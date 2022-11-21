Polestar is eager to build vehicles in Europe but has suggested it might be another five years before it’s possible. The Swedish car manufacturer currently builds the 2 sedan at Volvo’s Taizhou factory in Luqiao, China while the forthcoming Polestar 3 will be built in both Chengdu, China and Volvo’s factory in Harlestonn, South Carolina. It has also been confirmed that the Polestar 4 will be brought to life at Geely’s Hangzhou Bay, China factory whereas both the Polestar 5 and 6 will be manufactured at a plant in Chongqing, China.

7 HOURS AGO