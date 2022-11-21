ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tigers bowl projections: Top location and opponent predictions

By Frank Bonner II
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NeK8S_0jIxr0rp00

After routing North Alabama last week, the University of Memphis is going bowling for the ninth straight year.

Now that the Tigers have become the seventh and final bowl-eligible AAC team, it’s speculation time as to where Memphis could end up after playing its regular-season finale against SMU in Dallas on Saturday.

The AAC’s tie-ins are to the Fenway Bowl against an ACC opponent, the Armed Forces Bowl against a Conference USA team, the Military Bowl vs. an ACC program and the Independence Bowl vs. Army.

The conference can also place up to four teams in some combination of the New Mexico Bowl, Boca Raton Bowl, First Responder Bowl, Cure Bowl, Birmingham Bowl, Frisco Bowl and Gasparilla Bowl.

Tulane, UCF and Cincinnati are fighting for a place in the Cotton Bowl with the AAC champion likely earning that landing spot. Memphis is currently near the bottom of the conference pecking order, tied with East Carolina for the worst league record among bowl-eligible teams.

A win Saturday could move the Tigers up by tying SMU with a 4-4 conference record. An ECU win over Temple would also give the Pirates a 4-4 record in the league. The top teams in the conference are more likely to play opponents with bigger brands. Of the seven projections that The Daily Memphian looked at, only two have Memphis playing a Power 5 team.

Here are the Memphis bowl projections from national sites:

  • CBS: Fenway Bowl in Boston
    vs. Syracuse (Dec. 17)
  • Pro Football Network: Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas
    vs. Kansas (Dec. 22)
  • ESPN: Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida
    vs. Coastal Carolina (Dec. 23)
  • ESPN: Birmingham Bowl in Birmingham, Alabama
    vs. South Alabama (Dec. 27)
  • Sports Illustrated: Armed Forces Bowl
    vs. UAB
  • Yahoo Sports: Birmingham Bowl
    vs. UAB
  • 247Sports: Birmingham Bowl
    vs. BYU
  • Action Network: Birmingham Bowl
    vs. Southern Miss

Four of the eight projections have the Tigers playing in the Birmingham Bowl. Birmingham isn’t the most desirable place to travel for Tigers fans but it’s the closest projection to the city of Memphis.  The three-and-a-half-hour drive is a lot more manageable than catching a flight.

Two of the projections have Memphis playing a Power 5 school, with CBS predicting a matchup against Syracuse and the Pro Football Network projecting a game against Kansas.

If Memphis loses to SMU this week, playing a Power 5 opponent could put the Tigers in bigger jeopardy of having its first losing season since 2013.

Yahoo! Sports and Sports Illustrated have the Tigers facing UAB of Conference USA. Playing UAB would be a conference preview with the Blazers set to join the AAC next season. The Tigers have UAB on their schedule every season for the next four years.

Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield said during his Monday news conference that he isn’t wasting any time talking about a bowl game this week because he’s focused on preparing for SMU.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Memphis vs. Seton Hall: Tigers must find their "middle man" in Florida

The University of Memphis basketball program is preparing to showcase their defensive prowess against Seton Hall as they begin play in Kissimmee, FL at the State Farm Field House as a part of the ESPN Events Invitational. Head coach Penny Hardaway is getting more comfortable as he gets acclimated with his veteran group and there is no question that this Memphis team bears Hardaway's elite defensive identity. However, one thing is still missing for Hardaway and his group of Tigers.
MEMPHIS, TN
omahanews.net

Seton Hall, Memphis meet in clash of coaches back at alma mater

Former college basketball stars in charge of their alma maters will clash on a neutral court when Memphis and Seton Hall face off Thursday in the opening round of the ESPN Events Invitational in Kissimmee, Fla. Memphis (2-1) is in its fifth season under former Tigers and NBA great Anfernee...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
High School Football PRO

Memphis, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The McKenzie High School football team will have a game with Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

How to watch Seton Hall vs. Memphis: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

The Memphis Tigers will take on the Seton Hall Pirates at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at State Farm Field House. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Tigers and the VCU Rams on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Memphis wrapped it up with a 62-47 win at home. Guard Kendric Davis took over for Memphis, finishing with 26 points (a whopping 42% of their total) and seven assists.
MEMPHIS, TN
Jameson Steward

5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, Tennessee

A person carrying a tray of brisket BBQ.Photo by Luis Santoyo on Unsplash. Memphis is known for its barbecue, and you’ll find some of the best places to eat it in this city. The number of restaurants serving great BBQ is unprecedented, making it even more exciting to try out some great local grub!
MEMPHIS, TN
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Memphis, Tennessee – (With Photos)

Looking for the best breakfast in Memphis? Look no further! Here at Memphis, they have the best breakfast options in town. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, this city has something for everyone. Most of the restaurant’s breakfast menu is available all day, so you can come in anytime and enjoy...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

I-40 shut down between Memphis and Jackson, TDOT says

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — People traveling between Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee ran into a Thanksgiving travel nightmare on Wednesday. Westbound traffic on I-40 between Memphis and Jackson was shut down due to a crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT said the crash happened around 1:07...
JACKSON, TN
MLK50

After promising Memphis focus, state is ending its rental assistance program

When Memphis and Shelby County stopped accepting applications for their Emergency Rental Assistance program at August’s end, there was a silver lining for local renters. The State of Tennessee was administering a rent and utility assistance program backed by the same federal funds, and it still had hundreds of millions of dollars that didn’t expire until 2025.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Shooting this afternoon in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At 5:03 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 401 North Dunlap Street. One male shooting victim was taken to Regional One Health by private vehicle. He is listed in critical condition. No suspect information at this time. Please call 901-528-CASH with tips.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Meal giveaways happening across Memphis for Thanksgiving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church presents MemFeast along with other community organizations to giveaway meals on Thanksgiving. The annual MemFeast will be on Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. to feed the homeless and hungry. There are several locations listed below:. Christ Missionary Baptist -...
MEMPHIS, TN
birchrestaurant.com

25 Best Restaurants in Memphis, TN

Although it’s known for its barbecue, this Tennessee town’s food scene is as diverse as its people. We found the 25 best restaurants in Memphis based on creativity, taste, atmosphere, and ingredients. Whether you’re spending the day cruising town with the kids, fueling your working lunch, or celebrating...
MEMPHIS, TN
cbp.gov

Memphis Steams Larval Infested Chestnuts for the Holidays

New Orleans - On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Agriculture Specialists in Memphis, TN intercepted nine immature insects in a shipment of chestnuts. The eight-kilogram shipment from Bolzano, Italy was en route to a residential address in Long Island, NY and lacked accompanying necessary documentation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two kids shot during apparent drive-by in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children are recovering after being shot in Southwest Mmephis Wednesday night. A 15-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl were injured when numerous shots were fired into a house on the 4000 Block of Westmont Road near Raines. Police say it happened just before midnight. Both juveniles were transported to LeBonhuer in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Memphis to Los Angeles

This cross-country road trip takes you from the home of the blues, Memphis, to sunny Los Angeles, complete with all its glitz and glamor. On the way, you have plenty of opportunity to take in some of the greatest landscapes that the United States has to offer: from wide open desert plains to winding mountain passes. This trip really does have it all when it comes to breathtaking scenery.
LOS ANGELES, CA
actionnews5.com

Officer crashes in Southwest Memphis, 4 detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a Memphis police officer was involved in a two-vehicle accident at W. Raines Road and Weaver Road in Southwest Memphis. Police say no injuries were reported. Police have not confirmed what led to the crash, but say four people have...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy