County Funds Affordable Housing in Riverview
House keys.Photo byCourtesy of Maria Ziegler. Hillsborough County commissioners recently voted to approve $6.2 million toward an affordable apartment complex in Riverview. The state’s Housing Initiative Program will also kick in an additional $1.5 million for the 116-unit complex. The housing will benefit people whose income is 50% below the county’s median income. With Florida becoming a more desirable place to live and housing prices increasing, the county is trying to keep apace with the need for more equitable housing.
Brooksville’s Month-long Main Street Christmas began with a Dream and a Tree
Brooksville Main Street is a vibrant Main Street program bringing a passion for celebrating Christmas for a whole month!. It’s like someone said, “let’s make downtown Brooksville just like a Hallmark® movie!”. Oversized Christmas trees with synchronized holiday music, Santa, sleighs, packages, candy canes, local musicians,...
Largo discusses options for future of former golf course property
LARGO — In May, the City Commission approved the $600,000 purchase of the former Pinecrest Golf Course property just north of Taylor Lake Park. The goal was to turn the 21.4-acre site into a regional stormwater retention area that could aid private construction in the medical arts district to the north.
New Pasco County jail leader faced criticism in past jobs
DADE CITY — Pasco County commissioners appointed John J. Murphy on Nov. 15 as assistant administrator for the newly formed Public Safety Branch, a job that will have him oversee the jail that the county took over from the sheriff Oct. 1. County Administrator Mike Carballa said Murphy was...
Hale Road rezoning is rejected
Opponents to a proposed rezoning on Hale Road erupted in cheers and applause, when the Pasco County Commission voted 5-0 against the request. KB Home had sought to put a total of up to 107 homes on two parcels on the north side of Hale Road and another parcel on the south side of Hale Road. Both properties are near Collier Parkway, in Land O’ Lakes.
Hillsborough deputies investigating death at Brandon apartment
BRANDON, Fla. - Late Wednesday, Hillsborough County deputies responded to a Brandon apartment where a death investigation began. One person died at Lakewood Place Apartments, located off State Road 60. It's not clear how the person died and deputies have not publicly identified the individual. : Warren v. DeSantis: Suspended...
Community Alert: Car Burglaries, Charleston Club Apts, Zephyrhills
Community Alert: Car Burglaries, Charleston Club Apts, Zephyrhills. PSO is currently investigating a series of overnight car burglaries in the area of Charleston Club Apartments in Zephyrhills. While an arrest was made in this case, deputies believe there could be additional victims. If you have any information or believe you may be a victim, call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727.847.8102, option 7.
Gibsonton woman wants repairs done to finally return home after sewage leak in May
GIBSONTON, Fla. - A Gibsonton woman says she hasn’t been able to live in her house for about seven months due to a sewer leak underneath it. "I want to come home, but I can’t come home to this until somebody fixes it. I have no toilet or anything until they fix it," said Shelly Dauberman, the owner of a manufactured home in Eastwood Estates.
Groundbreaking Ceremony Ushers In Caboose Junction RV Park Construction
Willaford family to build train-themed RV park on 20-acre parcel north of Interstate-Four. What do you do if you have a passion for trains and more than 20 acres of vacant land? If you’re Plant City residents Robert and Felice Willaford, you construct a train-themed RV park. Its slogan: If you like trains, you’ll love Caboose Junction.
RICHLOAM GENERAL STORE
The Richloam General Store is open for business. It is a historic structure dating back to 1922 that was originally used as a general store. Over the years it also served as a railroad express station and post office. The store is about one half mile south of State Road...
Tangled hurricane debris remains, frustrating some residents in rural Polk, Hillsborough counties
DOVER, Fla. - Many residents are still waiting for the debris from Hurricane Ian to be picked up from the curbs along Tampa Bay area roadways. Some residents in Polk and Hillsborough counties are growing frustrated. Even though officials from several counties claim clean-up crews have most of the problem...
Multiple restaurants in Marion County to remain open on Thanksgiving
Marion County residents who are looking to dine out this Thanksgiving will have multiple restaurants to choose from. On Thursday, November 24, the restaurants listed below will keep their doors open. Diners are encouraged to call ahead to confirm the restaurant’s offerings and hours of operation. Amrit Palace (3415...
Pinellas Deputies investigating an aggravated battery at the Silver Lake Mobile Home
Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Silver Lake Mobile Home Park at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The call for service at the mobile home park, located at 4000 24th Street N, was in reference to an aggravated battery. Witnesses report that...
Inmate accused in 2021 shooting in Brooksville
HCSO investigators will serve a warrant on a Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) inmate and principal suspect in a shooting that followed a series of death threats made to a Brooksville resident in 2021. Denise M. Moloney, media relations manager and public information officer (PIO) for the Hernando County Sheriff’s...
New route for Crystal River Christmas Parade 2022
Spectators will now be able to utilize both sides of HWY 19 to view the parade floats. At the request of the City of Crystal River and the Citrus County Sheriff’s department, it has been decided to move forward with a new route for this year’s Crystal River Christmas parade, on December 3rd. This decision was not made lightly, and while the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce is committed to continuing this holiday tradition, we assure you that we take the safety of our parade participants and spectators very seriously. This new route will shift the beginning of the parade to the South, closing both sides of HWY 19, and creating a detour for through-traffic.
Family of man accused of threatening to set fire to Riverview hospital say mental health played role for his actions
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The family of a man who allegedly threatened to burn down a hospital is speaking out for the first time. Glenn Schaeffer, 56, is behind bars after investigators say he admitted he planned to set St. Joseph's Hospital-South in Riverview on fire. Nurses inside of the...
3 Dead In Spring Hill Double Murder-Suicide
SPRING HILL, Fla. – Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double murder-suicide that happened on Monday in Spring Hill. According to deputies, on Monday just before 5 p.m., a woman called 911 from 11071 Heathrow Avenue in Spring Hill and requested deputies respond
New Port Richey cannabis laws are archaic, says Hudson hemp entrepreneur
HUDSON — In what looks like part abandoned strip mall and part industrial storage space in Hudson, Cannapalooza Nursery runs a vertical business that takes hemp from seeds to soap. And full-spectrum oils, creams, ointments and gummies. “Before 1937, the No. 1 analgesic (in the U.S.) was cannabis,” Rudi...
‘Put the gun down’: 911 operator hears chilling last words before Spring Hill murder-suicide
Hernando County deputies are investigating what appears to be a double murder-suicide that took place in a 55+ community in Spring Hill Monday evening.
Missing 92-year-old Pasco County man found safe, deputies say
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A missing 92-year-old Pasco County man deputies have been searching for has been found safe, county deputies said. Jennings Forman was last seen around 3 p.m. Sunday near S.R. 54 in the Zephyrhills area, the sheriff's office said in a previous news release. Authorities described the...
