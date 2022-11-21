Read full article on original website
Mini Aceman Electric Crossover Spied Testing On The Streets
The next addition to the Mini lineup, the Aceman, has finally been spotted actually driving by our spy photographers. A sign of things to come, the “Sport Activity Vehicle” is likely to slot into the lineup between the Hatch and the Countryman. Despite the yellow dazzle camouflage, certain...
Wagoneer McWagonFace? Jeep Asking Fans To Name Electric SUV Coming In 2024
When Jeep announced their electrification plans in the fall, they introduced a handful of electric vehicles including an SUV code-named the Wagoneer S. Now, the automaker is looking to give the model a ‘proper’ name and they’re enlisting the public’s help. While public naming contests have a tendency to go awry, such as the infamous Boaty McBoatface incident, Jeep is incentivizing meaningful entries by holding a contest that will reward the person who makes the winning submission with a $1,000 gift card and a four-person ski trip to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Development Started With A Raised Prototype And A Dirt Track
As we inch closer to its debut at the Art Basel in Miami Beach, Lamborghini has revealed more about the development of the upcoming rally-inspired Huracán Sterrato. Beginning with an early prototype of the car, it was raised and taken to Nardo’s off-road test track, the Strada Bianca.
Zagato’s Latest Model Is A Stunning And Luxurious Electric Hyperboat
Zagato has crafted an assortment of stunning cars over the years, but their latest partnership with Persico Marine has resulted in an electric “hyperboat.”. Dubbed the Persico Zagato 100.2, the model measures 25.9 feet (7.9 meters) long and features composite construction that enables the boat to offer a displacement of less than 5,512 lbs (2,500 kg).
263 MPH Zenvo TSR-GT Loses Wonky Wing, Gains 183 HP For A Total Of 1,360 HP
Denmark’s Zenvo is sending its TS supercar series off in style with the company’s fastest ever model, the TSR-GT. Fastest in this instance doesn’t refer to its ability to lap a race track, but to its top speed. While the stripped-out TSR-S uses its unusual tilting rear spoiler to generate huge cornering grip to make it quick on a circuit, the more luxurious GT’s specialty is going very fast in a straight line, making it Zenvo’s equivalent to the McLaren Speedtail.
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Caught Doing 152 MPH In A 55 MPH Zone
The driver of a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ got a reality check in California recently after being stopped for almost driving at three times the legal speed limit. Officers from the California Highway Patrol in the Buellton area of the state snapped the Italian supercar traveling at 152 mph (244 km/h) through a 55 mph (88 km/h) zone on SR-154. That is some way shy of the car’s top speed but is clearly much faster than anyone with any common sense would dare to drive in a 55 mph zone.
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Has More Torque Than 3.5-Liter V6 And More Power Than Turbo-Diesel
The Hyundai Santa Fe family has grown in Australia with the launch of the new Hybrid variant, the first hybrid SUV to be sold by the automaker Down Under. Powering the Santa Fe Hybrid is a 1.6-liter T-GDi Smartstream engine supplemented by a 44.2 kW electric motor that draws power from a 1.4 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack. Power is sent through all four wheels thanks to a six-speed automatic transmission. The SUV is good for a combined 169 kW (227 hp) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) of torque.
Polestar 7 Could Be The Brand’s First Car To Be Made In Europe But It’s Up To Volvo To Decide
Polestar is eager to build vehicles in Europe but has suggested it might be another five years before it’s possible. The Swedish car manufacturer currently builds the 2 sedan at Volvo’s Taizhou factory in Luqiao, China while the forthcoming Polestar 3 will be built in both Chengdu, China and Volvo’s factory in Harlestonn, South Carolina. It has also been confirmed that the Polestar 4 will be brought to life at Geely’s Hangzhou Bay, China factory whereas both the Polestar 5 and 6 will be manufactured at a plant in Chongqing, China.
2023 Mercedes CLE Convertible Sheds A Little Cammo In Latest Test Run
The Mercedes-Benz CLE is set to make its debut quite soon, so it comes as no surprise that the automaker is spending less time applying camouflage. The latest shots of the convertible CLE show more of it than we’ve seen before. The last time we saw the non-AMG version...
