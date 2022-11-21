Read full article on original website
Marina Shafir Wants To Work With The Girls On The Bubble And Ready To Break The Ceiling
Marina Shafir wants to work with the girls on the bubble. Shafir has been aligned with Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero for the majority of her AEW run and has gotten multiple cracks at AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. Shafir has had a relatively consistent presence on AEW television due to her alignment with Rose as Rose has been in a long-term feud with Cargill ahead of AEW Full Gear.
Chris Jericho Files To Trademark 'Seltzer Man,' 'Christory,' And More
New trademarks for The Ocho. On November 16, Chris Jericho applied to trademark "Seltzer Man," "This Day in Christory," and "Christory" for merchandise purposes and entertainment services. Full descriptions:. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. IC 041. US...
Rohit Raju On Staying Young, Possibly Working Backstage, Using Hakim Zane Name | 2022 Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks with Rohit Raju aka Hakim Zane at Black Label Pro/ Billie Starkz Fright Night!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Saraya Hopes To Get Family Matches On AEW Dark In London
Saraya is looking out for her family. AEW is headed to London in 2023 and when the company makes its first foray into the United Kingdom, Saraya is hoping to get her brother, Zak Knight, and other family members a match on AEW Dark. Speaking on AEW Unrestricted, Saraya discussed...
Roman Reigns: Bloodline Has Taken More Chicken Shit And Made Chicken Salad Than Anyone In History
The Bloodline, specifically Roman Reigns, has been on top of WWE for over two years since Reigns won the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Payback 2020. During this run, Reigns has unified the Universal and WWE Championships to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion while The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) have become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. They've also added to the group as Solo Sikoa, the Uso's brother, has joined the ranks and Sami Zayn has become an Honorary Uce.
Yuzuki Aikawa Talks STARDOM, Her Career, And More | INTERVIEW
STARDOM continues to strive forward in its growth as Year 11 nears its close. The promotion has established itself as one of the top companies in Japan as their attendance numbers only trail fellow Bushiroad-owned company, New Japan Pro Wrestling. STARDOM just had their biggest show in history in terms of attendance as they partnered with NJPW for the first-ever Historic X-Over event. The show had a reported attendance of 7,102, which is the highest mark for a STARDOM show in history.
Renee Paquette Says She Would Try To Learn Talent Promos To Help Them If They Got Lost
Renee Paquette spent eight years in WWE, filling many roles during her time in the company. Paquette (Renee Young in WWE) was perhaps best known for conducting interviews in the ring and backstage. WWE was notorious for scripted promos during her time as a backstage interviewer, and Paquette would do her best to ensure she was on the same page as the talent.
Bryan Danielson Envisions His Last Match In Front Of 300 People At An Indie Show
Bryan Danielson has laid out his last match dream scenario. Danielson shows no signs of slowing down at the age of 41 and still has just under two years left on his AEW contract. Though Danielson has said in the past that he plans on slowing down as a full-time wrestler once his AEW contract ends, he doesn't plan on stopping his in-ring career.
Fast & Furious Movie Rankings! | FMC
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and SP3 (@TruHeelSP3) rank the Fast & Furious films a quarter mile at a time.
Matt Cardona Offers $1,000 To Any Fan Who Can Chronicle His Matches
Do you know your Matt Cardona history. Chris Jericho made a book out of his storied career in wrestling, tracking all of his matches from the very beginning with anecdotes and ratings. Cardona has wrestled over 1500 matches and he wishes he took the same approach as Jericho did when he started out in 2004.
AEW Announces Symphony: Series II Will Release On December 1
The Symphony Series is back. All Elite Wrestling announced that Symphony: Series II will release on December 1. Series II tracks include a reimagining of the themes of Adam Cole, Jurassic Express, Jade Cargill, and Dark Order. From AEW:. AEW Announces Upcoming “AEW Symphony: Series II” Release. --...
Mia Yim: Being Part Of The OC Is An Honor, It Was Probably The Best Way For Me To Come Back To WWE
Mia Yim says she's honored to be part of The OC. Yim previously starred in NXT, and she was called up to the main roster as part of Retribution in 2020. After the group split up, Yim was drafted to Raw, but she didn't make any appearances on TV before her release on November 4, 2021. After she spent a few months with IMPACT Wrestling, Yim returned to WWE on the November 7 episode of RAW and aligned with The OC (AJ Styles, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson).
CMLL Participants Announced For CMLL x NJPW Fantasticamania 2023
CMLL x NJPW Fantasticamania will return in February 2023. On November 22, CMLL announced the luchador participants for the event. Fans can view the list of participants below. Plenty of buzz has surrounded the recent announcement of Fantasticamania 2023, the celebration of lucha libre returning to the calendar after three years away during the pandemic. On November 22, the lineup of CMLL representatives was announced, with some familiar returnees and big time debuts for the tour running from February 22 to 28 this year.
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over Review, Kenny Omega Returns | NJPW Bread Club (Ep. 11)
Matt (@wizardspodcast) & Ciaran(@CiaranRH93) are back with the latest episode of The Bread Club. It was a historic night for NJPW and Stardom as the 1st ever IWGP Women’s Champion was crowned and we got to witness NJPW & Stardom talent share the ring together. Before they cover that,...
'Cheer' Star Gabi Butler Signs Deal With WWE
Gabi Butler is the latest WWE NIL signing. PEOPLE first reported that Gabi Butler has signed a deal with WWE. Butler is a longtime gymnast who starred in the Netflix series "Cheer." Butler attended WWE SummerSlam in Nashville this past summer. "I was blown away by what they put on,"...
