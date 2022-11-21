Read full article on original website
Reese Morgan to Serve as Honorary Captain
IOWA CITY, Iowa – – Former University of Iowa assistant coach Reese Morgan will serve as honorary captain when Iowa hosts Nebraska on Friday at Kinnick Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:01 p.m. (CT). The Senior Day and Heroes Trophy contest will be televised on BTN. Morgan retired...
Campbell Named Finalist for Butkus Award
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell is one of five finalists for the Dick Butkus Award. The Butkus Foundation made the announcement Tuesday. The 2022 Butkus Award winner will be announced the first week in December. Campbell was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award in 2021. He is joined as a finalist by Jamon Dumas-Johnson of Georgia, Davian Henley of Washington State, Ivan Pace, Jr., of Cincinnati and Drew Sanders of Arkansas.
MBB Game Notes: at Emerald Coast Classic
OPPONENT #25/24 Iowa (4-0) at Clemson (4-1) LOCATION Niceville, Florida (The Arena) No. 25/24 Iowa (4-0) will challenge Clemson (4-1) in the semifinals of the Emerald Classic on Friday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. (CT) at The Arena in Niceville, Florida. ON THE AIR. Radio: Iowa games are broadcast...
4 Hawkeyes Earn Academic All-District Honors
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Four members of the University of Iowa football program have earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honors. Those players include senior linebacker Seth Benson, sophomore tight end Luke Lachey, sophomore offensive lineman Mason Richman and junior defensive back Quinn Schulte. All four will have their name placed on the national ballot for Academic All-America honors.
2 Hawkeyes Compete at NWCA All-Star Classic
AUSTIN, Texas – Two University of Iowa wrestlers – Jacob Warner and Tony Cassioppi – competed at the NWCA All-Star Classic on Tuesday night at the FloSports Event Center. Warner dropped an 8-6 sudden victory decision to Missouri’s Rocky Elam at 197 and Cassioppi fell to Penn...
