Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in districtAnthony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Free community lunch on Thanksgiving Day held at First Baptist Church of Orange ParkDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
North Carolina authorities say two dead after TV news chopper crashes in Charlotte
Authorities said two people were killed Tuesday when a helicopter reportedly belonging to a local television station crashed near a North Carolina freeway.
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' 'bizarre' last words to 3 murdered football players revealed
University of Virginia accused gunman's "bizarre" last words to three football players killed returning from a field trip were repeated by another student who witnessed the bloodshed.
Jay Leno gives health update as he’s seen behind the wheel for first time after being released from hospital
Photos revealed Jay Leno's burn scars from a fire he escaped at his Burbank garage last week where he was sprayed with gasoline while working under the hood of a car.
Whoopi Goldberg erupts after COVID diagnosis: 'This will kill you! What's the matter with you people?'
Whoopi Goldberg slammed Anthony Fauci's critics in the wake of her COVID-19 diagnosis, saying it "will kill you" and asking "what's the matter with you people?"
Idaho murders: Third unsolved stabbing attack resurfaces amid college slaying mystery
As investigators search for a suspect in the slaying of four University of Idaho students, a third unsolved stabbing has resurfaced with eerie similarities.
Missing Maryland teen's skeletal remains found in woods; police investigating as homicide
Detectives in Maryland are searching for the killer of Rosa Diaz-Santos, 17, after the missing teen's skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area in Tacoma Park.
Idaho coed killer: FBI profiler reveals suspect’s likely attributes
Four University of Idaho students were killed over one week ago in Moscow, Idaho, as investigators continue their search for a suspect behind the bloody attack.
Idaho murders: What we know about victim Kaylee Goncalves' reported 'stalker'
One of the students brutally murdered at the University of Idaho on Nov. 13 told other people that she may have had a stalker before she was killed, police said.
Idaho police may be probing whether killer hid in the woods before college coed massacre
Idaho police and FBI agents appeared to be investigating whether the University of Idaho killer may have hidden in trees behind the house lying in wait for his victims.
Cruise Ship Worker Took Own Life After Not Being Allowed to Leave: Report
The crew member reportedly died shortly after the "Wonder of the Seas" ship set sail for the Caribbean from Port Canaveral, Florida.
Florida family dispute over eviction leads to double murder suicide
Police in Florida say that a family dispute over an eviction led to three dead individuals in a crime that is believed to be a double murder followed by a suicide.
Video emerges of Walmart gunman laughing with coworkers years before deadly shooting
Video has emerged via social media of Andre Bing, the suspected gunman behind a mass shooting at a Walmart in Virginia this week, joking with coworkers.
Shaq calls himself 'd---head,' says 'bad' actions led to split from ex-wife Shaunie Henderson
Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal admitted once again he was the reason his marriage with Shaunie Henderson went awry, calling himself a "d---head."
Coco Austin cries after Ice-T praises her for raising their daughter: 'I love you to death'
"Law and Order" star Ice-T praised his wife of 22 years, Coco Austin, during a surprise appearance on the "Tamron Hall" show.
Virginia police release timeline of Walmart rampage, trying to determine motive of suspected gunman Andre Bing
Virginia authorities released an image of the suspect shooter who killed six people inside a Walmart and a timeline of Tuesday night's events.
Vaccinated Americans a majority of COVID deaths for first time in August: analysis
The waning efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and increasingly contagious strains of the virus are taking a toll even among those who got their primary vaccine doses.
California homeless women return thousands of dollars found in burned van to owner
Two homeless women in California returned a large amount of cash to a neighbor whose van was recently destroyed in a fire.
BRIAN KILMEADE: Press mad at Biden for lying about granddaughter's wedding
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade comments on the press calling out President Biden for lying about his granddaughter, Naomi Biden's wedding on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'
Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart gunman had manifesto on phone: report
Andre Bing, the gunman believed to have opened fire in a Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart, carried a manifesto on his phone, according to local outlets.
Climate activists in Berlin glue themselves to airport runway, disrupting air travel
Activists with climate group Last Generation glued themselves to a tarmac at an airport in Berlin, Germany in protest of flight-related greenhouse gas emissions.
