Houston, TX

‘Let people talk’: The streets seem cold, but Houston police chief says he is confident there will be an arrest in Takeoff’s murder

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 17

MM
2d ago

I heard allegedly that the police in Houston are paid off by the THE FAMILY …Is that true….If so nothing will get solved … TakeOff was sacrificed

MM
2d ago

They know who did it??? It’s cameras all over that place and was witnesses everywhere..Quavo know who did it and Migo Bandz and Joshua know too .. They all quiet tho

im drowning
3d ago

funny how everyone on Houston can connect instantly on bs. but they know nothing of their "own" dying. hpd know who to talk to as well but they rather act they dont know such " people". this is a show all are putting on. quavo didnt know the people who he was arguing with? a millionaire with hood ties had no gun of his own on him is surprising to me. and no one knows the party goers or the uninvited guest, yeah thats believable as well. none of the near by bystanders didnt know these people as well, again unbelievable as well. Houston hood culture knows each other very well. and believe me these people talk on a unseen circuit... so all this is one big show. its sad he had to die. then his life was in vain like many others.

