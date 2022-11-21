Read full article on original website
Related
4 Ways Your Body Is Telling You That You’re Taking Too Much Melatonin
Melatonin, a.k.a. the sleepy hormone, is produced naturally by the body and—you guessed it—plays a major role in sleep. “The release of natural melatonin in your body is linked to the time of day, but it typically increases when it’s dark and decreases during periods of more light,” says Melissa Rifkin, MS, RDN, CDN.
Your Resting Heart Rate Isn’t the Same as Your Sleeping Heart Rate—Here’s What They Can Tell You About Your Health
If you’ve ever bolted awake from a nightmare with your heart beating like a frenzied drum, you already know that sleep and rest are not the same things. Nor is your resting heart rate (RHR) and your sleeping heart rate (SHR). If you’re trying to get a handle on your health and cardiovascular fitness level, understanding the difference between resting heart rate vs. sleeping heart rate is important.
‘I’m a Sleep Specialist, and These Are the 4 Best Sleep-Boosting Drinks To Sip Before Bed—And Throughout the Day’
Though you might be in the habit of eating a couple of melatonin gummies before bedtime with the hopes of getting a good night’s rest, know that they are far from the only thing you can consume for better sleep. In fact, according to two leading sleep experts, what you eat and sip on throughout the day plays a critical role in the quality of your shuteye. To help with restless nights, these sleep specialists shared four of the best rest-inducing drinks (and the last one might really surprise you). Plus, they unveil the beverages you should avoid drinking before going to bed that can disrupt the quality of your sleep throughout the night.
Hate Putting On Body Lotion? Here Are 3 Ways To Keep Your Skin Moisturized Without It
My name is Kara Jillian Brown, and I hate putting on body lotion. Typically, it's something I do when I have to, like throwing some lotion on my arms and legs before I go outside while wearing a dress. But if I'm just chilling at home, chances are my legs are so ashy I could start a fire. I know this isn't good for my skin, but since I'm in my 20s, I don't really notice any long-term effects. As I get older, though, I know that my skin will get drier and drier, and having a moisture routine is key to having healthy, radiant skin.
One of the Best Bone-Building Workouts You Can Do: Playing Sports, According to Science
Making healthy choices doesn’t always have to feel like a chore. Case in point: One of the best things you can do for your bones is to break out a ball and play one of your favorite old schoolyard games, according to a recent study. Of course, maintaining strong...
Why ‘Dry Texting’ Can Kill the Mood So Quickly—And How To Resurrect It, According to Therapists
For all its glorious benefits—convenience, ease, speed—texting is still communication in a vacuum. Sure, any digital chat can get a message from person A to person B, but without the natural elements of body language and facial expression inherent in an IRL convo, or even the tone and candor that you can hear in a phone call, the words of a text can lack key context and nuance. Unless you aim to fill that contextual void with additional language or emojis, it’s easy for a simple texting exchange to feel robotic, inhuman…at the very least, dry.
Yes, Your Feet Can Change Over Time—Here’s How To Tell if You Need a New Shoe Size
There's nothing worse than a pair of aching feet. As you slump onto your couch and set your feet up for relief, you might even wonder why your feet seem to hurt even more than usual. News flash: It could simply be that your shoes don't fit. (At least, not anymore.) We know what you're thinking, but I've been this size forever. The thing is it's entirely possible for your shoe size to change as you age or go through physical or hormonal changes (hi, pregnancy.)
Well+Good
These Calm-Inducing Gifts Are the Total-Body Exhale We Could All Use Right Now
Buy the gifts. Wrap the gifts. Bake the cookies. Visit the family. Find an outfit for the holiday party... and the list goes on. With so many un-checked to-do-list boxes vying for your attention, it's easy to get wrapped up in the whirlwind of the season without taking any time for yourself to actually enjoy it.
‘I’m a Rowing Coach, and This Is Why You’re Getting Wrist Pain From Rowing—Plus How To Avoid It’
Rowing is having a moment right now—and for good reason. A rowing machine engages 86 (!) percent of your muscles, making it an incredibly effective, low-impact form of aerobic exercise that’s good for your heart health and cardiorespiratory fitness. One challenge: Whether you’re using a rowing machine at...
5 Ways To Find Joy in Exercising if You Hate Working Out
So you hate working out, well, you’re not alone. A recent study of 2,000 Americans who frequently exercise found that 50 percent don’t enjoy breaking a sweat. In fact, 34 percent say they’d rather hand wash their dishes for the rest of their life, and 25 percent said texting their ex and even canceling their Netflix subscription for a year sounds more appealing.
