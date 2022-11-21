Hunter Biden & Son Beau Suit Up in Boots & Sneakers for White House Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony

Hunter Biden made the White House’s turkey pardoning a family affair in Washington today. The event, a longtime White House tradition, involves the current president pardoning a turkey from being cooked for Thanksgiving dinner that Thursday.

Arriving on the House’s South Lawn for the occasion, Biden — son of President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden — wore a dark navy blazer with an overlapping white and forest green plaid print. Worn atop a navy sweater, his attire was complete with dark blue jeans and a thin leather bracelet. Biden’s 2-year-old son Beau, meanwhile, was comfily dressed in brown trousers and a tan sweater with a brown and black graphic print. The duo made a sharp pair while enjoying the festivities, including Beau meeting the pardoned turkey.

For the occasion, Biden completed his outfit with brown leather boots . His set appeared to feature almond-shaped toes and side panels, as well as short heels, for a modern spin on formal dressing. Beau, meanwhile, donned a pair of red, white and black children’s Nike Air Jordan sneakers, bringing his comfy attire a sporty twist.

Thanksgiving is an annual holiday, celebrated on the fourth Thursday of each November in the United States and Canada to remember the blessings of the past year. Each fall, numerous traditions are held to commemorate the occasion. One of the most prominent is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which airs on Thursday mornings and features a range of musical and theater performances on dramatic parade floats. However, the greatest is a large dinner, often held with one’s family — though many have begun “Friendsgiving” versions with their friends in recent years, as well.

