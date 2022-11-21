The 7 best Christmas lights for your tree, outdoor decorating, and more

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Twinkly

Christmas lights have come a long way since the days when a single broken bulb meant the entire string went dark. Now there are long-lasting LEDs you can change to a rainbow of hue and reliable incandescents with their classic, warm glow.

Whether you're looking for something simple to string around your tree or want a professional-looking outdoor display, you'll find something on this list to suit your needs. We also recommend our favorite smart Christmas lights for a dazzling, customizable tree that doesn't look like anyone else's.

From reliable LEDs to solar-powered options, we'll help you find the best Christmas lights for the holiday season.

Learn more about how Insider Reviews researches and tests home products .

Best Christmas lights overall: GE StayBright Multicolor LED Christmas String Lights, $44.98 at Lowe's

The GE StayBright Multicolor LED Christmas String Lights are a classic set of colorful Christmas lights with a modern, eco-friendly twist.

Best outdoor Christmas lights: Christmas Lights Etc Kringle Traditions 5mm Wide-Angle Multicolor Outdoor LED Christmas Tree Lights, $11.99 at Christmas Lights Etc

Bright and long-lasting, the Kringle Traditions Outdoor LED Christmas lights can make your yard into a wonderland.

Best incandescent Christmas lights: Christmas Lights Etc Opaque Multicolor Christmas Lights, $19.99 at Christmas Lights Etc.

The large, softly glowing, colorful bulbs of the Opaque Multicolor Christmas Lights look just like something out of a classic film.

Best smart Christmas lights: Twinkly Smart LED String Lights, $83.99 at Best Buy

Twinkly's Smart LED String Lights connect with an app so you can control the color scheme and turn them on and off with your phone or your voice.

Best battery-powered Christmas lights: Home Accents Fairy LED Battery-Operated Light String, $16.98 at Home Depot

The Home Accents Fairy LED Battery-Operated Light String is battery-powered, so once it's in place, you can look forward to effortless enjoyment.

Best Christmas light projector: LedMall RGB Laser Christmas Lights, $138.69 at Amazon

The remote-controlled LedMall RGB Laser Christmas Lights shines 18 holiday patterns on your home with a simple point and click.

Best solar Christmas lights: Vmanoo Solar Powered String Lights, $25.99 at Amazon

Once you have your Vmanoo Solar Powered String Lights set up, they are 100% hands-off until it's time to take them down again.

Lowe's

Best Christmas lights overall

The GE StayBright Multicolor LED Christmas String Lights are a classic set of colorful Christmas lights with a modern, eco-friendly twist.

Light type: LED

LED lifetime: 20,000 hours

Length: 74.5' (for both sets)

Max number of connected sets: 20

Power source: Electric

Indoor or outdoor: Both

Pros: Bright LED lights, energy-efficient, up to 20,000 hours of lighting

Cons: No built-in timer

These mini, multicolored Christmas lights are perfect for indoor or outdoor use. The GE StayBright lights come with two sets of strands with 150 lights on each for a total of 300 lights at 74.5 feet long.

The extra length is ideal for stretching across a long roofline or tall Christmas tree. The versatility and longevity of these lights are two of the best reasons to invest in one or two sets. With up to 20,000 hours of lighting time, you likely won't need replacements for decades. Plus, the transparent LED bulbs make the lights shine vibrantly.

An upgrade from traditional Christmas lights, the GE StayBright lights are energy-efficient and shouldn't increase your light bill dramatically. The lights are also safety certified to give you peace of mind when they're in use.

Christmas Lights Etc

Best outdoor Christmas lights

Bright and long-lasting, the Kringle Traditions Outdoor LED Christmas lights from Christmas Lights Etc can make your yard into a wonderland.

Light type: LED

LED lifetime: 100,000 hours

Length: 25.2'

Max number of connected sets: 90

Power source: Plug-in

Indoor or outdoor: Both but may be too bright for indoors

Pros: Long lifetime, suitable for outdoors, ability to connect many sets

Cons: May be too bright for indoors, no built-in timer

For an outdoor display, you want lights that can withstand snow and rain. The Kringle Traditions lights from Christmas Lights Etc are UL-certified and are sealed to prevent moisture from seeping in.

