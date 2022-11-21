Tigers bowl projections: Top location and opponent predictions

After routing North Alabama last week, the University of Memphis is going bowling for the ninth straight year.

Now that the Tigers have become the seventh and final bowl-eligible AAC team, it’s speculation time as to where Memphis could end up after playing its regular-season finale against SMU in Dallas on Saturday.

The AAC’s tie-ins are to the Fenway Bowl against an ACC opponent, the Armed Forces Bowl against a Conference USA team, the Military Bowl vs. an ACC program and the Independence Bowl vs. Army.

The conference can also place up to four teams in some combination of the New Mexico Bowl, Boca Raton Bowl, First Responder Bowl, Cure Bowl, Birmingham Bowl, Frisco Bowl and Gasparilla Bowl.

Tulane, UCF and Cincinnati are fighting for a place in the Cotton Bowl with the AAC champion likely earning that landing spot. Memphis is currently near the bottom of the conference pecking order, tied with East Carolina for the worst league record among bowl-eligible teams.

A win Saturday could move the Tigers up by tying SMU with a 4-4 conference record. An ECU win over Temple would also give the Pirates a 4-4 record in the league. The top teams in the conference are more likely to play opponents with bigger brands. Of the seven projections that The Daily Memphian looked at, only two have Memphis playing a Power 5 team.

Here are the Memphis bowl projections from national sites:

CBS: Fenway Bowl in Boston

vs. Syracuse (Dec. 17)

vs. Syracuse (Dec. 17) Pro Football Network: Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas

vs. Kansas (Dec. 22)

vs. Kansas (Dec. 22) ESPN: Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida

vs. Coastal Carolina (Dec. 23)

vs. Coastal Carolina (Dec. 23) ESPN: Birmingham Bowl in Birmingham, Alabama

vs. South Alabama (Dec. 27)

vs. South Alabama (Dec. 27) Sports Illustrated: Armed Forces Bowl

vs. UAB

vs. UAB Yahoo Sports: Birmingham Bowl

vs. UAB



vs. UAB 247Sports: Birmingham Bowl

vs. BYU

vs. BYU Action Network: Birmingham Bowl

vs. Southern Miss

Four of the eight projections have the Tigers playing in the Birmingham Bowl. Birmingham isn’t the most desirable place to travel for Tigers fans but it’s the closest projection to the city of Memphis. The three-and-a-half-hour drive is a lot more manageable than catching a flight.

Two of the projections have Memphis playing a Power 5 school, with CBS predicting a matchup against Syracuse and the Pro Football Network projecting a game against Kansas.

If Memphis loses to SMU this week, playing a Power 5 opponent could put the Tigers in bigger jeopardy of having its first losing season since 2013.

Yahoo! Sports and Sports Illustrated have the Tigers facing UAB of Conference USA. Playing UAB would be a conference preview with the Blazers set to join the AAC next season. The Tigers have UAB on their schedule every season for the next four years.

Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield said during his Monday news conference that he isn’t wasting any time talking about a bowl game this week because he’s focused on preparing for SMU.