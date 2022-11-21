Read full article on original website
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.Brown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Chandler Park Business District Open Doors for a Real Black Friday Shopping SpreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Cleveland church provides hot meal for dozens on Thanksgiving Day
This Thanksgiving, the community is thankful for one local church, who is donating their time and resources to keep them fed.
'Home' Coming: 3News' Danielle Wiggins takes us inside Center Stage Dance Studio, the Northfield business celebrating nearly 35 years in Summit County
NORTHFIELD, Ohio — 30-year-old Mitchel Federan’s dancing has kept him center stage since childhood. In 2003, at just 12 years old, Federan starred in the Broadway musical “The Boy from Oz” alongside actor Hugh Jackman -- yeah, we’re talking X-Men Wolverine Hugh Jackman. “I was...
Why does my Cleveland dad listen to Arlo Guthrie’s ‘Alice’s Restaurant’ every Thanksgiving?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- We’ll save the tale of how “Die Hard” became a Christmas classic for another day. This holiday story is about how “Alice’s Restaurant,” a 1967 opus by folk singer Arlo Guthrie, went from a Vietnam War-era protest song to a Cleveland Thanksgiving radio tradition in less than a decade.
Cleveland church supplies 'hams and yams for fams'
CLEVELAND — A northeast Ohio church is helping feed families in need this Thanksgiving. “One good thing about the hams is they can make a meal out of this for several days, so that’s a good thing,” said John Niedzialek, a parishioner of St. Casimir. “And easy to cook; you just warm them up and so on. The yams, of course, are easy to cook, too, and they’re very nutritious. So, hams and yams for fams.”
Former Bistro 185 Space in Collinwood to Reopen in Spring as Charter House
New owner Chris King says, "the neighborhood is going in a great direction."
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This Place
When I first saw Fiesta Grill at Great Northern Mall, I thought it was part of a chain or one of those generic mall food court places. Then later, I looked up the restaurant and saw that it was owned by the same people who run El Arepazo Y Pupuseria, a local restaurant in Fairview Park, Ohio.
‘Tis the season! Christmas lights you don’t want to miss
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
Give thanks to those who have made Northeast Ohio ‘A Better Land’ this year
On this Thanksgiving, we’re giving thanks to the people and organizations in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio who are working to make it A Better Land.
Akron church hopes to feed 1,000 people Thanksgiving dinner
AKRON — This year families might pay more for their Thanksgiving dinner. The price per pound of an eight to 16 pound turkey is $1.99, up from $1.15 last year. Father Dean Kokanos, the parish priest at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Akron, is hoping to help hundreds of families this Thanksgiving by hosting the church’s first turkey dinner distribution.
Brunswick family happy they found a Peanut: Send us your pet stories
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Ten years ago in this paper -- the Brunswick Sun -- we saw an ad from Save Ohio Strays looking for a home for a 6-year-old tiger-striped cat. Her name was Peanut. It was love at first sight! And of course we adopted her then and there.
Here’s how to buy ‘Hamilton’ tickets for $10 when it comes to Cleveland’s Playhouse Square
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- “Hamilton” is coming to Cleveland and you can be in the room where it happens for as little as $10. Fans of the Tony Award-winning musical can enter a lottery prior to each performance for a chance to purchase the cheap seats. There will be 40 tickets available for $10 for each show. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s masterpiece opens at the KeyBank State Theatre on Dec. 6 and runs through Jan. 15.
4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio
Coconut rice with prawnsPhoto byPhoto by Alexandra Tran on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
'Giving up is not an option': Cleveland radio legend Kym Sellers talks about her battle with multiple sclerosis
CLEVELAND — It's a voice you know and love. Every night, you could hear the smooth voice of Kym Sellers broadcasting on 93.1 WZAK's "The Quiet Storm." For 21 years, the talented, charming, and good-looking radio personality covered red carpet events and interviewed countless celebrities. Now, she's using her...
Breakthrough Woodland Hills Campus closed due to stomach virus
Breakthrough Public Schools announced early Tuesday that its Woodland Hills Campus would be closed due to the spread of the stomach virus.
How’s the weather look for Browns and OSU?
CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re thankful for this amazing forecast!. Temperatures will hang out in the 50s and 40s Thursday evening as clouds continue to build into the area. It will stay dry through most of the night before a few showers start to move in late Thursday and overnight.
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is by no means comprehensive!). For over 80 years, this place has been serving fantastic corned beef, which they cook every day in-house. You can't go wrong with a classic corned beef sandwich. They also have hot Reubens with corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their Tribe sandwich, which has hot corned beef plus pastrami, melted Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Thousand Island dressing. If you like a little dessert with your sandwich, you're in luck because each sandwich comes with a cookie (you can't go wrong with classic chocolate chip). If you just want the meat, Davis also sells their corned beef by the pound.
Meet the Cleveland Clinic police officer behind the viral dancing video
CLEVELAND — At the corner of East 89th Street and Carnegie Avenue, it's a busy scene every day. Health care heroes are coming off of their long shifts, or just starting new ones. They cross the street each day in front of the Cleveland Clinic after healing patients inside the hospital. But, they need healing, too.
Pulled over in Cuyahoga Falls? How to avoid a warning ahead of Christmas
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is bringing back its toys for tickets program ahead of the Christmas holiday. Mayor Don Walters announced Tuesday the department will accept a toy donation from drivers, instead of receiving a traffic warning for minor traffic offenses. Walters said eligible...
Funeral for fallen Cleveland firefighter to be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
A procession for a fallen firefighter has arrived at a funeral home in Eastlake.