The wide-angle, concave, shape of the bulbs makes them bright and ideal for outdoors. Despite the small size of the lights, they might be too vibrant for indoors.

Each string has 50 lights spaced 6 inches apart. Up to 90 sets can connect to each other, and they're available in multicolor, cool white, warm white, red, blue, and green. Each string is just over 25 feet, so that should give you plenty of length for your roof, trees, and porch.

With a long lifetime for the LEDs and durable construction, these lights should last for seasons to come.

Christmas Lights Etc

Best incandescent Christmas lights

The large, softly glowing, colorful bulbs of the Opaque Multicolor Christmas Lights look just like something out of a classic film.

Light type: Incandescent

Light lifetime: 1,000 hours

Length: 25'

Max number of connected sets: 3

Power source: Plug-in

Indoor or outdoor: Both but may not be long enough for outdoor use

Pros: Classic vintage charm, bright lights visible from a distance, easy bulb changes

Cons: Short strand length, glow much warmer than LEDs

Sure, LED bulbs are bright, energy-efficient, cool to the touch, and last for years. But you have to admit there's something so warm and comforting about classic incandescent bulb holiday lights — especially those oversized bulbs known as C7 bulbs.

The Opaque Multicolor Christmas lights are retro-style lights with frosted bulbs for nostalgic Christmas light decorating.

The individual strand measures 25 feet long, a great length for an indoor tree though a bit short for use outdoors unless you're willing to buy a few strands. Up to three strings connect together, so the maximum length can be 75 feet, which is something to consider when decorating a space.

These lights can last for years (though not as long as LEDs), albeit with an occasional bulb swap needed. Doing so is easy, though. It's just like changing a standard light bulb.

Malarie Gokey/Business Insider

Best smart Christmas lights

Twinkly's Smart LED String Lights connect with an app so you can control the color scheme and turn them on and off with your phone or your voice.

Light type: LED

LED lifetime: 30,000 hours

Length: 65.5'

Max number of connected sets: None but can be synced with 10 sets

Power source: Plug-in

Indoor or outdoor: Both

Pros: Easy to set up and use, voice control supported by Alexa and Google Assistant, programmable lights, fun to make your own designs

Cons: Expensive, app can be glitchy

Twinkly's LED string lights are fully customizable thanks to an easy-to-use app that lets you program your lights. Choose between a wide range of pre-made light effects so your tree will twinkle like stars, display a heart, or look like a glittery candy cane. There's even a dongle you can add to synchronize your lights to music.

You can also choose solid colors or make your own mix in the app. The options are basically endless with more than 16 million colors to choose from. The LED lights are bright and vibrant, too, making any color combination look gorgeous.

The lights were easy to set up in our tests. It's as easy as plugging the lights in, downloading the app, and following the on-screen directions to connect your lights via Bluetooth or WiFi. While the app is straightforward to navigate, senior reporter Jenny McGrath, has had some connectivity problems and issues with it crashing.

Overall, the smart lights are easy to use, mainly because the app is so user-friendly, but you can also use voice control through Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant.

The 250-light strand perfectly covered my 7.5-foot tree, but depending on how densely packed you want the lights to be, you may need more lights. Twinkly sells several different smart light sets, including icicles , curtains , and more, so you can choose whichever ones are best for your needs.

Even when on sale, these lights are more expensive than ordinary lights, but if you want full customizability, voice control, and all the smart features included here, it'll be worth it. If not, grab a strand of normal lights and a smart outlet, like this one from Belkin . — Malarie Gokey, lead training coordinator

The Home Depot

Best battery-powered Christmas lights

The Home Accents Fairy LED Battery-Operated Light String is battery-powered, so once it's in place, you can look forward to effortless enjoyment.

Light type: LED

Length: 26'

Max number of connected sets: None

Power source: 3 AA batteries

Indoor or outdoor: Both

Pros: Battery power lasts many days, multi-colored, great price

Cons: 26-foot strand too short for some applications, does not come with a remote

One of the worst things about holiday lights is the fact that you have to plug them in every time you want them to light up and unplug them when you want them to go dark, unless you have a timer. The Home Accents Fairy Light String is a solid solution for those looking for hassle-free Christmas lights.

