Door County Pulse
Debriefing: A Rare, Ticket-Splitting Election
In statewide races, the most votes went to Democratic Gov. Evers, followed by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. Most ballots have been counted in Wisconsin’s 2022 election, and the top vote-getter across all races is Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who won reelection by receiving about 1.36 million votes, according to the Associated Press.
Door County Pulse
DNR Secretary Retiring
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Secretary Preston D. Cole has announced his retirement from Gov. Tony Evers’ administration effective Nov. 23, following a 35-year career in public service. Evers appointed Cole to the DNR in December 2018. Prior to his appointment, Cole spent 11 years serving on the...
Door County Pulse
Apprentices Leading Wisconsin’s Workforce Future
Program has 15,000-plus registered apprentices and 6,412 youth apprentices – 64 of those youths in Door County. To give students a first-hand look at the top-growing career opportunities within the region, Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) has partnered with educational consultant CESA 7 to host a series of hands-on youth apprenticeship workshops.
Door County Pulse
Nitrogen Research Grants for Ag Producers
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) invites Wisconsin farmers to apply for commercial nitrogen-optimization research grants through Jan. 31, 2023. These grants are part of the commercial Nitrogen Optimization Pilot Program, which supports on-farm research projects that use nitrogen to sustain soil fertility and crop production...
Door County Pulse
Alice’s Fight: Thanksgiving parade supports 9-year-old battling leukemia
Alice Mattson likes going to the hospital. That’s one of the few saving graces in the ordeal that the 9-year-old Jacksonport resident and her family have endured since she was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia in 2021. “The hospital is like an adventure for her,” said her father, Jacob...
Door County Pulse
2023 Budget, Tax Levy Approved in Nasewaupee
After holding a public hearing during which no one spoke, a town levy of $354,729 was approved Nov. 17 by eligible town voters who attended Nasewaupee’s special town meeting. The town levy – a decrease of 5.77% from the previous year – is part of total revenues budgeted for...
Door County Pulse
Best 2022 Fall Fest Float Announced
The Gibraltar football team’s float has been named Best Float of the 2022 Fall Festival parade. The float was decked out in the school’s blue and yellow and filled with Viking Pride. Team members rode on the float – a joint effort between the players and their parents...
