transfer her title, leaving her to pay for a car she can't legally drive.
Woman arrested on DUI charge after Florida deputy killed in crash
A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after causing a crash that killed a deputy on Interstate 75 in Florida.

Manatee tax discount deadline approaching
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County reminds property owners they have until Dec. 1 to get a 4% discount on their property tax bills. Property owners who pay their bill by Dec. 1 will receive the 4% discount for 2022. Online payments may be made that day until 11:59 p.m., and mailed payments must be postmarked that day to receive the 4% discount.

Florida deputy dies after being struck by vehicle on I-75; Massachusetts driver arrested for DUI
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. - Florida troopers arrested a Massachusetts woman for DUI manslaughter after a Charlotte County deputy was struck and killed late Tuesday night. According to Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell, Deputy Christopher Taylor was in the middle of a traffic stop on I-75 near the Duncan Road exit when he was struck by another vehicle. The driver was identified as 30-year-old Cassandra Smith of Lakeville, Massachusetts.

Pedestrian killed in Punta Gorda
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Punta Gorda woman was killed Tuesday evening when she stepped into the path of a vehicle on Jones Loop Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say an SUV driven by an 18-year-old man was traveling west on Jones Loop Road, west of Roberts Road at about 9:30 p.m.

How gas prices have changed in Punta Gorda in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Punta Gorda using data from AAA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

One person killed following crash in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Manatee County. The Florida Highway Patrol says that a 66-year-old man suffered a medical emergency that caused him to crash early Tuesday morning at 53rd Avenue West near Lockwood Ridge. The Chevy was directly behind...

Sarasota County Fire reminds residents of proper turkey cooking protocol
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Fire wants to remind everyone to have a healthy and safe Thanksgiving. This includes, of course, the yearly reminded to not deep fry frozen turkeys as it can lead to a devastating fire. Make sure your turkey is thawed before putting it into hot...

Red tide still plaguing Sarasota and Manatee counties
Red tide is no longer drifting north along the Gulf Coast. Only background concentrations of the organism that causes red tide were found along Pinellas County beaches this week. State environmental officials say low concentrations reported last week at the mouth of Tampa Bay are no longer being found. That's...

Fishing in Bradenton: The Complete Guide
If you’re a passionate angler visiting Florida, then fishing in Bradenton has to be on your to-do list. Cozily nestled between Sarasota and Tampa, this Florida gem boasts superb fisheries. And no, this isn’t an overstatement – if anything, we’re selling it short! With prolific rivers, powerful bays, and the mighty Gulf of Mexico at its doorstep, fishing in Bradenton is nothing short of excellent.
Sarasota mobile park homeowners thankful for help with Hurricane Ian debris removal
NORTH PORT, Fla. — Homeowners at some mobile home parks in Sarasota are having a sigh of relief after they've gotten much-needed help hauling out Hurricane Ian-related household debris. A special waiver to the county from the Federal Emergency Management Agency has given way to moving out their debris...

North Port family welcomes home twins just after Thanksgiving
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port family has two extra blessings for Thanksgiving this year. After more than five years trying to add to their family, Mattheaw and Crystal Lintz are bringing their newborn twin girls home, just in time for their first Thanksgiving. Olive and Piper Lintz were born Monday at Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice. The family spent years trying to get pregnant naturally and they soon sought medical intervention. Their first embryo transfer in September of 2021 resulted in a miscarriage, but they decided to try again. Since opening in November of 2021, SMH-Venice has delivered more than 200 babies, but the Lintz girls were the first set of twins delivered at SMH-Venice.
Sheriff: Florida man planned to burn down hospital out of revenge
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida detectives said they stopped a Florida man who was armed with explosives and planning to burn down a hospital. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it received information on Nov. 21 that a man, identified as Glenn Schaeffer, had left his home dressed in camouflage and was possibly armed with either pipe bombs or Molotov cocktails.

Charlotte deputy killed by suspected drunk driver, troopers says
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Charlotte County sheriff’s deputy died Tuesday night after being hit by a suspected drunk driver during a traffic stop on I-75, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say the deputy was conducting a traffic stop at about 8:45 p.m. on northbound I-75, south...
