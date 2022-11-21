Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Cowboys, Vikings, Bills win on Thanksgiving
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes to tight end Dalton Schultz, Ezekiel Elliott ran for a score and the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 28-20 on Thanksgiving Day. Rookie Peyton Hendershot had a 2-yard run for a TD before directing all three of...
Porterville Recorder
New Orleans hosts Denver after Corbett's 30-point performance
Denver Pioneers (5-1) at New Orleans Privateers (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Orleans -2.5; over/under is 150.5. BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the New Orleans Privateers after Tyree Corbett scored 30 points in Denver's 74-71 victory against the Citadel Bulldogs. The Privateers are 2-1 on their home court. New Orleans is...
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 28, N.Y. Giants 20
NYG_FG Gano 57, 9:44. Drive: 5 plays, 1 yard, 1:51. Key Play: Jones 23 pass to Myarick. N.Y. Giants 3, Dallas 0. Dal_Elliott 6 run (Maher kick), 14:55. Drive: 11 plays, 93 yards, 6:03. Key Plays: Prescott 10 pass to Gallup on 3rd-and-4; Prescott 9 pass to Gallup on 3rd-and-3; Elliott 22 run on 3rd-and-2; Prescott 25 pass to Lamb. Dallas 7, N.Y. Giants 3.
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 33, New England 26
Min_Jefferson 6 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 10:40. NE_Agholor 34 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 8:21. Min_Hockenson 1 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 1:30. NE_Henry 37 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 10:54. Min_Nwangwu 97 kickoff return (Joseph kick), 10:41. NE_FG Folk 25, 6:43. Fourth Quarter. Min_FG Joseph 36, 14:07. Min_Thielen...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 74, The Citadel 71
THE CITADEL (3-3) Clark 5-9 4-5 14, Ash 5-12 2-3 15, Maynard 4-8 2-2 11, McAllister 0-2 0-0 0, Morgan 6-9 0-0 15, Durr 2-6 3-4 7, A.Smith 0-4 2-2 2, Price 2-3 1-1 5, Spence 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-55 14-17 71. DENVER (5-1) Corbett 11-13 6-7 30, Tainamo...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 18 ALABAMA 81, NO. 12 MICHIGAN STATE 70
Percentages: FG .444, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Miller 4-7, Burnett 2-2, Clowney 1-2, Jah.Quinerly 1-3, Griffen 0-1, Gurley 0-4, Sears 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bediako 2, Miller 2, Clowney). Turnovers: 10 (Clowney 4, Jah.Quinerly 3, Bradley 2, Gurley). Steals: 6 (Clowney 3,...
Comments / 0