Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spmetrowire.com
Sean Casey, 62
Sean Casey, age 62 of Amherst, Wis., passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022. He was born on December 7, 1959, the son of Patrick and Shirley (née Lewis) Casey in St. Paul, Minn. He joined the United States Air Force in 1979 and was honorable discharged in 1983.
spmetrowire.com
Column: The Thanksgiving message
Editor’s Note: Retired Stevens Point Assistant Police Chief Ron Carlson wrote this piece in October 2021. We’ve published it in honor of Thanksgiving. This is his story about something he experienced while he while on patrol. The names and locations have been changed, or omitted entirely, to protect the privacy of those involved, but the other details are true.
spmetrowire.com
From the Editor: Metro Wire thankful for five years of support
I’ll never forget the day Dave Wood, a content manager for Multi Media Channels, called me to say he wanted a meeting. It was an unusual call because I rarely heard from Dave. My direct supervisor at the Stevens Point City Times, the newspaper I’d founded in 2010, was his brother, Nick Wood, who had a good background in journalism and with whom I communicated almost daily.
spmetrowire.com
Plover leaders plan for Christmas display, contest
The village of Plover this week announced some big plans for Christmas. Administrator Dan Ault said the village is planning so...
spmetrowire.com
MSTC schedules indoor fall commencement ceremony
Mid-State Technical College will host its mid-year graduation with an indoor ceremony at the Wisconsin Rapids campus. The event takes place at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, and is designed to celebrate all graduating students, their families, and invited guests. Mid-State’s protective and human services programs will be highlighted...
Comments / 0