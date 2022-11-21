Read full article on original website
Related
The Worst Car Brands in America
The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Sets Record For Fastest Four-Door Sedan At Dubai Autodrome
The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing now officially holds the record for the fastest four-door sedan to lap the Dubai Autodrome. It completed a lap of the 3.34-mile circuit in 2:17.653. The previous record was 2:18.816, set by the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 in 2019. The difference between the two cars...
Modern Camaro-Based Take On The Chevrolet Corvair Is Awesome
In the long and rich history of American automotive oddities, few cars stand out as much as the Chevrolet Corvair. This was, and remains, the only American-designed, mass-produced passenger car with a rear-mounted, air-cooled engine, and it was also the first to feature turbocharging. The Corvair is one of the...
2023 Lexus RX350 Midsize SUV Gets Slick Upgrades From Modellista
Modellista, Toyota's in-house tuner, has revealed a stylish body kit for the new Lexus RX. Unveiled earlier this year, the latest RX is a drastic departure in terms of style. There's no denying it's a looker, but Modellista's various upgrades give the luxury SUV some sporting flair. A front spoiler provides the RX with a more aggressive front end and is matched by the tasteful additions to the rear end.
Meet The Chevrolet FNR-XE Concept: An All-New Ultium-Based Electric Sports Sedan
General Motors China has just unveiled the striking Chevrolet FNR-XE Concept, an electric sedan based on the Ultium platform with some seriously good looks. The vehicle made its debut at GM China Tech Day 2022, where the automotive group announced the rollout of 15 new electric cars by 2025 in the world's biggest car market. As you'd expect, the sleek concept car is based on the highly flexible Ultium technology, which is used in existing vehicles such as the Cadillac Lyriq and the GMC Hummer EV.
Tesla is under criminal investigation over claims its electric vehicles are capable of self-driving: DOJ launches probe after a number of fatal crashes occurred while drivers used the autopilot system
The US Department of Justice is leading a criminal investigation into Tesla after the company's self-driving feature led to more than a dozen crashes - some of which were fatal. Elon Musk stated in 2016 that the vehicle's 'Autopilot' system was 'probably better' than a human driver, despite recent tests...
America’s Least Reliable Car Brand
In the latest Consumer Reports reliability study, this renowned luxury brand scored the worst out of the 24 brands covered.
Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage?
If you're shopping for a car to replace your current one, is it a good idea to buy a newer one with high mileage or an older one with lower mileage? Check out the answer. The post Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car at a Cracker Barrel?
The cost to charge an electric car at a Cracker Barrel depends on the charger you need and whether you have an EVgo subscription. The post How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car at a Cracker Barrel? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
UK startup's nuclear fusion gun will fire a 1-billion-G projectile at a fusion fuel pellet
U.K.-based startup First Light Fusion is developing its prototype Big Friendly Gun (BFG) in a bid to achieve nuclear fusion without relying on lasers and powerful magnets. The company recently performed a test-fire of its BFG prototype at its facility in Oxford, a Newsweek report explains. The company's test campaign could finally unlock the potential of nuclear fusion by using an alternative method to mimic the Sun's energy production method.
Why Are Car Thieves Targeting These Two Brands?
Hot-wiring a car sounds like something out of a heist movie. Thieves jump in the front seat, fiddle with the steering column and drive away in a trail of dust. In the old days, cars needed a physical key to unlock the ignition cylinder and start the engine, but hot-wiring allowed thieves to bypass the cylinder.
Lima News
The wrong Americans are buying electric cars
Keller Strother got his first Tesla, a Roadster, in 2011. He still has it, though his garage now includes two more Teslas and a vintage Porsche 911 that recently had its gas-burning guts swapped out for a battery and electric motors. In a warming world, where roughly one quarter of...
Most targeted cars for catalytic converter thefts in Midwest
Recent years have seen an increase of more than 1,000% in catalytic converter theft, and if you own a certain type of vehicle in the Midwest, you may be more at risk than other drivers.
Carscoops
Another Dealer Defies Ford, Adds 94 Percent Mark Up On Bronco Raptor Priced At $154,005
Markups on desirable cars, trucks, and SUVs aren’t new but recently we’ve seen some seriously egregious examples. Today, that comes in the form of a Ford Bronco Raptor that’s priced at $154,005 despite having an MSRP of just $79,005. What’s worse is that the dealer is blatantly defying Ford Motor Co.’s wishes by adding huge markups to many of the vehicles on its lot and we have the receipts to prove it.
Houston Chronicle
Used Cars That Hold Their Value The Most and Least
If you're looking for the vehicle that holds its value the most - look no further than the Jeep Wrangler. According to the latest iSeeCars data, it remains the best vehicle for holding its value. Overall, iSeeCars says used cars have never held the residual value better with both 5-year...
Elon Musk says sleeping on factory floors was important so Tesla employees would 'give it their all,' days after a Twitter boss was pictured sleeping in the office
Elon Musk talked about his sleeping habits, including past nights spent on Tesla's factory floor. He said he wanted to show that he's hard at work and not "drinking Mai Tais on a tropical island." Musk's comments come after a Twitter employee shared a photo of his boss sleeping in...
wealthinsidermag.com
10 Cars That Lose Most of Their Resale Value in 5 Years
When you buy a new car, its value begins to depreciate — but not as nearly quickly as in the past. For example, 5-year-old used cars sold in 2022 had lost an average of just 33.3% of their value by that point, according to a new analysis by iSeeCars. That’s down from 40% in the 2021 analysis.
MG's All-Electric Mazda Miata Rival Arriving In April
In the automotive world, there is a lot of forbidden fruit; the cars that the white collars in the boardrooms decide will fit nicely in Europe but not the US or much better in China than the Middle East. Thoughts of RS4 Avants and Suzuki Jimnys abound, but let's add another to the list with the upcoming BEV roadster from MG: The Cyberster.
Rivian Ruined
Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) has been close to death for some time. A massive loss last quarter and revenue that missed forecasts cannot offset what appears to be a good backlog of orders. Everything else aside, Rivian is too small to matter in an extremely crowded market.
Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet?
If you don't have access to a home charging station, you may have several other options for charging your EV or PHEV. Here's how to know if a dryer outlet is one of them. The post Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CarBuzz.com
62K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 2