‘I’m a Pain-Management Specialist, and Here’s What Pain Tolerance Really Means’
So much of the popular discourse around pain focuses on the benefits of being able to push through it: “Beauty is pain!” “No pain, no gain!” But while there's value in developing the kind of perseverance that these phrases imply, the level of pain you can tolerate isn’t just about the amount of mental toughness you can muster.
The ‘Dolphin Skin’ Moisturizing Routine Will Make Your Body Baby-Soft and Smooth
When it's cold outside, you put on layers to insulate your body, keeping the warmth in and the chill out. The same concept should apply to your body-care routine—slather on layers of serums, creams, and oils to hydrate your skin, lock in moisture, and keep the dry air out. That's the premise that model and beauty content creator Dana Patterson used to create the "dolphin skin" routine.
6 Expert-Backed Tips to Relieve Stress With Laughter—No Matter What’s Got You Worked Up
In times of stress, it often seems as though there is little to laugh about. However, a recent study found that a hearty laugh every now and again might be just what you need. The researchers suggest that laughter has therapeutic value, working to combat stress in the moment and over time. While the study centers on the positive effects of laughter during the COVID-19 pandemic, a large body of evidence suggests that, regardless of the cause, laughter can help relieve stress.
‘I’m a Movement Therapist, and These Are 3 Simple Exercises I Do To Calm Down When My Family Is Driving Me up the Wall’
The holidays are here, and with them comes more opportunities to spend time with your nearest and dearest. And that’s a gift unto itself. Strong social connections are good for our mental health, decreasing feelings of anxiety and depression, which tend to spike this time of year, as do symptoms of seasonal affective disorder. That's not to mention the added stressors that the holidays themselves can bring. (Think: travel, packed schedules, additional spending.)
Is Pre-Workout Enough Energy To Consume, Uh, Before a Workout?
Truth: Sometimes boppin’ beats and a big, audacious fitness goal aren't enough to get you hype for your workout. Some days you need a little extra something-something to hit the gym and hit it with intensity. Could a pre-workout supplement—like those littering your FitTok and Fitstagram feeds—be just that thing to infuse your training with a little fire?
Is It Bad if I Just Drink My Water All at Once? An RD Has Answers
POV: It’s five-o'clock in the afternoon (evening?), and you just realized you haven’t taken a single sip of water all day. Before you make a beeline for the fridge and fill a large 32-ounce Hydro Flask with ice cold water and proceed to chug, we spoke with a registered dietitian to find out if it’s a good or bad idea to drink your daily quota of water all in one sitting or if we really should be spacing it out throughout the day.
No, ‘Recovery Shoes’ Aren’t Just Comfy Sneakers. Here’s the Scoop From Podiatrists—Including Their Recs
I’ve always tried to keep the contents of my closet fairly minimal—if it doesn’t have a clear purpose or spark a solid amount of joy, it’s not making the cut. So I’ve long been skeptical of recovery shoes (footwear that's designed to be worn after activity to help your feet, well, recover). If my running shoes are designed to be as comfortable as possible, why do I need a whole separate pair to wear after my run?
5 Non-Negotiable Skin-Care Rules a Dermatologist Is Begging You To Follow During a Cold-Sore Flare
When you have a cold sore, also known as herpes labialis or a fever blister, you want to be gentle with your skin. Cold sores are typically a result of the herpes simplex virus and appear as small, fluid-filled blisters or scabs that are often painful. So the last thing you want to do is make it worse or cause it to spread.
How To Keep Wavy Hair Looking Fresh—Never Flat—With Fewer Weekly Washes
Those with naturally wavy hair understand the struggle of waking up to find your once-bouncy waves looking flat and frizzy and having to decide what to do about it. Should you wash it all over again? Or brush it out and throw it in a bun? Admittedly, neither one feels like an ideal option.
What’s the Best Time of Day To Eat Probiotic-Rich Foods (Or Take Probiotic Supplements) To Maximize Gut Benefits?
You don’t need to be a gut health guru to know how beneficial probiotics—in both food and supplement form—are for your digestion, immunity, skin, and then some. (Not yet buddying up with these friendly bacteria just yet? Consider this a PSA encouraging you to do so, stat.) However, if you already stock up on probiotic foods, drinks, supps, and the like, you may be wondering if you’re truly getting the most bang for your (bacterial) buck to yield their gut-supporting benefits. For instance, how does timing factor into the equation—whether morning, noon, or night, or before or after meals?
Well+Good
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.https://www.wellandgood.com/
Comments / 0