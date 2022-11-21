ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

These eateries have the best Christmas cookies in Dallas: Yelp

By Caleb Wethington
 3 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — It might not quite be time to celebrate Christmas for some, but others have had their tree and holiday decorations up and shining since November 1 hit the calendar.

With the holidays comes holiday sweets of course, and nothing is more of a staple in America than a box of Christmas cookies. One of the best and most recognizable flavors is gingerbread, and Monday, Nov. 21 is National Gingerbread Cookie Day!

“Gingerbread cookies are fun to eat and make. You can mold the cookies in whatever shape you feel like, be it little gingerbread men, circles, or stars, and you can even use them to decorate gingerbread houses,” NationalToday said.

We checked out Yelp’s list of the best Christmas cookies in Dallas to not only ensure you’re getting the best tasting cookies available but to make sure you’re getting engrained with the taste of the holidays:

  • Cookie Whipped
  • Stein’s Bakery – North Dallas
  • Society Bakery – Lower Greenville
  • Cookie Society – Frisco
  • JD’s Chippery
  • Grandmas’ Bakery – North Dallas
  • Haute Sweets Patisserie
  • Reverie Bakeshop – North Dallas
  • SusieCakes
  • Kessler Baking Studio
