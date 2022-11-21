Woman killed in crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead and another is in custody after a two-vehicle crash in Orange County.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash took place just before 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 at the intersection of Zachary Taylor Highway and True Blue Road.

A 2018 Freightliner truck heading south on Zachary Taylor Highway tried to turn left onto True Blue Road when it collided with a 2005 Saturn Ion that was heading north.

The driver of the Saturn, 31-year-old Amanda C. Goodman of Rapidan, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Freightliner, 61-year-old Robert Snow of Orange, was not hurt. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Snow was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving without a valid commercial driver’s license. He was taken to Central Virginia Regional Jail and held on a secured bond.

