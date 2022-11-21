Read full article on original website
Doctors say trendy turmeric supplements can cause liver damage and urge Americans to know the risks
New research attributed a small but growing number of liver-damage cases to turmeric supplements. Researchers identified 10 cases of liver problems from turmeric supplements, one resulting in death. Clinical evidence doesn't support turmeric use to treat or prevent any disease, one doctor said. Liver damage from turmeric supplements in the...
Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines
When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).
CDC Warns of Rare Bacterial Infections From Dentists' Water Lines
MONDAY, Nov. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that a number of U.S. children have picked up a serious infection from contaminated water lines at the dentist's office. Although rare, outbreaks of nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) infections have been reported in kids...
Neuromarker for ADHD could improve diagnosis of disorder
Yale researchers identified differences in brain structure and activity in children with ADHD that could serve as a more objective diagnostic tool in the future. For children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), timely intervention is key. But diagnoses typically rely on questionnaires and observations of a child's behavior, which are subjective and can lead to delays in treatment.
Study finds 5-year relative survival rate of 59.6 percent in lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes
About 40 percent of patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) die of MDS within five years, according to a study published online Nov. 6 in the British Journal of Haematology. Krzysztof Mądry, M.D., from Warszawa Medical University in Warsaw, Poland, and colleagues prospectively collected data on patients with LR-MDS in...
A 19-year-old thought the tiny red spots on her body were a harmless rash. She had a blood disorder that can cause deadly brain bleeds.
A woman who noticed a strange rash over her body had a blood disorder that can cause brain bleeds. Juliana Pascarella has ITP, characterized by low levels of the cells that clot to stop bleeding. When she got to hospital, doctors said she was "lucky" that she wasn't bleeding internally.
Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease
The research will enable the development of individualized, precision medicine for the management of inflammatory bowel disease in this underrepresented minority patient group. According to a recent study from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH), gay men are more than twice as likely as heterosexual...
Yikes! This Blood Pressure Medication Is Being Recalled Because It May 'Increase The Risk Of Cancer'
As reported by Miami Herald, a notable blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma this week. It involves two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having “too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril,” the outlet notes. According to the recall notice’s risk statement, impurities found in the recalled drugs could “increase the risk of cancer.” We rounded up other facts you should know:
Did you know that flesh-eating bacterial infection cases have skyrocketed after Hurricane Ian?
Florida reported so far in 2022, 64 Vibro vulnificus infections and 13 deaths from these infections. Many, but not all cases reported were in Lee County where the highest concentration of clean-up efforts and recovery from Hurricane Ian has been occurring. This is the first-time cases of this type of...
To Prevent Dementia, Avoid These Foods
Dementia, a broad term for memory loss, trouble problem-solving, muted thinking abilities, and limited social skills, is a diagnosis no one wants to hear. It leads to less independence later in life, and can make people feel isolated and depressed. More than 7 million people in the US suffer from it, and women are slightly more likely to have it than men. Finding ways to prevent dementia is therefore increasingly important.
A study discovers a surprising relationship between the teeth and the evolution of pregnancy
Humans have the highest prenatal growth rate of all extant primates, but how this exceptional rate came about has been a mystery up to now. Leslea Hlusko, a scientist at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), has participated in a study led by Tesla Monson, a paleoanthropologist at Western Washington University (WWU) in the United States), looking at teeth, prenatal growth rates, and the evolution of pregnancy. This research has uncovered a key piece of this jigsaw in an unexpected place: the relative sizes of fossilized molars.
Popular vitamin supplement carries increased cancer risk, scientists warn
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Take a long hard look at your medicine cabinet. It may be time to throw a few bottles out. New research from the University of Missouri-Columbia indicates the popular dietary supplement nicotinamide riboside (NR) may promote an increased risk of cancer, and may even cause cancer to metastasize or spread to the brain.
The Golden Blood Type: The Rarest Blood Type in the World
In the blood types of the ABO system, Type O is the most common blood type in the world, occurring in about 38% of people. However, there’s also another type of blood that has been known to be extremely rare and can only be found in an estimated 7% of people worldwide. It’s called golden blood, and while it may look similar to Type O+, it has quite a few differences that make it significantly rarer than its counterpart. Here are some quick facts about golden blood and how to recognize someone who has this type of blood.
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
One of the World's Biggest Killers Is on the Rise Again
One of the deadliest diseases in the world is once again gaining steam. A new report this week by the World Health Organization shows that global cases of tuberculosis and drug-resistant tuberculosis increased in 2021—the first such jump in years. A major reason for its resurgence is the covid-19 pandemic.
Sick with a new Omicron variant? Be prepared for this symptom, new study says
If you’ve come down with one of the newer COVID variants related to “stealth Omicron” BA.2, you might want some fever-reducer at the ready. Among more than 200 patients in India who were infected with several BA.2 strains, the vast majority—82%—experienced a fever, according to an article published last week in Cureus Journal of Medical Science.
How to Stop a Stroke in Progress
If you believe you’re having a stroke, call 911 for immediate help. Paramedics can begin lifesaving treatments and an ambulance can provide safe, fast transport to a hospital. A stroke occurs when there’s a blockage of blood flow to the brain. Strokes are medical emergencies — getting medical help...
Your Breath Could Tell Doctors How Close You Are to Dying
Whether it’s minty fresh or foul as hell, your breath is distinctively yours—composed of a batch of chemical compounds that can’t be emulated by another’s body. But scientists are only just starting to wrap their heads around the small features that make one breath different from another. That work has culminated now into a new study that shows how your exhalations during respiratory distress can help doctors discover the cause—and save your life by treating it quickly.In the new study, published on Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine, a team of U.K. researchers took breath samples from 277 participants,...
Pa. hospital stops performing emergency surgery, cites lack of need
JERSEY SHORE – One of two Geisinger hospitals in Lycoming County has stopped performing emergency surgery due to the lack of need. The monthly number of people requiring such surgery at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital typically ranged from zero to four, said Deborah Sawyer, a spokesperson for the health system based in the Danville area.
The COVID symptoms you get depend on how many vaccine jabs you’ve had, major study says
The COVID symptoms you get depend on how many vaccine doses you’ve had, according to a major study. If you’ve ever had COVID, there’s a chance you’re all too familiar with symptoms of the virus, which include a cough, tiredness, and headaches. But as the virus...
