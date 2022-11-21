Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Spotlight Artist Ed Breeding Open House Nov 27, 2022Alamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Visit the Largest Antique Mall in all of TexasTravel MavenCanutillo, TX
The Unsolved Bowling Alley Mass ShootingStill UnsolvedLas Cruces, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Related
krwg.org
Silver City Report-Tamal Fiesta and more
Scott Brocato spoke with Nickolas Seibel, editor and publisher of The Silver City Daily Press and Independent, about the recent Tamal Fiesta Y Mas, a body found recently in the Gila National Forest, and more. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis,...
KVIA
Northeast El Paso seeing snowfall
EL PASO, Texas -- El Pasoans in the Northeast are getting some Thanksgiving snow Thursday. A viewer shared a video of the snowfall with ABC-7 Thursday afternoon. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can...
Bubba’s 33 Is Asking For Local Sports Jerseys To Feature In El Paso Restaurant
El Paso is finally getting their very own Bubba’s 33! So, I have never been to a Bubba’s 33 but I have seen them when I head to Albuquerque and I have heard nothing but great things about them so maybe now that it’s a little bit closer to home I can finally stop by.
El Pasoans Share The Best Place To Get Caldo in El Paso
Colder temperatures have arrived and that can only mean one thing: CALDO SEASON IS HERE!!. Honestly, I can eat caldo at any time of the year, but it hits the spot best during the winter when the temperatures start dropping. Unfortunately, I have yet to perfect cooking a homemade caldo...
elpasomatters.org
The Week Ahead: Parade, lights and everything holidays
This is your weekend update – a few days early – as El Paso Matters helps you plan for family-friendly holiday events across the borderland starting on Thanksgiving Day. The Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade starts at 10 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, along Montana Avenue from Ochoa Street to Copia Street. This year’s theme is “Mardi Gras, El Paso Style” and the grand marshals are Jimmy Rogers Jr. and John Folmer. The parade will air live on KTSM Channel 9 and online at ktsm.com. Information: sunbowl.org/events/parade.
UNM student accused in campus shooting released until trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Smith, one of the University of New Mexico students accused in connection with the deadly on-campus shooting, will be released while awaiting trial. While he will be released, Smith won’t be staying in New Mexico. He will be going to Plano, Texas to live with his mom. The state hat to […]
Student charged in New Mexico campus shooting is released
A University of New Mexico student was released from jail Wednesday after being accused of plotting with friends to confront a basketball player from a rival university, resulting in the shooting death of one UNM student and the wounding of the player.
klaq.com
Here’s Video of That NMSU Fight that Led to Shooting
Police are still investigating the confrontation that ended with a University of New Mexico student dead and an NMSU student-athlete in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Law Enforcement Officials Search Offices Of CONCACAF And Soccer Event Company In Miami Over FIFA Indictments. Getty Images. Albuquerque and New Mexico state...
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank seeing extremely long lines
EL PASO, Texas -- El Pasoans Fighting Hunger food bank saw long lines the day before Thanksgiving. People waited to pick up some Thanksgiving meal essentials including fruits and vegetables. They also gave away some candy to the kids waiting in line with their parents. Staff from the Food bank told ABC-7 that they are usually busy but The post El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank seeing extremely long lines appeared first on KVIA.
Family of Brandon Travis disputes police account of shooting at UNM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – The family of the 19-year old University of New Mexico student who was killed Nov. 19 in a shooting that also injured New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake is disputing the police account of what took place. The family of the deceased Brandon Travis have started a petition on Change.org […]
The First Thanksgiving In The US May Have Happened in El Paso
Thanksgiving is usually the time we get to enjoy plenty of food & sports. For some this might be part of your routine already, but on Thanksgiving we especially partake with family or friends. We've been taught in school about the story of Thanksgiving & when it occurred; November 24th...
Former NMSU player involved in October UNM fight
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former New Mexico State University player, and current UTEP player, was allegedly involved in a first between UNM and NMSU students. Witnesses say that Mario McKinney can be seen punching someone on the ground in this fight. McKinney was pulled from the roster on Tuesday in their game against Alcorn State. […]
NMSU was ‘aware’ of previous incident regarding player involved in weekend shooting
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- NMSU officials said today during a news conference that the university was aware of the altercation basketball player Michael Peake was involved in during the NMSU-UNM football game on Oct. 15. NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia said Peake was disciplined at the time, but didn’t provide any details on the The post NMSU was ‘aware’ of previous incident regarding player involved in weekend shooting appeared first on KVIA.
5 Up-and-Coming Desert Retirement Towns
America's four deserts touch nearly every state in the West. The largest, highest and coldest is the Great Basin Desert in the north. In the South are the Sonoran Desert to the West and the Chihuahuan...
NMSU addresses deadly shooting on UNM campus involving NMSU basketball player
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is finally speaking out about the deadly shooting on Saturday at UNM involving an NMSU basketball player. Police say UNM students Brandon Travis, Jonathan Smith, and two others lured Michael Peake to campus with plans to jump him. Police say they wanted payback after a fight with Peake […]
kunm.org
With two UNM students charged after shooting, campus in shock
After a rare incident of gun violence on the University of New Mexico campus this weekend left a UNM student dead and a visiting NMSU athlete injured, the student body is in shock. Brandon Travis, 19, died in the early hours of Saturday, November 20, outside the Alvarado Hall dorm....
Deadly crash shuts down highway that connects El Paso with West Texas, Southern New Mexico cities
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas -- A deadly crash Wednesday night shut down a highway that connects El Paso with several smaller cities in West Texas and Southern New Mexico. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 62-180 in Hudspeth County, which is Montana Avenue, just outside of the El Paso County line. Police said one person died The post Deadly crash shuts down highway that connects El Paso with West Texas, Southern New Mexico cities appeared first on KVIA.
A Tamale Bar is Exactly What El Paso Needs Year Round
The days are getting chillier and warming up with a delicious cup of chocolate Abuelita and a good tamal can make your gloomy day better. Now, in my family, we don't make tamales until Christmas eve. And I'm okay with that, it's a LOT of work to make tamales so not making tamales on a daily basis is okay. But that doesn't stop me from craving a hot tamal on a cold day!
KOAT 7
NMSU officials considering new protocols after deadly shooting at UNM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State officials spoke at a virtual press conference regarding the Saturday shooting between Aggie basketball player Mike Peake and a University of New Mexico student. The student died following gun shots being fired from both parties. New details into the shooting that left a...
El Paso News
FBI El Paso warns of not so merry holiday scams
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’re online shopping this holiday season, be on the lookout for scammers trying to steal a deal, too! As you shop online, you may encounter more online shopping scams and they can take. many forms. Scammers are often aggressive and creative in...
Comments / 0