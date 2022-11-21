ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, MI

'The cherry on top': Area teams cap off season at girls swimming state finals

By Brenden Welper, Port Huron Times Herald
The Times Herald
The Times Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HZ6Vj_0jIxvAkg00

November is the best time of the year to be a swimmer in Michigan. Well, a high school swimmer that is.

The 2022 MHSAA girls swimming & diving state finals were held over the weekend. Six athletes from three schools represented the Blue Water Area across two divisions.

In Division 1, Port Huron Northern's Sophia Moore appeared at the state meet for the fourth time in her career.

The senior placed 14th in the preliminaries of 100-yard butterfly with a time of 59.69. That sent her to the final, where she fared better and finished 13th at 59.44. Moore also participated in the preliminaries 200-yard individual medley. She placed 21st with a finish of 2:14.70.

Division 3 saw two area teams represented in Marine City and Marysville.

For the Mariners, Lauren Muscat competed in the diving preliminaries. The freshman placed 34th with a score of 101.20.

"Lauren really worked hard in warm up to make sure all her dives were perfect," Marine City coach Sarah Blackstock said in an email. "She has always been a tough competitor and she really was on her A game for this meet."

Muscat also finished two spots ahead of where she was originally seeded. Blackstock believes the whole experience will benefit the young diver in her career, which has only just begun.

"I think watching the top in the state will help her performance in the years to come," Blackstock said. "She was able to see the more advanced dives in action."

The Vikings sent their 400-meter relay team of Ava Hanners, Aubrey Hanners, Alison Jainer and Joanna Roosa. Ava Hanners also competed in the 100-yard fly.

"It was the cherry on top of a great season," Marysville coach Lisa Staszewski said. "It was really fun. The pool was fast and (our girls) were feeling good in the water ... I would say they had a great meet. And in the end, we were really happy with how we did. Despite not making it back (to the finals) on Saturday, just making it to the state meet was an accomplishment in itself."

The relay team notched its best time as a group at 3:52.99 in the preliminaries. That finish was good enough for 17th place, just one spot short of qualifying for the final.

After being seeded 28th to start the 100-yard fly, Ava Hanners moved up six spots and finished 22nd with a time of 1:03.65. That mark was just 0.3 seconds above her personal record.

"She gave it all she had," Staszewski said. "And that's what we had asked her to do ... so we were really happy for her."

Contact Brenden Welper at bwelper@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrendenWelper.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.7 WFGR

Detroit Awarded The 2027 Final Four And Immediately Gets Clapback

The NCAA Basketball Final Four will return to Detroit's Ford Field in 2027, and not everyone is happy about it. Ford Field Was Awarded The 2027 NCAA Final Four On Tuesday. The NCAA Competition Committee announced the sites for the Final Four basketball tournament championships for the years 2027-2030 on Tuesday afternoon.
DETROIT, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan

Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Lighted Santa Parade in St. Clair kicks off holiday season, features Marysville Viking Regiment

The Lighted Santa Parade in St. Clair flowed down North Riverside Avenue on a frigid Nov. 18 night, ushering in the holiday season in the Blue Water Area. Launched in 2009, the parade is annually the first of a number of parades and special events in the region that celebrate the holidays. Families lined both sides of the avenue from Vine Street south to Cass, patiently lining up behind new police cordons designed to keep the crowd from surging in the paths of Model-Ts, tractors and Ford F-350s pulling floats.
SAINT CLAIR, MI
lakesarearadio.net

Lake Detroit Officially Ices Over

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Lake Detroit is officially iced over. Lake Detroit iced over, Saturday evening, November 19 with Little Detroit mostly frozen a few days earlier. Dick Hecock with the Lake Detroiters says November 19 happens to be the average date of ice-over on Lake Detroit over the last 112 years, “however, this year’s date is about 5 days earlier than the average ice-up for the last 30 years (1993-2022).”
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Plans move forward for proposed car wash on Farmington Road in Livonia

