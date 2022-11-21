ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrity Trailers For Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Destroyed In Fire

No Thanksgiving is quite complete without the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which starts at West 77th Street & Central Park West. But plenty of important elements actually stay just over the border in New Jersey. Trailers used for celebrities participating in the parade caught fire this week, just days before the parade.

At 6 am on Monday, a groundskeeper first saw a fire burning through the property that housed in South Kearny; they were located along the 100 block of Lincoln Highway. Hudson County firefighters responded and subdued the fire that blazed throughout the property. Despite its scope, no injuries were reported.

Trailers for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade celebrity participants were destroyed this week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w5K6q_0jIxrKR600
A fire destroyed several trailers, all for stars participating in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade days away / NJ.com

9 am on Thursday is fast approaching and the upcoming Thanksgiving Parade faced a major setback that thankfully did not lead to any grave injuries. Chrisel Flores, booking agent for Royal Buses, announced this morning, “Today is a devastating day, the fire destroyed seven of our buses.” Royal Buses produces trailers for television and movie productions.

That list also includes national events, Flores notes, especially some big ones in New York. The Queen of Christmas herself Mariah Carey counts on these trailers to get hair and makeup done ahead of performances. “We provide trailers for everything, the Macy’s day parade, the Times Square ball drop, the (Rockefeller Center) tree-lighting,” Flores lists. So, what does this mean for the parade?

How this will affect the parade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JcHFK_0jIxrKR600
Royal Buses has backup buses as needed / Wikimedia Commons

According to Flores, all seven of the trailers that were destroyed were supposed to be used for stars participating in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Efforts to put out the fire were temporarily slowed when firefighters had to cut through a locked chain link fence. Fortunately, Royal Buses has a second location with backup trailers that can replace the ones taken out of commission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21en7o_0jIxrKR600
Mariah Carey is an excited participant in the parade / (c) 20th Century Fox Film Corp./courtesy Everett Collection

By time of writing, there is no official word on where the fire started; Royal Buses had actually just been working on constructing a studio in a motor home and another studio inside a building. Once buses from elsewhere are brought over, the festivities should be able to continue as planned. However, that will have to be done quickly since Royal Buses says they were supposed to start seeing official parade-related use this Tuesday.

Footage from the affected area can be seen in the video. To all readers, have a happy and safe Thanksgiving.

