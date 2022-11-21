Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wtoc.com
Hilton Head Island residents come together for Thanksgiving at Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a Thanksgiving tradition that’s been happening for nearly two dozen years. About 1,400 people came to a restaurant on Hilton Head Island to enjoy a free meal as one community. “In 1998, there was an article in the Island news packet...
wtoc.com
‘Savannah is a really special place:’ residents, visitors celebrate Thanksgiving in the Hostess City
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Millions of people are traveling to spend time with loved ones this Thanksgiving and some of those travelers are spending the holiday in the Hostess City. “Savannah is a really special place. It’s changed a lot since I’ve been here, it’s just a magical place,” sad...
WJCL
Need a Thanksgiving Day meal? Here is where you can get one on Thanksgiving Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Groups across our area are coming together this morning to help people in need. It's the season of giving and communities are making sure everyone receives a hot meal on Thanksgiving, from the Lowcountry to Savannah. Hilton Head:. Hudson's Seafood House: On Hilton Head Island, Hudson's...
wtoc.com
Send letters to Santa Claus through mailboxes on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving isn’t quite over, but the Christmas spirit is already spreading throughout Hilton Head Island. You can now find mailboxes outside of fire stations across the island that will get your Christmas letters right to the North Pole. Today, Santa Claus was on...
wtoc.com
Catherine Jones Ministries serves free Thanksgiving meals
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Catherine Jones Ministries gave out Thanksgiving meals today. For the fourth year in a row, they invited the homeless community for a warm meal. Pastor Jones says during this time of the year, due to Covid-19 and other changes, she knows there are people less fortunate and wanted to give back by feeding the homeless.
wtoc.com
Fight the War Within hosts third Thanksgiving Day feast
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When everyone else is with their families eating a spread of holiday food, the Fight the War Within Foundation wanted to make sure. those who can’t still have an invite to dinner. It’s what brought a couple of local servicemen and women to the Whitefield...
wtoc.com
Runners participate in annual Turkey Trot at Daffin Park
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire held a big event to raise money for local community programs. The annual Turkey Trot at Daffin Park in Savannah happened this morning thanks to United Way of the Coastal Empire. They had over 1200 runners for the 4...
wtoc.com
Uniquely Thankful
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Each year WTOC hits the streets on Thanksgiving day to find out what those in our community are most thankful for. Typically we get answers like, family, friends and health, which are all great things to be thankful for but this year we wanted to go deeper.
wtoc.com
Salvation Army serves Thanksgiving meals to those in need
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Salvation Army is helping make sure that people have a warm Thanksgiving meal in Savannah today. Organizers say it’s all thanks to the support of the surrounding community. “The Salvation Army could never do anything, we’d just be a room full of oddly dressed...
wtoc.com
Hilton Head grocery store prepares for last minute Thanksgiving shoppers
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - As folks come in for holiday classics, the big question at grocery stores around the country is supply and the Piggly Wiggly at Coligny has the answer last minute shoppers are looking for. ”We have enough turkeys or turkey breasts and we have our local...
wtoc.com
‘God is in front of everything we do:’ Remembering Savannah’s “Free Lunch Baby”
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday night marks two years since a community leader in Savannah was shot. Kareem Smalls, known as Free Lunch Baby, died the next day. WTOC covered this story from the start. Thanksgiving is different for his mother, Lavania Smalls this year. It has been since his...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Stories of Service: Michael Richardson and Jacqueline Richardson Lawton
Each Thursday this November, South Carolina Public Radio presents Stories of Service highlighting conversations between veterans, active service members, and their loved ones from across the state. In this edition, Jacqueline Richardson Lawton speaks with her father Michael Richardson of Beaufort, SC. Originally from Jacksonville, FL, Michael reflects on the...
wtoc.com
First Bryan Baptist Church holds “Christmas in Yamacraw” event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First Bryan Baptist Church in the heart of Yamacraw Village had an outdoor church service Wednesday night to ring-in the season. The church’s pastor, joined by historians, says they do it so people don’t forget about their history. The church sits on one of...
Savannah Tribune
Local Church Prepares Dynamic Giveaway for 1,000 Families
Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship presents “Blessings on the Southside” and Grocery and Gift Giveaway for the Local Community. Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship is proud to present “Blessings on the Southside” on Saturday, December 17, 2022, beginning at 10:00am and lasting until 1:00pm (or while supplies last). The community giveaway will take place at 425 West Montgomery Crossroads, Savannah, GA. Under the leadership of Pastors Charles & Yolanda Roberson, Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship will be serving the community by providing 1,000 grocery boxes and 1,000 free gifts OR gift cards to families and children who attend, while supplies last.
uga.edu
Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens holiday lights exhibit returns Nov. 25
The Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens at the Historic Bamboo Farm (CGBG), operated by University of Georgia Cooperative Extension, will soon be spreading holiday cheer with their December Nights and Holiday Lights event in Savannah. On select days in November and December starting Nov. 25, visitors can view nearly 5 acres...
wtoc.com
Union Mission served 375 Thanksgiving meals to those in need
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Union Mission served more than 375 Thanksgiving meals to the homeless and people in need. They also gave free clothing and household items through their Clothing Closet. More than 40 volunteers helped set up tables, prepare hot to-go boxed meals, and spread holiday cheer. “We have...
yourislandnews.com
Rotary Club of Beaufort honors local service members
The Rotary Club of Beaufort has recognized a service member from each of Beaufort County’s three military installations as its Service Members of the Year. Unit commanders and their cadre from the installations nominated service members for recognition. The recipients were honored at a ceremony hosted by the Rotary Club of Beaufort at its November 9 luncheon meeting.
WJCL
Where to meet Santa in Savannah, Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry this Christmas
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Pooler Fire brings in Santa Claus to spread holiday cheer throughout the community. Santa Claus is coming to town. We've created a list of all places Santa is visiting in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Where to see...
connectsavannah.com
Brand-new Coffee House 912 Brew to Host Grand Opening on Black Friday
Calling all coffee lovers: There’s a new addition to Savannah’s café scene. It’s called 912 Brew and it will be opening its doors to the public very soon. Cofounders Anissa Craig and Alex Brooks decided to open 912 Brew because they noticed an increasing decline in small, locally-owned businesses and the overwhelming influx of major corporations. As lovers of local business and their role in the community, Craig and Brooks both share a goal to give back and support the betterment of the Savannah area and the people who live here.
homesenator.com
Indigo Run: What Makes This Community So Special
Located in the popular resort town of Hilton Head, South Carolina, Indigo Run is an exceptional community that appeals to those who are looking for both luxury and amenities. Resting on 1,400 lush acres, Indigo Run features stunning homes, world-class golf, and a whole host of other amenities that make it the perfect place to call home. Below we will look at 4 reasons Indigo Run, Hilton Head is so special.
