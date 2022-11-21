Read full article on original website
In his fifth season at Ohio State, Xavier Johnson finally feels at peace with his role as a jack-of-all-trades for the Buckeyes. When Johnson thinks back on the earlier years of his Ohio State career, he’d be lying if he said there weren’t times he regretted his decision to walk on at Ohio State instead of taking one of his scholarship offers. He’d be lying if he said he didn’t have thoughts about transferring somewhere else where he’d have a more immediate opportunity to play a substantial role.
The Game is called The Game for a reason. While there have been numerous nail-biting, tension-filled and epic matchups through the years, only 11 have featured both rivals being ranked in the top five. Six of those 11 were played in the friendly confines of Ohio Stadium, and those games have included some of the most memorable matchups in the history of The Game.
NOON – SATURDAY, NOV. 26. With the rivalry game on tap this week, we welcome back Isaiah Hole, the publisher of Wolverines Wire, for a breakdown of the Michigan Wolverines entering The Game. As the Wolverines enter this game with an 11-0 record, are they as good as the...
Growing up in Washington, Emeka Egbuka openly admits he “didn’t really know anything” about the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry before the Buckeyes began recruiting him out of high school. He isn’t the only one. Many of the Buckeyes preparing to put their bodies on the line for...
On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
AKRON, Ohio — Ohio State fans will always remember Cie Grant pressuring Miami Quarterback Ken Dorsey on the final play of the 2003 Fiesta Bowl, giving the Buckeyes a National Championship. “I never would have thought with my humble beginnings that I'd be sitting here at 42 years old,...
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan football tradition that started nearly 30 years ago continued as fans made a solemn walk to Forest Hill Cemetery to honor former gridiron legends. With yellow flowers in hand and surrounded by the sound of old football broadcasts narrated by the late Bob Ufer, the fans exchanged their favorite stories of Michigan football and their feelings for the upcoming Ohio State match.
Ohio State will be dressed to the nines leading up to Saturday’s kickoff in The Game. We’ll see if the old adage of “look good, play good” indeed holds true against Michigan. According to a Wednesday press release, fashion brand Express has partnered with Ohio State...
And like last year, the 2022 showdown against Michigan comes with conference championship and CFP implications. Unlike last year however, the matchup occurs in Columbus and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is surely feeling even more pressure knowing a loss would drop him to 1-2 against Jim Harbaugh's program, in addition to costing him a Big Ten title and likely CFP bid.
Justice Sueing was a man possessed in Maui. A career-best day for the Hawaii native allowed the Buckeyes to take fifth place in the Maui Invitational with an 80-73 win over No. 21 Texas Tech, finishing the trip with a 2-1 record and their first ranked win of the year.
Ohio State’s visitor list for this weekend keeps growing. On Tuesday, two more priority visitors were confirmed to attend Saturday’s rivalry game against Michigan. With the decommitment of Mark Fletcher, Ohio State will embark on a mad scramble to fill the open spot left by the Florida prospect over the next few weeks. The Buckeyes have already offered three-star 2023 Georgia prospect Jamarion Wilcox, and another offer could be on the way as soon as this weekend, as three-star Ohio running back Trey Cornist confirmed he’ll be in attendance at the Horseshoe.
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines face each other in their massive annual rivalry on Saturday. Both sides are undefeated heading into the contest with a reservation to the College Football Playoffs at stake. Traditionally, the governors of Ohio and Michigan make a friendly wager on the big game between the state’s flagship public Read more... The post Governors make shocking decision about huge rivalry game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Earlier this week, Jagger Joshua, a player on Michigan State, released a statement on his Twitter account calling out Ohio State and the Big Ten Conference for their lack of action after a Buckeyes player was given a game misconduct during a November 11th game for racially abusing Joshua. Flash...
T-minus four days until The Game. At Ohio State's lone press conference of Michigan week, Ryan Day previewed the forthcoming clash with the Buckeyes' archrival, discussed the impact of last year's rivalry loss – the program's first in 10 years – and fielded questions about several banged-up Buckeyes.
Three days until the Michigan game. HARD TO ADMIT. One of the more interesting developments of Tuesday's media interviews with Ohio State's players was the confessions from Emeka Egbuka and Xavier Johnson that the Buckeye football program may have become apathetic toward the Michigan game in recent seasons. It's almost...
Ohio State picked up a big-time defensive prospect via the 2024 recruiting class Monday evening. This time, the commitment comes from Garrett Stover, an in-state prospect and 4-star recruit out of Big Walnut High School in Sunbury. Per Cleveland.com, Garrett Stover is the cousin of current Buckeye Cade Stover. “After...
The Game was canceled in a year when it felt like everything was dying. Businesses, global events like the Olympics, hundreds of thousands of people - every day felt grim, so outsiders may have viewed the loss of a single midwest football game as a petty grievance with society in turmoil and morgues at full occupancy.
Heather Dinich knows there are two teams this season that have stood out as the clear contenders to win the national championship and she believes between the two Ohio State has the best chance to exploit Georgia’s potential issues. Ohio State has had elite offenses under coach Ryan Day and has showcased several skill players that have truly been special in their time as a Buckeye.
The national recognition continues to shower over Ohio State's players this season. On Tuesday, Tommy Eichenberg was named as a finalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy and Jesse Mirco was nominated as a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award. Eichenberg is one of four players selected as a finalist for...
Ohio State picked up a major defensive commitment for its 2024 recruiting class. Garrett Stover, who's the cousin of current Buckeye Cade Stover, committed to the Buckeyes on Monday night via his Twitter. "After a lot of thought, I’ve decided to commit to The Ohio State University! I’d like to...
