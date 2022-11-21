Read full article on original website
Related
Men's Basketball AP Poll: UCLA Suffers Biggest Drop in Top 25
Two losses in Las Vegas caused the Bruins to fall 11 spots, which was tied for the worst week-to-week move alongside Kentucky.
No. 21 Texas Tech romps over winless Louisville 70-38
Kevin Obanor scored 15 points and the Texas Tech defense did the rest as the No. 21 Red Raiders defeated
Geno Auriemma on upsets: Going to happen 'more and more'
UConn coach Geno Auriemma said the increase in upsets in women's basketball is a good thing for the sport.
theScore
AP Poll: Virginia cracks top 5, Michigan State debuts at No. 12
Virginia had the difficult task of playing two ranked teams while grieving a tragedy that shook the Cavaliers and the rest of their campus. Playing a week after three football players were shot to death on a bus, Virginia won the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas over No. 16 Illinoisafter taking down No. 7 Baylor. The wins vaulted the Cavaliers from No. 16 to fifth in The Associated Press Top 25 released Monday.
Justice Sueing scores 33 points as Ohio State defeats No. 21 Texas Tech
Honolulu native Justice Sueing scored a career-high 33 points as Ohio State defeated No. 21 Texas Tech 80-73 in the
Comments / 0