The Home Accents lights are battery-powered, and when only lit for a few hours each night, these three batteries will keep the lights aglow for days. The timer can be set to turn on and off at specific times. These lights also have the ability to change patterns with options for waves, slow glow, flashes, twinkle, slow fade, and more.

The set of lights stay cool and are safe for use on an indoor tree. They're also water-resistant, so they're suitable for outdoor hanging.

Amazon

Best Christmas light projector

The remote-controlled LedMall RGB Laser Christmas Lights shines 18 holiday patterns on your home with a simple point and click.

Light type: Laser

Cord length: 25'

Power source: Plug-in

Indoor or outdoor: Both

Pros: Easy setup, remote control operation

Cons: Lacks charm of actual strands of lights, higher price point

Holiday laser light decorations aren't for everyone. But falling off of ladders, searching for that one burnt-out bulb, and realizing you don't have a long enough extension cord to connect the light strands to the outlet? That stuff isn't for everyone, either. A projector displaying festive lights on your home is quite an attractive alternative.

The LedMall RGB Laser Christmas Lights make decorating your house a quick task. You plant the projector in the ground using its included stake and aim it at your house.

Plug it in, then turn it on; that's all there is to it. You might need to move the projector closer to or farther from the walls a few times as you work to find the perfect coverage. It works for spaces up to 2,500 square feet.

There are 18 different holiday patterns to choose from, including trees, Santa, snowflakes, twinkling stars, candy canes, jingle bells, and even some for Halloween. The only colors projected are red, green, and blue, either as a combination or in single colors.

Amazon

Best solar-powered Christmas lights

Once you have your Vmanoo Solar Powered String Lights set up, they are 100% hands-off until it's time to take them down again.

Light type: LED

Length: 72'

Power source: Solar

Indoor or outdoor: Both but needs the sun to charge

Pros : No outlet or batteries needed, sensor turns lights on or off, available in multiple colors

Cons: Limited shine duration per charge

Once you put up the Vmanoo Solar Powered String Lights, you don't have to think about them again until it's time to put them away after the holidays.

The lights are solar-powered, requiring no proximity to an outlet, no battery swaps, and no programming with a timer or searching for a remote control. The lights have a sensor that automatically turns them on once the ambient light is low enough.

They have an approximate eight-hour run time per charge. Even with a 4:30 p.m. sunset, the lights will still be aglow well after midnight.

With Vmanoo's 72-foot strand, you should be able to decorate a smaller tree or bush, roofline, or door frame. They come in pale white, warm white, multicolored, and blue so you can choose the exact look you want for your holiday illumination.

The one major drawback to these lights is that they're not suitable for indoor use, as they need access to the sun to power up and need it to be dark to power on.

Jenny McGrath/Insider

What brand of Christmas lights are best?

Christmas lights FAQS

It depends on what type of lights you want. GE makes sturdy, reliable LEDs. Christmas Lights Etc has impressive, durable outdoor and incandescent lights. Twinkly is our pick for the best smart lights.

What kind of Christmas lights do professionals use?

Professionals use commercial-grade Christmas lights. You can't find them at big-box retailers, so you'll have to go to a specialty supplier like Christmas Lights Etc or Christmas Designers .

What are the longest-lasting outdoor Christmas lights?

LED lights last far longer than incandescents, with tens of thousands of hours of lighting time. You also want durable lights that can hold up after years of exposure to the elements and be taken down and restrung each year.

What kind of Christmas lights are best for outside?

Outdoor lights should withstand the elements. An IP rating will tell you how dust- and waterproof they are. For example, IP67 products are dust resistant and can be submerged in water for 30 minutes.

Our Christmas light testing and research methodology

We haven't tested most of the lights in this guide, but we did research to find some of the most reliable brands in common bulb types.

For those we did test, like the Twinkly lights, we looked at ease of use, light output, customization, and durability. One of our testers has used Twinkly lights for over three years.

We're currently testing more brands and types of lights and will update this guide with those options soon.

Home Accents