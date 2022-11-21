Read full article on original website
Related
Researchers said acholic stools are the most common sign of "early" stage pancreatic cancer.
Pancreatic cancer is one of the most serious types of cancer and one of the deadliest in history. Most of the symptoms of this disease do not appear until later, but the earlier they are detected, the better for the patient. Misdiagnosis makes pancreatic cancer one of the most difficult diseases to treat.
neurologylive.com
The Relationship Between Epstein-Barr Virus and Multiple Sclerosis
The paradigm-shifting evidence of the link between MS and EBV does not exist in isolation. In fact, the relationship has been suspected for more than 40 years, and evidence therein has been accumulating over the past 2 decades. IN JANUARY 2022, Bjornevik and colleagues published the results of a 20-year...
neurologylive.com
Comorbidities in Patients With Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Stephen Krieger, MD: Hello, and welcome to this NeurologyLive® Peer Exchange titled, “Challenges and Solutions in the Management of Multiple Sclerosis.” I’m Dr Stephen Krieger from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, New York. Joining me today in this discussion are 4 of my colleagues. Dr Daniel Bandari is the director and the founder of the Multiple Sclerosis Center of California clinic in Laguna Hills, California. Dr Bruce Hughes is the director of the Ruan MS Center, and associate professor of neurology at Des Moines University College of Medicine in Des Moines, Iowa. Dr Mitzi Williams is a neurologist and MS [multiple sclerosis] specialist. She is the founder and medical director of Joi Life Wellness Group in Atlanta, Georgia. And Dr Heidi Crayton is the medical director of the MS Center of Greater Washington and assistant professor of neurology at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC. Welcome to our panel.
neurologylive.com
Differences Between MS Patient Characteristics in Clinical Trials and Real-World Populations
Stephen Krieger, MD, Daniel Bandari, MD, MS, Bruce Hughes, MD, Mitzi Williams, MD, Heidi Crayton, MD. Stephen Krieger, MD; Daniel Bandari, MD, MS; Bruce Hughes, MD; Mitzi Williams, MD; and Heidi Crayton, MD, review the OPTIMISE study and reflect on the differences between patient characteristics in clinical trial settings vs clinical practice.
neurologylive.com
Physical Movement Improves Fatigue for Patients with MS: Federica Picariello, PhD
The postdoctoral researcher and health psychologist at King's College, London spoke at ECTRIMS 2022 about the most important aspect for improving fatigue in MS. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “I think what needs to happen in practice is almost like a clear treatment pathway, clear recommendations. The...
neurologylive.com
Digital Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Significantly Improves Insomnia Symptoms
Nearly 40% of patients treated with CBT-I met the Athens Insomnia Score criteria for remission after 8 weeks of treatment compared with slightly above 10% of those on sham. Findings from a recently published randomized, controlled clinical trial provided evidence for use of a smartphone-based cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I; Susmed) app to effectively reduce insomnia symptoms while also reducing the likelihood of sleep medication use.1.
neurologylive.com
Future Thoughts on Improving MS Trial Design, Calculations: Carrie Hersh, DO, MSc
The associate professor of neurology at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine provided perspective on how the clinical community can improve trials for multiple sclerosis that help improve treatment decisions. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. "I’m hoping we’ll be able to take this to the next...
neurologylive.com
NeuroVoices: Benzi Kluger, MD, MS, on the Expansion and Growth of Neuropalliative Care
The president of the International Neuropalliative Care Society provided perspective on the growth of the field of neuropalliative care, the organization’s role, and how clinicians are overcoming current barriers in place. In early November, the International Neuropalliative Care Society (INPCS) hosted its second annual meeting, with a focus in...
neurologylive.com
Future Thoughts and Reason for Excitement in ALS: Timothy Miller, MD, PhD
The codirector of the ALS Center at Washington University School of Medicine detailed the reasons for hope within the ALS space and the promising innovations in the coming future. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. "These trials don’t go without huge input and commitment from the participants and...
neurologylive.com
Shorter Sleep Duration Associated with Poor Executive Functions in Adolescents, Not Insomnia Symptoms
A sleep study on adolescents and their insomnia symptoms showed that those with a shorter sleep duration experienced deficient executive functions in daily life. A recent study of 100 adolescents with no medical or psychiatric comorbidity demonstrated that having a shorter sleep duration was associated with poorer executive functions (EFs), otherwise behavioral competencies and cognitive skills that are important for daily functioning.1 This study’s findings provided factual data on daytime impairments associated with insomnia symptoms in this age group that may motivate the establishment of interventions to combat this problem in the future.
neurologylive.com
Severe COVID-19 Could Potentially Lead to Obstructive Sleep Apnea
In a bidirectional Mendelian randomization analysis, findings revealed an association with obstructive sleep apnea and severe COVID-19 that were suggestive of a causal relationship. In a recent analysis, data showed a relationship between severe COVID-19 and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), marking this as the first study that clarifies the relationship...
Comments / 0