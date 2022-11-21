Read full article on original website
SpaceNews.com
China to use space station to test space-based solar power
HELSINKI — China intends to use its newly-completed Tiangong space station to test key technologies required for space-based polar power, according to a senior space official. Robotic arms already operating on the outside of Tiangong will be used to test on-orbit assembly of modules for a space-based solar power...
SpaceNews.com
SpaceX launches Eutelsat 10B on expendable Falcon 9
TAMPA, Fla. — SpaceX overcame a bleak weather forecast to launch a satellite Nov. 22 that expands Eutelsat further into fast-growing markets for providing broadband to planes and ships. A Falcon 9 carrying the Eutelsat 10B satellite lifted off 9:47 p.m. Eastern from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida,...
SpaceNews.com
Viasat wins $325 million U.S. Special Operations Command contract
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Special Operations Command awarded Viasat a $325 million contract to provide communications equipment and networking services over the next five years, the Pentagon announced Nov. 22. Viasat, a satellite operator and global communications services provider based in Carlsbad, California, will support USSOCOM’s program executive office...
SpaceNews.com
The not-quite-tangible reality of Virtual Ground Stations
The satellite communications industry is on a mission to virtualize every possible piece of ground infrastructure to catch up with the age of cloud-based networks. Converting hardware into software installed and managed remotely via third-party data centers would give satellite operators more flexibility over their networks and speed up how quickly they can respond to customer demands.
SpaceNews.com
Space Force establishes permanent presence in Indo-Pacific region
WASHINGTON — The Space Force on Nov. 22 formally established a unit within U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, the Defense Department’s largest combatant command. Based in Hawaii, U.S. Indo-Pacom is responsible for operations in the Asia-Pacific region. U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific initially will be staffed by 21 service members led...
SpaceNews.com
Hungary to spend $100 million on private astronaut mission to ISS
PARIS — The Hungarian government plans to spend $100 million to send an astronaut to the International Space Station in two years through a deal with Axiom Space. In a presentation at the European Space Agency’s ministerial council meeting Nov. 22, Péter Szijjártó, Hungarian foreign minister, said the country was in the middle of a process to select an astronaut to fly on a month-long mission to the ISS in late 2024 or early 2025.
SpaceNews.com
ESA announces new astronaut class
PARIS — The European Space Agency has selected its first new astronauts in more than a decade, although long-term flight opportunities for the agency’s astronaut corps remain uncertain. At an event here immediately after a briefing on the agency’s new three-year budget Nov. 23, ESA announced a class...
SpaceNews.com
ESA leadership optimistic about funding as ministerial begins
PARIS — As European ministers gather to allocate funding for European Space Agency programs for the next three years, agency leadership is optimistic about winning support for its priorities. Ministers gathered here Nov. 22 for the start of a two-day meeting where ESA’s 22 full member states and several...