Five Electric Cars Make It To 2023 European Car Of The Year Short List
The European Car of the Year awards jury has announced the seven finalists that are in contention for its top prize. Among them are five electric vehicles, one SUV-sedan, and the first Jeep ever designed specifically for Europe. The finalists are the Jeep Avenger, Nissan Ariya, Renault Austral, Volkswagen ID....
Audi Turns Grilles And Other Plastic Waste From Old And Damaged Cars Into Seatbelt Buckles For Q8 E-Tron
Audi found an ingenious way of sourcing the plastic for the seatbelt buckles in the new Q8 e-tron SUV. The casings of the buckles are partially manufactured from mixed automobile plastic waste including grilles, bumpers, wheel hubs, underbody covers, and other components. It all starts with the parts being stripped...
Wiesmann CEO Gives Project Thunderball The Walkaround Treatment, Reveals A Handful Of New Details
Wiesmann introduced an electric roadster, known as Project Thunderball, earlier this year and now the company has released additional details ahead of its launch in 2024. The model rides on a bespoke aluminum spaceframe architecture and features a T-shaped 92 kWh (gross) Li-ion NMC battery pack, which weighs 1,102 lbs (500 kg) and enables the roadster to travel approximately 310 miles (500 km) on a single charge. Wiesmann notes the battery’s capacity is similar to what’s found on electric sedans and crossovers, and this enables the roadster to “bridge the gap from a pure short-trip leisure car to a serious weekend car.”
This 2023 Nissan Z Looks Just About Perfect On Watanabe Wheels
It wouldn’t be an overstatement to say that Nissan absolutely nailed the design of the new Z, creating a coupe that both looks modern while also beautifully taking design inspiration from classic models like the 240Z, 260Z, and 280Z. With more and more examples of the 2023 Z reaching...
Gran Turismo’s 25th Anniversary Update Adds New Cars And The Road Atlanta Track
Polyphony Digital announced the much-anticipated 25th-anniversary update for Gran Turismo, which adds new vehicles, including a special edition of the Red Bull X2019, and the Road Atlanta track. The free update is scheduled for November 24. Gran Turismo gamers in the Playstation 5 console will gain access to new cars...
For $34,900, Will You Bond With This 2003 Ford Thunderbird 007 Edition?
It’s not every day that a super-rare car comes up for sale at a price under $50,000 but today is that day. One dealer in Charlotte, NC, has a 2003 Ford Thunderbird 007 Edition available for just $34,900 and not only does it have low miles but it’s one of just 700 ever made.
The Praga Bohema May Have A Nissan Engine But It’s A Truly Unique Supercar
Praga’s eye-catching Bohema is a supercar unlike any other and hot on the heels of its unveiling, Top Gear had the opportunity to check it out in person. Powering the Praga Bohema is a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V6 sourced from a Nissan GT-R that is then modified by Litchfield in the UK. In addition to converting the V6 to a dry sump system, it features a pair of new turbochargers that allow it to pump out 700 hp at 6,800 rpm and 534 lb-ft (724 Nm) of torque between 3,000 and 5,000 rpm. The Bohema also rocks a titanium exhaust and a Hewland 6-speed sequential transmission.
Manhart Unleashes Its 788-HP Tuned BMW M5 CS
Super sedans don’t come much more super than the BMW M5 CS and while it offers more than enough power for most buyers, the crew at Manhart have created an M5 CS that’s a little more spicy than most. As is so often the case with builds like...
Lotus Spied Testing Its Upcoming Electric Sedan In China
Lotus is in the midst of a dramatic transformation rarely seen in the automotive industry, transitioning from a manufacturer of lightweight sports cars into one that produces luxurious, high-performing electric vehicles. This is their latest creation. Spied testing in China for the first time earlier this month, what you’re looking...
De Tomaso’s P900 LM Could Compete In The Le Mans Hypercar Class
A set of photos that surfaced on Instagram today appear to show the potent, track-focused variant of the De Tomaso P72 and according to a report, it could compete in the Le Mans Hypercar class. The De Tomaso P72 was presented with much fan fair back in 2019 and is...
UK Driver Gets 15 Month Driving Ban After Caught On Video Drifting Around Roundabout
A 26-year old driver from Swindon has been banned from driving after he was filmed drifting and doing donuts around a roundabout. As you can see in the video, Daniel Bassett was caught messing around in a first-generation Lexus IS and made at least two passes at the roundabout. The Wiltshire Police noted the incident occurred on May 7th and was filmed by a member of the public.
