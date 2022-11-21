ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, VA

Woman killed in crash in Orange County

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47j9ZY_0jIxp80300

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead and another is in custody after a two-vehicle crash in Orange County.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash took place just before 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 at the intersection of Zachary Taylor Highway and True Blue Road.

Midlothian Turnpike closed near Westchester Commons due to overturned tractor-trailer

A 2018 Freightliner truck heading south on Zachary Taylor Highway tried to turn left onto True Blue Road when it collided with a 2005 Saturn Ion that was heading north.

The driver of the Saturn, 31-year-old Amanda C. Goodman of Rapidan, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Freightliner, 61-year-old Robert Snow of Orange, was not hurt. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Snow was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving without a valid commercial driver’s license. He was taken to Central Virginia Regional Jail and held on a secured bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 2

Related
fredericksburg.today

Fatal accident on Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania

On November 22, 2022 at 6:45PM, deputies responded to a head-on motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles in the 5900 block of Courthouse Road. Emergency personnel arrived within minutes to find a 2014 Toyota Highlander and a 2017 Infiniti QX60 with significant damage. Witnesses observed the Toyota Highlander traveling east on Courthouse Road. The vehicle then crossed the center divided line striking the Infiniti SUV head-on. The Toyota Highlander then overturned striking a tree. The occupant of the Toyota Highlander was an 18 year-old male from Spotsylvania who was extricated from the vehicle by Fire/Rescue personnel. He was transported to an area Trauma Center in serious, but stable condition.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange Co.

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Orange County. VSP says the crash happened at the intersection of Route 522 and True Blue Road around 7:40 a.m. Friday, November 18. A 2018 Freightliner bucket truck was heading south on Rt. 522 when it attempted a left turn onto True Blue Rd. and collided with a northbound 2005 Saturn ION.
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Lanes reopen after crash shuts down I-95 in Stafford, Virginia

VIRGINIA, USA — Three northbound lanes and all southbound lanes on Interstate 95 have reopened after a two incidents including a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer caused the roadway to shut down in Stafford, Virginia Wednesday evening. According to tweets from Stafford County Fire and Rescue, all northbound...
STAFFORD, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

61K+
Followers
18K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy