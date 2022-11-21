ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elida, OH

FFA organizes blood drive

By Dean Brown
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bMRCc_0jIxsKTJ00
Elida students Keaton Roberts and Cece Reed donate blood at the Future Farmers of America blood drive at Elida High School. Dean Brown | The Lima News

ELIDA — Every two seconds, someone in the United States requires a blood transfusion, according to the American Red Cross. Donating blood saves lives. Blood can be stored for 42 days and used when needed in parts whether you need the red cells, the plasma, or the platelets. One blood donation can save up to three lives. People usually donate because it feels good to help others.

The Elida chapter of the Future Farmers of America organized a blood drive in the auxiliary gym at Elida High School allowing students and adults the opportunity to feel good about giving.

Elida student Kayla Griffith said, “I can help whoever I can. If I have it, I might as well give it away.”

Xavier Boop echoed the philanthropic feelings, “I feel like it goes to a better cause and I don’t need it.”

Blood donors don’t expect to be rewarded for their acts of kindness. Regular donations from a variety of people guarantee that anyone who needs blood can get it. It also ensures that the United States has a steady supply of donor blood and there will not be a shortage.

How often you can donate depends on what kind of donation you choose. There are guidelines to be sure your body has enough time to fully recover and replenish between donations. There is a minimum time between donations: whole blood donation 56 days; platelet donation, 7 days; double red cell donation, 112 days, and plasma donation every 28 days. One can check the American Red Cross website to find when and where blood drives are being held.

Reach Dean Brown at 567-242-0409

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Lima News

Large heapings of fellowship served up in Wapakoneta

WAPAKONETA — The first volunteers arrived at 4 a.m. Thursday at the St. Joseph Parish Life Center to begin the process necessary to provide more than 500 Wapakoneta area residents with free Thanksgiving dinners. Other volunteers arrived throughout the morning and their smiles reflected the joy each got from...
WAPAKONETA, OH
The Lima News

Children Services offers paid fellowship to students

ALLEN COUNTY — Allen County Children Services is partnering with Wood County to bring fellowship among students. The organization has begun a new program in Northwest Ohio to pay student workers to be a part of children’s services in several different counties. The hope is to recruit and retain future workers in the field.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Biggby celebrates new location in Lima Memorial

LIMA — Biggby Coffee had a ribbon cutting Tuesday at its third Lima location at the Welcome Center at Lima Memorial Health Systems. Adam Rector said, “We are here for the community, for those who are with family members, but also the hard workers and nurses and doctors at the hospital.”
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

The dominos tumble as downtown Lima grows

LIMA — “Take a chance; Columbus did.”. The origin of that phrase is uncertain, but the message is clear. Trust your gut, make a leap of faith and never look back. A handful of Lima entrepreneurs didn’t exactly set sail for a new world as Christopher Columbus did in 1492, but they nonetheless do share the same adventurous spirit. A decade ago, at a time when downtown Lima was in a state of urban stagnation, some opportunists saw what few others could envision.
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert

VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
VAN WERT, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

University Acknowledges the land it resides on

Ohio has a long history of ignoring Native American issues. As of 2022, there were no federally recognized tribal communities or nations in Ohio. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Ohio has 195 schools with Native American mascots, the most in the country. In 2019, faculty members at Bowling Green State...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
hometownstations.com

Bright Nights drive-thru holiday display set to open this weekend at the Allen County Fairgrounds

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Fairgrounds will be burning brighter this season, thanks to some nice donations for decorations. This is the third year for the fairgrounds and Mercy Health to team up for the Bright Nights display. They have added about 40 new displays for people to check out, and half of them are thanks to small businesses and families in the area who put up $26,000 to include them on the drive-thru lights exhibit. With all the new displays, there is a revised route to make everything fit, and it will take about 25 minutes to see them all. The fairgrounds is happy to bring some Christmas cheer to the community.
LIMA, OH
agdaily.com

Activists blamed in release of 40,000 mink from Ohio farm

Activists are likely to blame for the recent release of close to 40,000 mink from a farm in Van Wert County, Ohio, authorities have said. The apparent on-farm criminal activity included stolen livestock, destroyed fencing, damage to barns, graffiti, and threats to the farmer and his family, according to the Fur Commission USA. In total, the damage is estimated to be close to $1.6 million.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man

BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for a missing adult who they say may be at risk of hurting himself. Bryan Police are looking for 22-year-old Noah Johnson, a 22-year-old white male, described as 5′10″, 180 pounds, with blue eyes. Police said Johnson’s vehicle...
BRYAN, OH
putnamsentinel.com

Area agencies react to spill

COLUMBUS GROVE/OTTAWA — A spill that stretched for miles north along State Routes 65 and 109 had emergency responders scrambling on Tuesday. According to representatives of the Putnam County EMA and the Ohio Department of Transportation, the spill of the as yet unidentified substance originated at the intersection of SR 65 and Sycamore Street in Columbus Grove shortly before 1 p.m.
COLUMBUS GROVE, OH
The Lima News

Extra police presence added for Thanksgiving weekend

LIMA — The Allen County Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies, including the Ohio State Highway Patrol, have scheduled overtime enforcement through Sunday in an effort to keep roadways safe during the Thanksgiving holiday. According to Shaunna Basinger, public outreach and community program planner for the Lima/Allen County...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Times-Bulletin

Car fire at Hiestand Woods

The Van Wert Fire Department was called to a car fire in the parking lot of Hiestand Woods at 5:15 p.m. Monday evening. Engine 7 responded to the scene. Upon Arrival the entire front engine compartment area was on fire. It was quickly put under control . The car was a total loss and no injuries occurred as the occupants of the vehicle were not in the vehicle when the fire was noticed. The Van Wert Police Department was alsozon the scene. Cause of the fire was not disclosed.
VAN WERT, OH
The Lima News

Defendants arraigned in Allen County courtroom

LIMA — The following individuals entered pleas of not guilty following their indictment by the November session of the Allen County grand jury:. Shawn Miller, 50, of Lima, charged with failure to provide a notice of change of address and failure to verify an address. Joshua Schneider, 36, of...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Police calls

100 block of East Franklin Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday. 600 block of North Collett Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Monday. 800 block of Brice Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday. 100 block of North Union Street, Lima —...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Single vehicle crash near Lima leaves 1 dead

PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Cincinnati man was killed Wednesday when his vehicle traveled off Interstate-75 and struck a bridge overpass support. According to a press release from the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle accident occurred at approximately 12:26 p.m. Police say a 2013 Volvo semi driven by Thomas J. Sajna, 50, was southbound on I-75 and went off the left side of the roadway and struck a bridge support at the Hanthorn Road overpass. Sajna was transported from the scene by Perry Township EMS but was later pronounced deceased at Memorial Health System.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA — The following couples recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Alondra Cortes and Brianna Dutra, both of Lima; Jordan Kruger of Ada and Kristin Taber of Lima; Timothy Trulley and Barbara Wood, both of Lima; Jeffery Cogar of Cridersville and Julie Craft of Lima; Bryan Estelle and Foresetta Pitts, both of Lima; Brendan McCloskey and Mackenzie Menge, both of Lima; and Christopher Cottrill and Melissa Kelly, both of Lima.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
8K+
Followers
290
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy