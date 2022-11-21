Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
LDV’s Electric eT60 Pickup And eDeliver 9 Van Launch Targeting Commercial Sales Down Under
LDV has rolled out two exciting new electric vehicles for the Australian market and aimed at commercial users. The first, dubbed the eT60, is an all-electric pickup truck while the second is the eDeliver 9, an electric version of the country’s best-selling large van. Starting with the eT60, it...
Carscoops
Zagato’s Latest Model Is A Stunning And Luxurious Electric Hyperboat
Zagato has crafted an assortment of stunning cars over the years, but their latest partnership with Persico Marine has resulted in an electric “hyperboat.”. Dubbed the Persico Zagato 100.2, the model measures 25.9 feet (7.9 meters) long and features composite construction that enables the boat to offer a displacement of less than 5,512 lbs (2,500 kg).
Carscoops
Wagoneer McWagonFace? Jeep Asking Fans To Name Electric SUV Coming In 2024
When Jeep announced their electrification plans in the fall, they introduced a handful of electric vehicles including an SUV code-named the Wagoneer S. Now, the automaker is looking to give the model a ‘proper’ name and they’re enlisting the public’s help. While public naming contests have a tendency to go awry, such as the infamous Boaty McBoatface incident, Jeep is incentivizing meaningful entries by holding a contest that will reward the person who makes the winning submission with a $1,000 gift card and a four-person ski trip to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.
Carscoops
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Has More Torque Than 3.5-Liter V6 And More Power Than Turbo-Diesel
The Hyundai Santa Fe family has grown in Australia with the launch of the new Hybrid variant, the first hybrid SUV to be sold by the automaker Down Under. Powering the Santa Fe Hybrid is a 1.6-liter T-GDi Smartstream engine supplemented by a 44.2 kW electric motor that draws power from a 1.4 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack. Power is sent through all four wheels thanks to a six-speed automatic transmission. The SUV is good for a combined 169 kW (227 hp) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) of torque.
Carscoops
Chevrolet FNR-XE Concept Is A Sexy Electric Sports Sedan For China That We Want Too
General Motors’ plans to electrify Buick have been dominating GM news recently, but Chevrolet has a plan to stop its upscale cousin stealing all the limelight and it’s called the FNR-XE concept. That name might sound like the model code for a new Samsung washing machine but the...
Carscoops
2024 Audi A6 E-Tron Tackles The Nurburgring As Company’s Electric Vehicle Push Continues
Audi’s electric revolution continues as spy photographers have snapped the A6 e-tron undergoing testing on the Nürburgring. Previewed by a concept last year, the production model is a notable departure as it features split lighting units that are recessed. They reside on either side of a fully enclosed grille, which is flanked by a sizable intake and triangular air curtains.
Carscoops
Polish Racer Performs Record Breaking 144 MPH Drift In 1,000 HP BMW…Using His Feet
Polish drifter Bartosz Ostalowski has set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest vehicle drift ever recorded in a foot-driven car at a mind-bending 231.66 km/h (143.9 mph). Some CarScoops readers may be familiar with Bartosz Ostalowski. We first wrote about him in 2012 when he was drifting a...
Carscoops
Wiesmann CEO Gives Project Thunderball The Walkaround Treatment, Reveals A Handful Of New Details
Wiesmann introduced an electric roadster, known as Project Thunderball, earlier this year and now the company has released additional details ahead of its launch in 2024. The model rides on a bespoke aluminum spaceframe architecture and features a T-shaped 92 kWh (gross) Li-ion NMC battery pack, which weighs 1,102 lbs (500 kg) and enables the roadster to travel approximately 310 miles (500 km) on a single charge. Wiesmann notes the battery’s capacity is similar to what’s found on electric sedans and crossovers, and this enables the roadster to “bridge the gap from a pure short-trip leisure car to a serious weekend car.”
Carscoops
For $34,900, Will You Bond With This 2003 Ford Thunderbird 007 Edition?
It’s not every day that a super-rare car comes up for sale at a price under $50,000 but today is that day. One dealer in Charlotte, NC, has a 2003 Ford Thunderbird 007 Edition available for just $34,900 and not only does it have low miles but it’s one of just 700 ever made.
Carscoops
263 MPH Zenvo TSR-GT Loses Wonky Wing, Gains 183 HP For A Total Of 1,360 HP
Denmark’s Zenvo is sending its TS supercar series off in style with the company’s fastest ever model, the TSR-GT. Fastest in this instance doesn’t refer to its ability to lap a race track, but to its top speed. While the stripped-out TSR-S uses its unusual tilting rear spoiler to generate huge cornering grip to make it quick on a circuit, the more luxurious GT’s specialty is going very fast in a straight line, making it Zenvo’s equivalent to the McLaren Speedtail.
Carscoops
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Development Started With A Raised Prototype And A Dirt Track
As we inch closer to its debut at the Art Basel in Miami Beach, Lamborghini has revealed more about the development of the upcoming rally-inspired Huracán Sterrato. Beginning with an early prototype of the car, it was raised and taken to Nardo’s off-road test track, the Strada Bianca.
Carscoops
The New, More Rugged 2023 Honda Pilot Starts At $40,000, $1,000 More Than The Outgoing Model
Pricing for the all-new, fourth-generation Honda Pilot will start at $40,445 ($39,150 plus $1,295 destination fee). More rugged, capable, and flexible than ever before, the model starts at $1,070 more than the third-generation 2022 model. Offered in 10 trim levels, including front- and all-wheel-drive variants. The FWD Sport model is...
Carscoops
Mercedes Releases A $1,200 Annual Subscription To Unlock A 60 To 110 HP For Its EVs
Mercedes-Benz USA has posted a new product called “Acceleration Increase” to its online shop’s website. The new service costs $1,200 for one year (excluding tax) of the service, which can improve an EQ vehicle’s acceleration by 0.8 to 1.0 seconds. The automaker writes that the new...
Carscoops
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Caught Doing 152 MPH In A 55 MPH Zone
The driver of a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ got a reality check in California recently after being stopped for almost driving at three times the legal speed limit. Officers from the California Highway Patrol in the Buellton area of the state snapped the Italian supercar traveling at 152 mph (244 km/h) through a 55 mph (88 km/h) zone on SR-154. That is some way shy of the car’s top speed but is clearly much faster than anyone with any common sense would dare to drive in a 55 mph zone.
Carscoops
The Praga Bohema May Have A Nissan Engine But It’s A Truly Unique Supercar
Praga’s eye-catching Bohema is a supercar unlike any other and hot on the heels of its unveiling, Top Gear had the opportunity to check it out in person. Powering the Praga Bohema is a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V6 sourced from a Nissan GT-R that is then modified by Litchfield in the UK. In addition to converting the V6 to a dry sump system, it features a pair of new turbochargers that allow it to pump out 700 hp at 6,800 rpm and 534 lb-ft (724 Nm) of torque between 3,000 and 5,000 rpm. The Bohema also rocks a titanium exhaust and a Hewland 6-speed sequential transmission.
Carscoops
Bertone Teases New Supercar To Herald The Brand’s Revival
Bertone, the legendary coach builders and designers behind classics like the Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GT Veloce, the Lamborghini Countach, the Citroën XM, and countless others, is being brought back from the dead by two brothers and has now teased a very special supercar to celebrate that revival. Founded...
Carscoops
New Praga Bohema Is A $1.3 Million, Nissan GT-R Powered Supercar
Praga is one of the Czech Republic’s best-kept automotive secrets with more than 100 years of history, and countless years of modern racing experience. Now, it will put its expertise on the racetracks of the world onto public roads with the highly limited Bohema supercar. Powered by the 3.8-liter,...
Carscoops
BMW 3.0 CSL, Zenvo TSR-GT, And Ferrari Purosangue UK Pricing: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Big news for BMW fans as the 3.0 CSL returns in the form of a limited production coupe, concluding BMW M‘s 50th-anniversary celebrations. The M4-based model features a fully redesigned bodywork inspired by the original 3.0 CSL from the ’70s and comes fitted with the Bavarian automaker’s most powerful inline-six engine yet. The CSL’s twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine produces 553 hp (412 kW / 560 PS) and is exclusively mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The BMW 3.0 CSL is also lighter than the M3/M4, tipping the scales at 1,624 kg (3,580lbs).
Carscoops
Gran Turismo’s 25th Anniversary Update Adds New Cars And The Road Atlanta Track
Polyphony Digital announced the much-anticipated 25th-anniversary update for Gran Turismo, which adds new vehicles, including a special edition of the Red Bull X2019, and the Road Atlanta track. The free update is scheduled for November 24. Gran Turismo gamers in the Playstation 5 console will gain access to new cars...
Carscoops
New BMW 3.0 CSL Is A Re-Bodied M4 With 553 HP And A Manual Gearbox
BMW has finally unveiled the much-anticipated modern-day 3.0 CSL, a limited-production model based on the M4 featuring a fully redesigned body inspired by the ’70s original nicknamed the ‘Batmobile’. The swan song of the celebrations for BMW M’s 50th anniversary, it will be produced in just 50 numbered units. The 3.0 CSL is lighter than the M4 and comes fitted with the most powerful six-cylinder engine in the Bavarian automaker’s history delivering 553 hp (412 kW / 560 PS) mated to a manual gearbox.
Comments / 0