New website launched for Wichita’s Century II

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s Century II on Monday launched an updated website at century2.com. The previous site was century2.org , but the old address will redirect to the newly updated site.

According to ASM, the new website is designed to drive ticket sales and showcase the venue for the fans and the community. Visitors will see upcoming events featured on the home page.

“We’re thrilled to launch a completely reimagined website which marks another step forward in modernizing the look and feel of the Century II brand and identity on not only a local, but a national level,” said Christine Pileckas, director of booking and marketing. “As we continue to make strides towards an enhanced guest experience, this all-new website will set the tone, allowing fans to seamlessly navigate through upcoming event information, venue policies and more.”

The site also can be easily accessed via desktop or on a mobile device.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.