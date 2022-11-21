IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell is one of five finalists for the Dick Butkus Award. The Butkus Foundation made the announcement Tuesday. The 2022 Butkus Award winner will be announced the first week in December. Campbell was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award in 2021. He is joined as a finalist by Jamon Dumas-Johnson of Georgia, Davian Henley of Washington State, Ivan Pace, Jr., of Cincinnati and Drew Sanders of Arkansas.

