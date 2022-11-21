ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seffner, FL

Seffner man uses dead brother's identity to steal over $145K in federal benefits

By Leilyn Torres
 3 days ago
The Department of Justice said a Seffner man pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft after he used his deceased brother's identity to receive federal benefits.

According to the DOJ, Raul Gonzalez, 63, applied for a U.S. passport in January 2019 using Miguel Gonzalez Rodriguez, his dead brother's identity. Officials said Gonzalez also used Miguel's license.

Investigators became aware of the possible fraud and began an investigation into Gonzalez. According to the DOJ, investigators found out Miguel and Raul were twins, but Miguel died a few days after their birth.

State investigators learned Gonzalez used Miguel's identity and other similar identities to apply for various government benefits such as Social Security, SNAP, and Medicaid/Medicare.

In total, investigators said Raul Gonzalez received over $145,000 in federal benefits programs using a false identity. The DOJ said as part of his plea deal with the U.S., Gonzalez has to pay restitution to those agencies.

According to the DOJ, Gonzalez faces a mandatory sentence of two years in federal prison.

