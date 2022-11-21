General Motors China has just unveiled the striking Chevrolet FNR-XE Concept, an electric sedan based on the Ultium platform with some seriously good looks. The vehicle made its debut at GM China Tech Day 2022, where the automotive group announced the rollout of 15 new electric cars by 2025 in the world's biggest car market. As you'd expect, the sleek concept car is based on the highly flexible Ultium technology, which is used in existing vehicles such as the Cadillac Lyriq and the GMC Hummer EV.

