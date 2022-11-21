ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Christmas store sponsored by Grand Rapids homeless shelters in dire need of donations

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The annual Heartside Community Christmas Store, which provides low-cost gifts to those in need, only has 15% of the necessary items for the Dec. 14 event. The Christmas store, sponsored by Dégagé Ministries and Mel Trotter Ministries in Grand Rapids, is asking for donations of unwrapped items to fill the needs of the event. Donations may be made in person, online or by giving cash donations.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Thanksgiving Day provides an opportunity for those to give back

WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan churches and restaurants wanted to give back to the community Thursday with a Thanksgiving meal free to those who needed it. The Cooper Township Cafe hosted its seventh annual Thanksgiving dinner with a free meal was provided to anybody that walked through the door.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Giving thanks and helping to feed the community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –Meijer is asking for your help this Thanksgiving to help feed families in need. Going on now through November 26th, for every Meijer brand item purchased Meijer will donate 1 meal, to Simply Give. Those brands include True goodness, Frederick’s by Meijer, and Meijer brand. Meijer will donate up to 4 million meals. This is a wonderful way Meijer helps give back to the community to make sure everyone has enough to eat this holiday season. You can find more information about Meijer’s partnership with Simply Give here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Festival of Wreaths returns to downtown Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Once the leftover Thanksgiving food starts getting put into the refrigerator, many people immediately start thinking about holiday shopping. And over the last several years, there's been an increased focus on getting people to shop small during the holidays. Downtown Muskegon business owners hope that getting...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo restaurant, area nonprofits step up to offer free Thanksgiving meals

KALAMAZOO, MI — Those in need of a holiday meal or the sense of community that comes with the holidays will have a few options in the Kalamazoo area to take advantage of. God’s Kitchen of Michigan will offer a free holiday meal in Kalamazoo the night before Thanksgiving, while St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, St. Joseph’s Church and Nena’s Cooper Cafe will provide plenty of turkey, stuffing, side dishes and dessert on Thursday, Nov. 24.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo’s free Holly Jolly Trolley: See a map of the 2022 route around downtown

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The free Holly Jolly Trolley returns to downtown Kalamazoo Friday, Nov. 25 to help make getting around this holiday season easier. “It’s a tradition and it’s a ritual,” Deb Droppers, executive director of the Kalamazoo Experiential Learning Center said. Droppers is expecting the trolley will have a similar number of users compared to previous years.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Battle Creek reschedules 2022 Christmas Parade after strong winter storm

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek's Christmas parade is back on. Coordinators announced Wednesday that they've rescheduled their Christmas parade for Saturday, Dec. 10. Kalamazoo parade: Maple Hill Holiday Parade kicks off Saturday in Kalamazoo. The parade was originally planned for Saturday, Nov. 19, but when a strong winter...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WOOD

Anderson & Girls has a packed holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are getting so close to the holidays and a place we love visiting in the summer and fall still has a lot going on this holiday season! Anderson & Girls Orchards has the best baked goods – we’re talking fresh donuts and cider, holiday pies, cinnamon rolls, breads, cookies and more. If you are entertaining, there’s still time to put an order in this week for fresh pies!
STANTON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
27K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy