Secure your home inside and out for less with these amazing Blink camera deals

By Chris Wedel
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S4eKv_0jIxsHp800

Whether it's to start up your home security system or to expand it, Black Friday is a great time to do just that. One name that's been helping people increase security around the house is Blink. These handy cameras come in a wide range of styles and also offer excellent accessories so that you can secure your home exactly the way you want. Not to mention the cameras are easy to set up and use. While Blink devices are typically a great deal, starting now they are even better thanks to holiday sales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N2T1j_0jIxsHp800

Blink Mini indoor security camera: $34.99 $29.99

This compact camera offers 1080P HD video, night vision, motion detection, and more. What else could you ask for at this price? View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cK3VL_0jIxsHp800

Blink Outdoor wireless camera: $99.99 $59.99

Blink has you covered for outdoor security too with the Blink Outdoor. You get the excellent features of the indoor camera but without the wires! View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R6iCP_0jIxsHp800

Blink Outdoor 3rd Gen + Floodlight: $139.98 $69.98

By combining the power of the helpful Blink Outdoor cam and a motion-activated LED floodlight you'll never miss a thing that happens outside — day or night. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r0vts_0jIxsHp800

Blink Video Doorbell: $49.99 $34.99

By putting the power of Blink into a doorbell, you'll have peace of mind that you'll know what happens at your door and who's there all from the comfort of your couch — or anywhere else you are. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mNcn1_0jIxsHp800

Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera: $59.99 $49.99

Get a 360-degree view of the room with a Blink Pan-Tilt and keep cash in your pocket with this deal. View Deal

The Blink Mini is one of the best indoor security cameras on the market and is an excellent way to watch what's happening inside your home. These compact cameras have helpful features that allow you to customize how and when you get notified. They offer motion detection, customizable detection zones, night vision, two-way communication, and more. The only thing that would make it better is seeing 360 degrees with a single camera — wait, you can.

That's precisely what the Blink Pan-Tilt can do. The Pan-Tilt is a clever mount that attaches to a Blink Mini and gives the camera superpowers! Ok, not really, but kind of. The mount allows the camera to rotate a full 360 degrees and also tilt up and down 125 degrees, allowing you to see the whole room from one single camera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l7jyB_0jIxsHp800

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Ok, but what about securing the outside of your home? Well, Blink has you covered there as well with the Blink Outdoor. This is one of the best outdoor wireless security cameras thanks to its solid weatherproofing and long battery life. You can add the outdoor LED floodlight to it and not only increase the visibility of the camera for motion detection, but you'll also get motion-activated area lighting when you're outside after dark.

Regarding securing your front door, the Blink Video Doorbell is a great way to do just that. From motion detection alerts and two-way communication to notifications when someone presses the button, you'll be able to stay in touch with everything that happens at the entrance of your home from anywhere you are. Even at the full price of $50, we thought this device was fantastic during our Blink Video Doorbell; with this sale, it's too good to pass up along with the other Blink devices on sale.