Drivers could have a new option for getting their car clean on the north end of Livonia in the coming months. Plans are moving through Livonia City Hall to construct a new car wash at the former Napa Auto Parts store on Farmington Road just south of Eight Mile. The new car wash would have several queuing lanes and offer vacuums for cleaning the interior of vehicles as well.
LIVONIA, MI
HometownLife.com

Northville city council selects interim city manager

Mark Wollenweber has a pretty good idea of how eastern Wayne County works. Now, he'll get a taste of running a community on the county's west side. Wollenweber, the former city manager for the Village of Grosse Pointe Shores, was selected as Northville's interim city manager by the city council during a special meeting Nov. 17. He'll serve in the interim basis until a permanent manager can be found. The current manager, Patrick Sullivan, is retiring from his post Jan. 6 after serving 16 years in the city.
NORTHVILLE, MI
candgnews.com

McFall wins Michigan House District 8 race

OAKLAND COUNTY/WAYNE COUNTY — During the general election Nov. 8, Mike McFall, the mayor pro tem of Hazel Park, prevailed in his bid for the newly redrawn 8th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. The district covers the city of Hazel Park, most of Madison Heights and one...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Inside the Abandoned Lee Plaza Hotel: Detroit, Michigan

Wow...this place was really somethin' in its day...and local companies and residents are doing what they can to bring it back. Built in 1928 and named after Detroit city developer Ralph Lee, Lee Plaza was actually more of an upscale apartment building which featured hotel services. Oddly, not long after it was built, Lee was in a hurry to sell it...and it was purchased by the Detroit Investment Company. Wonder what the hurry was?
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Popular holiday makers market moves from Northville to Livonia

Shoppers looking for unique Christmas gifts need not look further than the newest holiday event in Livonia. The popular Tinsel and Treasures Holiday Market is setting up shop at the Embassy Suites on Victor Parkway in Livonia Dec. 9-11. The weekend makers market is normally held in Northville, but is relocating to Livonia for its 43rd year.
LIVONIA, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Canadian woman saved after jumping from Blue Water Bridge

A woman who survived a jump from the Blue Water Bridge on Friday afternoon was saved from the water by Port Huron rescue crews. The Times Herald reports that crews with the Port Huron Fire Department and Coast Guard responded to the scene some time before 12:30 p.m. following several reports of someone jumping from the bridge. Within 10 minutes of receiving the call, a fire department boat was retrieving the woman from the water and transporting her to the U.S. Coast Guard Station, where she was taken by Tri-Hospital EMS for further medical treatment, having survived the fall.
PORT HURON, MI
fox2detroit.com

SB I-275 going down to 1 lane in Wayne County; expect major delays

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Only one lane on southbound I-275 will be open through mid-December as part of the ongoing freeway rebuilding project. Crews will be switching traffic onto the newly built lanes of southbound I-275 from 6 Mile Road to Eureka Road beginning Nov. 30. This will include work on 20 entrance/exit ramps and moving barrier walls along 14 miles of the construction zone. Ramp closures start Nov. 23.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
visitdetroit.com

Black Owned Bakeries in Detroit

The holiday season is upon us. It is a time for togetherness and fellowship; nothing says love like sweet treats. Many Detroit bakeries are more than a business–they are a legacy of family entrepreneurship and recipes passed down throughout generations. Take Sweet Potato Sensations on the city’s Northwest side....
DETROIT, MI
thecitypages.com

Delta slashes Detroit route from Central Wisconsin Airport

Delta announced that it would be cutting its flight to Detroit from Central Wisconsin Airport, but the airport will gain capacity heading to Minneapolis thanks to larger planes. The cuts come from pilot shortages, says CWA Manager Brian Grefe. The companies that supply pilots to airlines are moving their pilots...
DETROIT, MI
The Times Herald

The Times Herald

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

thetimesherald.com is the home page of Port Huron Michigan with in depth and updated Port Huron local news.

 http://thetimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy