Woman killed in crash in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead and another is in custody after a two-vehicle crash in Orange County.
According to Virginia State Police, the crash took place just before 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 at the intersection of Zachary Taylor Highway and True Blue Road.Midlothian Turnpike closed near Westchester Commons due to overturned tractor-trailer
A 2018 Freightliner truck heading south on Zachary Taylor Highway tried to turn left onto True Blue Road when it collided with a 2005 Saturn Ion that was heading north.
The driver of the Saturn, 31-year-old Amanda C. Goodman of Rapidan, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Freightliner, 61-year-old Robert Snow of Orange, was not hurt. He was wearing a seatbelt.
Snow was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving without a valid commercial driver’s license. He was taken to Central Virginia Regional Jail and held on a secured bond.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 2