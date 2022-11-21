ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

New website launched for Wichita’s Century II

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=375Mcz_0jIxsmzX00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s Century II on Monday launched an updated website at century2.com. The previous site was century2.org , but the old address will redirect to the newly updated site.

According to ASM, the new website is designed to drive ticket sales and showcase the venue for the fans and the community. Visitors will see upcoming events featured on the home page.

“We’re thrilled to launch a completely reimagined website which marks another step forward in modernizing the look and feel of the Century II brand and identity on not only a local, but a national level,” said Christine Pileckas, director of booking and marketing. “As we continue to make strides towards an enhanced guest experience, this all-new website will set the tone, allowing fans to seamlessly navigate through upcoming event information, venue policies and more.”

The site also can be easily accessed via desktop or on a mobile device.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

Does It Work? Amazing Rake

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fall leaves are a beautiful sight for many this time of year, but the raking that comes along with them can be a hassle. The makers of the Amazing Rake promise their product can eliminate the back pain that comes with the work of clearing fallen leaves from your yard.
KAKE TV

Wichita electronics store stocks inventory ahead of Black Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Black Friday is this week and stores are already setting their prices for those door-buster deals, as customers are anticipating big savings. The good news about Black Friday this year is that many retailers are ready for customers to buy and get their products before the holidays. Many are looking to save money because of the economy.
WICHITA, KS
republic-online.com

Local manufacturer involved in Artemis I launch

NASA recently launched the Artemis I in mid-November, with one Derby company and several other Kansas manufacturers helping bring the project to life. Artemis I – an ongoing, uncrewed moon-orbiting mission – is the first major spaceflight of NASA’s Artemis program.
DERBY, KS
KWCH.com

10-point buck takes up residence at Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ron Curtis said he thought it was a dog that he could barely see when he went outside to do some work in his backyard earlier this week. He soon found out, it was something much bigger. Curtis shared photos on Facebook showing the 10-point buck...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Authorities warn Kansans about purchasing cars online

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you are in the market for a new or used car, you know it’s a tough market out there. It all dates back to the pandemic. We have a KAKE On Your Side warning from a Wichita woman who says you need to be careful when buying a car online.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Great travel weather today; big changes coming our way

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Thanksgiving storm system will be coming into the central plains, which will start changing the weather as we approach the holiday. Travel conditions still look fairly good, but there are some things to be mindful of in the coming days. Some fog could develop in...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Gaige Patrick

Teenager Gaige Patrick was reported missing on Oct. 26, 2022, in Wichita. He is believed to be a runaway. According to advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved, he was last seen on North Litchfield Street – an area close to 21st and Amidon in northwest Wichita. GAIGE PATRICK. Missing...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Fire destroys southeast Wichita home

Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that gutted a home in southeast Wichita. Crews saw flames coming from an attached garage when they got to the scene around 3 p.m. Monday in the 9500 block of East Stafford Court. That’s in a neighborhood near Pawnee and Webb Road.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Villa Del Sol Restaurant to open next month

On December 2, a new Mexican restaurant will be opening at 2227 N. Arkansas. Villa Del Sol Restaurant is taking over the space that used to be such restaurants like Armando’s Mexican Grill, Taqueria El Paisa and Casa Del Charro. The owners have local Wichita restaurant experience, as they...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

28K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy