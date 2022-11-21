Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
August Alsina Seemingly Reveals He Has A Boyfriend
August says he found love in an unconventional way before revealing his love to thew world. August Alsina has found love in his life and is sharing it with the world. The singer opened up about his love life on a recent episode of VH1’s The Surreal Life. During his confessional, August spoke about finding love in unconventional form before brining his new love on camera.
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
toofab.com
NeNe Leakes Offers Health Update Two Months After Son's Stroke at 23 Years Old
On September 26, Brentt Leakes suffered a stroke and congestive heart failure. NeNe Leakes has a lot to be thankful this year and she did just that, sharing a health update Wednesday to her Instagram Stories nearly two months after her son suffered a terrifying stroke. It was September 26...
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Responds To Nail Polish Criticism
YoungBoy clapped back at critics. NBA YoungBoy is in a league of his own. The 23-year old rapper has been living in solitude, on house arrest since leaving prison last year. YoungBoy’s raw lyrics and avant garde attitude has garnered him a slew of devoted fans. But with many fans comes just as many critics.
hotnewhiphop.com
Armie Hammer’s Dad, Michael Armand Hammer, Has Died At 67
The controversial business titan passed away on Sunday after battling cancer. Things have been relatively quiet on Armie Hammer’s front in recent months. However, the latest reports reveal that theirs been a loss in the controversial family. 67-year-old Michael Armand Hammer passed away on Sunday (November 20), following a battle with cancer.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Trel Officially Released From Prison
After serving over three and a half years behind bars, D.C. rapper Fat Trel was released from an Arlington prison. Fat Trel is officially free. The D.C. rapper was released from prison on Tuesday. He served over three years and a half behind bars. Trel was convicted of DWI and marijuana possession in 2016. He was then placed on probation and allowed to go home. But things took a turn in December 2021 as he was sentenced to another year and a half behalf bars.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Vlad Says Saweetie’s First Week Sales Could’ve Been 10x Higher If She Did An Interview With Him
Saweetie’s new EP is projected to sell 2K units in the first week. Saweetie is, once again, making headlines following the release of her EP, The Single Life. For one, she appeared to address her break-up with Quavo and her alleged shopping trip with Lil Baby. That moment, in particular, drew many reactions across the Internet. However, it’s possible that it also overshadowed the rest of her EP.
hotnewhiphop.com
Julia Fox Disappoints Fans With Dating Ye To “Help” Kim K Comments
After being called out for dating Ye earlier this year, the model offered an explanation of what her true motives were in the relationship. While Julia Fox has been becoming something of a TikTok Queen in recent weeks, one of her latest videos seems to have put a dent in her crown.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Reveals How Much Money He Makes
Meek Mill says that he wasn’t told how much money he made off of his collaboration with Drake, “Going Bad.”. Meek Mill discussed the financial side of his career in hip-hop on Twitter, Monday. During a Q&A with his followers, Meek revealed just how much he’s earned over the last decade.
hotnewhiphop.com
Gunna Shares Message On IG Story: “God Is Good”
Gunna has shared a message on his Instagram Story. Gunna has shared a message for his fans on his Instagram Story. The Atlanta rapper is currently awaiting trial in the upcoming YSL RICO case. “God is Good,” he wrote over a black screen. The comment comes following Judge Ural...
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy’s Mom Shows Off Her Rap Skills
NBA’s mom, Ms. Sherhonda hopped behind the mic in a new viral TikTok video,. NBA YoungBoy is one of the biggest rap stars in the world. The Baton Rouge rapper often lists his mom as one of his many inspirations. But fans were shocked to see that NBA’s mom, Sherhonda Gaulden, has bars too.
hotnewhiphop.com
Amber Rose Talks Linking Nicki Minaj With Kanye For “Monster”
She addressed whether or not she received writing credits on the 2010 track. Over the years, Amber Rose has donned many titles. Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend, Wiz Khalifa’s ex-wife, Alexander “AE” Edwards’s baby mama, founder of the SlutWalk, model, video vixen—these are just a few. However, she seemingly played the role of A&R around 2010 when she helped get Nicki Minaj added to West’s “Monster.”
