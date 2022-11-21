GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –Meijer is asking for your help this Thanksgiving to help feed families in need. Going on now through November 26th, for every Meijer brand item purchased Meijer will donate 1 meal, to Simply Give. Those brands include True goodness, Frederick’s by Meijer, and Meijer brand. Meijer will donate up to 4 million meals. This is a wonderful way Meijer helps give back to the community to make sure everyone has enough to eat this holiday season. You can find more information about Meijer’s partnership with Simply Give here.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO