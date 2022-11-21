Read full article on original website
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Christmas store sponsored by Grand Rapids homeless shelters in dire need of donations
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The annual Heartside Community Christmas Store, which provides low-cost gifts to those in need, only has 15% of the necessary items for the Dec. 14 event. The Christmas store, sponsored by Dégagé Ministries and Mel Trotter Ministries in Grand Rapids, is asking for donations of unwrapped items to fill the needs of the event. Donations may be made in person, online or by giving cash donations.
Thanksgiving Day provides an opportunity for those to give back
WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan churches and restaurants wanted to give back to the community Thursday with a Thanksgiving meal free to those who needed it. The Cooper Township Cafe hosted its seventh annual Thanksgiving dinner with a free meal was provided to anybody that walked through the door.
Mel Trotter Ministries invites public to annual Thanksgiving Community Meal
Mel Trotter Ministries hosted its annual Thanksgiving Community Meal on Thursday, delivering food to thousands in Grand Rapids.
Thousands flock to downtown Grand Rapids for Turkey Trot supporting GRPS student athletes
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Before stuffing their stomachs with Thanksgiving turkey, over 4,500 people participated Thursday in the 30th annual Turkey Trot in downtown Grand Rapids. The 5K race, hosted by Blue Care Network, started at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 at the Van Andel Arena, 130 Fulton St. W and finished on the south side of the arena on Oakes Street.
Mel Trotter Thanksgiving meal serves hundreds
Hundreds gathered at DeVos Place Thursday as Mel Trotter Ministries hosted its annual Thanksgiving meal.
Grand Rapids restaurant stays open to help others celebrate Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving Day, FOX 17 stopped by Cheer’s Restaurant on Plainfield in Grand Rapids where staff members were working to help others enjoy the holiday tradition of cheering on the Detroit Lions.
‘Holidays in the City’ highlights seasonal activities in downtown Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI - Celebrate the holidays and help close out the year with events happening every week through Dec. 31 in downtown Muskegon. The activities over the holidays are a collaborative effort between the Downtown Development Authority, the city of Muskegon and the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce. The goal...
Giving thanks and helping to feed the community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –Meijer is asking for your help this Thanksgiving to help feed families in need. Going on now through November 26th, for every Meijer brand item purchased Meijer will donate 1 meal, to Simply Give. Those brands include True goodness, Frederick’s by Meijer, and Meijer brand. Meijer will donate up to 4 million meals. This is a wonderful way Meijer helps give back to the community to make sure everyone has enough to eat this holiday season. You can find more information about Meijer’s partnership with Simply Give here.
Festival of Wreaths returns to downtown Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Once the leftover Thanksgiving food starts getting put into the refrigerator, many people immediately start thinking about holiday shopping. And over the last several years, there's been an increased focus on getting people to shop small during the holidays. Downtown Muskegon business owners hope that getting...
Kalamazoo restaurant, area nonprofits step up to offer free Thanksgiving meals
KALAMAZOO, MI — Those in need of a holiday meal or the sense of community that comes with the holidays will have a few options in the Kalamazoo area to take advantage of. God’s Kitchen of Michigan will offer a free holiday meal in Kalamazoo the night before Thanksgiving, while St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, St. Joseph’s Church and Nena’s Cooper Cafe will provide plenty of turkey, stuffing, side dishes and dessert on Thursday, Nov. 24.
Operation Handshake ‘welcomes home’ active duty military, veterans to West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Waves of red, white and blue filled the Gerald R. Ford International Airport on Wednesday as a patriotic “welcome home” to active military members and veterans just before the Thanksgiving holiday. It was an unexpected greeting as passengers departed from their planes Wednesday,...
Kalamazoo’s free Holly Jolly Trolley: See a map of the 2022 route around downtown
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The free Holly Jolly Trolley returns to downtown Kalamazoo Friday, Nov. 25 to help make getting around this holiday season easier. “It’s a tradition and it’s a ritual,” Deb Droppers, executive director of the Kalamazoo Experiential Learning Center said. Droppers is expecting the trolley will have a similar number of users compared to previous years.
Memoir, ‘What I Can Do,’ tells story of Kids’ Food Basket founder
Kids' Food Basket sends a sack dinner home from school every weekday with some 10,000 children in West Michigan. But this huge operation started out as a simple idea to feed a few dozen hungry children.
Consumers Energy to provide free $10 Downtown Dollars gift certificates in Kalamazoo on Saturday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Small Business Saturday is an annual American holiday that celebrates local entrepreneurs and encourages shoppers to buy from small businesses in their area. And Consumers Energy is looking to help Kalamazoo residents take advantage by giving away free $10 Downtown Dollars Gift Certificates. Shoppers...
Battle Creek reschedules 2022 Christmas Parade after strong winter storm
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek's Christmas parade is back on. Coordinators announced Wednesday that they've rescheduled their Christmas parade for Saturday, Dec. 10. Kalamazoo parade: Maple Hill Holiday Parade kicks off Saturday in Kalamazoo. The parade was originally planned for Saturday, Nov. 19, but when a strong winter...
5 fun things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend (Nov. 25-27)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – After eating some good food this Thanksgiving, you may be looking for fun things to do with family and/or friends who may be in town visiting for the holiday weekend. Don’t worry – there’s plenty of fun activities going on in Grand Rapids this holiday...
'Incredible': In just two days, donations make up money stolen from Muskegon Humane Society
MUSKEGON, Mich. — On Monday, we told you about a theft from the Muskegon Humane Society. Just two days later, the shelter says that unfortunate event has been turned into a huge positive, thanks to the overwhelming help of the community. "We have been flooded with support," says executive...
Anderson & Girls has a packed holiday season
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are getting so close to the holidays and a place we love visiting in the summer and fall still has a lot going on this holiday season! Anderson & Girls Orchards has the best baked goods – we’re talking fresh donuts and cider, holiday pies, cinnamon rolls, breads, cookies and more. If you are entertaining, there’s still time to put an order in this week for fresh pies!
Michigan choir student who is going blind will be this year’s ‘Angel’ on America’s tallest Singing Christmas Tree
MUSKEGON, MI – Ella Cole describes music as her happy place. When the 17-year-old sings – whether it’s in front of an audience or by herself – she says all her troubles seem to just melt away, even in her darkest moments. “I’ve been through a...
List your "swear to never return again" places in Lansing?
Yes it's a big place but who knows we may all find some common ground. A place where the experience was so bad you promised (yourself) to never return. Can be anything-- restaurant, business, museum, park, event, entire neighborhood, etc.
