3 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Migrant news is mainly in Texas but some incidents are still occurring in New MexicoTom HandyTexas State
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball UpdatesAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13
Railroad Garden offers a trip to mini Christmas village
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At the ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens, crews work to turn the gardens into a magical winter wonderland. Each area of the garden is carefully thought out in preparation for the River of Lights. While the crew gets to work on lighting up the trees and setting the sculptures there is a group of volunteers that focus on the popular Railroad Garden.
River of Lights: What you need to know
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The sculptures, displays, and treats aren’t the only things that are well thought out for the River of Lights. There are also a lot of logistics behind the scenes that have to be worked out to make it a smooth visit for everyone. “I’ve been to River of Lights in previous years […]
dailycoffeenews.com
Sunday Service Motor Co. Revs Up Albuquerque with Beans, Beer and Bikes
A new coffee spot in Albuquerque, New Mexico, called Sunday Service Motor Co. has hit the ground running, seven days a week. Occupying a 4,500-square-foot space that formerly housed a Harley-Davidson dealership, the new beverage destination includes a roastery and a beer brewery, with a coffee bar and crafts on tap.
Albuquerque shelter giving thanksgiving meals
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A homeless shelter in northeast Albuquerque is providing an early thanksgiving meal for the homeless. The Rock at Noonday homeless shelter, along with Steel Bridge hosted their annual event Tuesday. The groups are providing food to the homeless as well as other daily necessities for the winter months. Officials are asking for […]
craftbeer.com
Soul Food and Cream Ale in Albuquerque
In a way, purchasing the Black Elks’ building was like coming home for Ken Carson. The building sits in a part of Albuquerque, N.M., he describes as “the ’hood.” Carson once lived here before moving to the more affluent Northeast Heights in the 1960s, where he attended high school with only three other Black students. It’s as though he is “reverse gentrifying” the neighborhood by coming back to open a second location of his Nexus Brewery.
Light Among the Ruins event once again at Jemez Historic site
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The ruins of the Jemez Historic Site will once again light up the night sky with hundreds of luminarias. It’s all part of the annual “Light Among the Ruins” event. It is scheduled for two nights, December 9 and 10. The historic site will also host an arts and crafts fair along […]
santafe.com
Discover Los Poblanos Farm Shop Norte | Heating It Up
Santa Fe has gained a lovely new retail and bar experience with the opening of Los Poblanos Farm Shop Norte, a block off the Santa Fe Plaza. Los Poblanos Historic Inn and Organic Farm is among the most special spots in New Mexico. The entrance allée of cottonwoods, the backdrop of the Sandias, the gardens surrounding the John Gaw Meem main building — it’s simply magic. Add in peacocks strutting their stuff, the towering vintage silos, and the outstanding Campo restaurant for even more charm. The farm’s lavender fields are legendary, in the summer season, but the whole property stands as a sterling example of historic preservation coupled with an imaginative enterprise. Its Farm Shop has been — for more than a decade — one of my go-to stops for food and well-selected merchandise for the home and table.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico Hall of Fame recognizes New Mexico Musicians at upcoming award show
The New Mexico Music Hall of Fame was established to recognize the contributions of those who have had a significant impact on the evolution, development, and perpetuation of New Mexico music. Each year since 2003, a select few are inducted into the hall of fame, and this year’s ceremony is right around the corner.
Plumbing woes close Albuquerque library
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A plumbing problem has forced an Albuquerque library to close this week. Library director Dean Smith says a valve in the men’s restroom at Erna Ferguson Library failed, flooding the bathrooms and around 4,000 square feet. Crews removed the water but now the carpets are being dried. They will also check for electrical […]
newmexicomagazine.org
One of Our 50 Is Missing: November 2022
National media had a field day over a spelling error too large to miss. In July, the New Mexico Department of Transportation upgraded a truck-size directional sign on I-40 that told motorists which way to go if they wanted to reach “Albuqueque.” After about a week, a new sign appeared that restored the missing r to the state’s largest and most easily misspelled city. But a few folks wondered if the department should just go all-in on r’s. Named for Spain’s Duke of Alburquerque, the city’s name once bore two r’s. Tales of how the first one was lost differ, but it seems destined to stay missing … forrreverrr.
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Shop local for the holidays, get moving with a Turkey Trot, celebrate at Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, check in with Santa in Las Vegas, and party on the mountain at Ski Apache. 1 Shop local. New Mexico Artisan Market. Hotel Albuquerque hosts the New Mexico Artisan Market this weekend, where...
New Mexico United launch new gear with iconic New Mexico brand
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico United is partnering to release new gear. They are teaming up with the Albuquerque Duke’s to release gear meant to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Duke’s logo. The release includes a black baseball jersey, white soccer jersey, t-shirt, beanie, two-sided scarf and two limited edition stickers. The new gear […]
KRQE News 13
Cloudcroft: A winter wonderland for the whole family
Cloudcroft: A winter wonderland for the whole family. Cloudcroft: A winter wonderland for the whole family. Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system …. Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system tactical plan. New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus …. New details emerge in University...
Albuquerque Fire Rescue conduct two rescues in the Sandia Mountains
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire and Rescue crews responded to not one, but two rescues in the Sandia mountains Wednesday. Details are limited on both rescues. One rescue took place down in the foothills. That hiker was in distress according to the AFR Facebook page. AFR had some help from Albuquerque Police Department’s open space officers. […]
More than 100 Albuquerque families gifted Thanksgiving meal supplies
Those involved said a lot of preparation led up to the hand-out.
American Airlines adding flights from Albuquerque to Phoenix ahead of Super Bowl
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, American Airlines is adding flights from Albuquerque to Phoenix, where the big game will be held. The airline will add dozens of flights to Phoenix across the U.S. From February 9 to February 14, the airline will add 91 flights from 22 airports across the nation. That […]
Abandoned property fires on the rise in Albuquerque
Fires started in these properties can present challenges for firefighters trying to put them out.
UNM student accused in campus shooting released until trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Smith, one of the University of New Mexico students accused in connection with the deadly on-campus shooting, will be released while awaiting trial. While he will be released, Smith won’t be staying in New Mexico. He will be going to Plano, Texas to live with his mom. The state hat to […]
Albuquerque man linked to July Speedway shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A shooting at a gas station this summer could be a case of mistaken identity. Now police are searching for the suspect. It happened July 15 at the Speedway on Coors and Avalon. An arrest warrant states 29-year-old Jorge Jimenez Campos approached two men, accusing them of being in a dispute downtown […]
Body found inside vehicle that crashed into northeast Albuquerque home
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide that happened in the northeast part of town Wednesday. Officers originally responded around 11:00 a.m. in reference to a vehicle crashing into a home in the area of San Pedro Blvd. and Copper Ave. San Pedro is currently closed in both directions between Nambe and Domingo […]
